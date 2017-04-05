Heartbreak as FC Dallas falls to Mexico’s Pachuca in CCL semis

So close but yet, so far.

FC Dallas of Major League Soccer lost 3-1 to Liga MX side CF Pachuca in Mexico on Tuesday, crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions League 4-3 on aggregate after a last-gasp goal sent Pachuca to the final.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Frisco, Tex. the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield champs started well but fell behind just before the break as Franco Jara put Pachuca 1-0 up on the night and leveled the aggregate score at 2-2.

Pachuca doubled their lead in the second half thanks to Mexican national team star Hirving Lozano who smashed home a beauty at the near post but then Dallas make it 2-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate with just four minutes of regulation to go as Cristian Colman’s header looked to have sent the game to extra time.

There was to be heartbreak in the 92nd minute for FCD though, as Lozano’s cross was missed by everyone and nestled into the far corner of the net to book their place in the final.

Mexican clubs have now advanced in 26 of 29 CONCACAF knockout series vs MLS teams. — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) April 5, 2017

Pachucha will play either Tigres UANL or the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CCL final, as the second leg of their semifinal (Tigres lead 2-0 from the first leg in Mexico) takes place at BC Place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above to see the goals as a brave effort from FCD came up agonizingly short as Liga MX got the better of MLS once again.

