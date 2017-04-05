More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Heartbreak as FC Dallas falls to Mexico’s Pachuca in CCL semis

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

So close but yet, so far.

FC Dallas of Major League Soccer lost 3-1 to Liga MX side CF Pachuca in Mexico on Tuesday, crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions League 4-3 on aggregate after a last-gasp goal sent Pachuca to the final.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg in Frisco, Tex. the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield champs started well but fell behind just before the break as Franco Jara put Pachuca 1-0 up on the night and leveled the aggregate score at 2-2.

Pachuca doubled their lead in the second half thanks to Mexican national team star Hirving Lozano who smashed home a beauty at the near post but then Dallas make it 2-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate with just four minutes of regulation to go as Cristian Colman’s header looked to have sent the game to extra time.

There was to be heartbreak in the 92nd minute for FCD though, as Lozano’s cross was missed by everyone and nestled into the far corner of the net to book their place in the final.

Pachucha will play either Tigres UANL or the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CCL final, as the second leg of their semifinal (Tigres lead 2-0 from the first leg in Mexico) takes place at BC Place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above to see the goals as a brave effort from FCD came up agonizingly short as Liga MX got the better of MLS once again.

USWNT, US Soccer agree to new labor deal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

A deal has been confirmed.

The long-standing battle between members of the World Cup winning U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the U.S. Soccer Federations has finally been resolved with both parties agreeing to a new labor deal.

Last year a group of high-profile USWNT stars, who won the 2015 World Cup in Canada, launched a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission calling for equal pay with their male counterparts.

This terms of this deal has not been disclosed.

Announced on Wednesday, U.S. Soccer said it had “reached a collective bargaining agreement through 2021” with the USWNT which will be in place for both the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2020 Olympics.

The joint-statement below was released by U.S. Soccer and USWNTPA.

“We are pleased to announce that U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement which will continue to build the women’s program in the U.S, grow the game of soccer worldwide, and improve the professional lives of players on and off the field. We are proud of the hard work and commitment to thoughtful dialogue reflected through this process, and look forward to strengthening our partnership moving forward.”

Below is a statement from U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati.

St. Louis MLS stadium funding defeated

Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT

It looks like St. Louis will remain a two-sport town after voters defeated a measure that would have helped pay for a stadium as part of an effort to lure a Major League Soccer franchise.

City voters turned down Proposition 2 on Tuesday by a 53 percent to 47 percent vote. It would have provided $60 million from a business use tax to help fund a soccer stadium.

MLS leaders have expressed strong interest in St. Louis, but only if voters agreed to public funding. The league is expected to award two expansion franchises this fall, both of which would begin play in 2020.

St. Louis has two professional franchises, the baseball Cardinals and the NHL Blues.

Major League Soccer released a statement following the decision.

“For many years we have believed that St. Louis would be a tremendous market for a Major League Soccer team, but the lack of a positive stadium vote is clearly a significant setback for the city’s expansion opportunity and a loss for the community.

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of Paul Edgerley, Jim Kavanaugh and their partners to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis.  They were focused on creating a plan that benefited the community at no cost to St. Louis City residents while bringing the fastest growing professional League in North America to the region.”

Jose Mourinho lambasts Luke Shaw once again

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho just won’t let it go.

[ MORE: Analyzing treatment of Shaw ]

After criticizing Luke Shaw’s “focus, ambition, commitment” following Manchester United’s draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, Mourinho was at it again as United snatched a late point at home against Everton on Tuesday.

Despite Shaw, 21, coming on as a late sub and his shot leading to the award of the penalty kick which Zlatan Ibrahimovic dispatched to grab United a draw, Mourinho was highly critical of the young England international. That has led to many asking what Mourinho’s motive is and simply asking why he cannot keep these kind of comments in-house?

Here’s what Jose said after the game about United’s display and Shaw, with analysis from our studio team:

And here’s what he said in the post-match press conference with a room full of reporters.

“He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him,” Mourinho said. “He has to change his football brain. We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain. He must accelerate the process. Twenty-one is old enough to have a better understanding. He has a future here but Manchester United cannot wait.”

After this, a coupled with Mourinho’s previous criticisms, it doesn’t seem like Shaw will have a future beyond this summer at United.

His price tag will have dropped substantially in the past few months as the young left back who joined United for $35 million in the summer of 2014 has lacked confidence and fitness throughout his time at Old Trafford but there have been brief spells, especially before his horrendous double leg fracture in 2015, of promise.

That means Shaw will have many suitors across the Premier League and Europe as the way he has been treated by Mourinho, just like some other star youngsters at United and beyond, is borderline unacceptable.

Chelsea’s Conte belittles Tottenham’s title hopes

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT

Antonio Conte may have just provided Tottenham’s players with some inspirational material to pin up in their dressing room for the Premier League’s run-in.

[ MORE: Mourinho slams Shaw again

Ahead of Chelsea’s game against Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Conte discussed the expectation levels for Chelsea and their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With Chelsea leading the way in the PL and having a seven-point lead over Spurs heading into the final weeks of the season — that lead can be cut to just one point by the time they kick off on Saturday evening at Bournemouth if results go against them — it’s safe to say Conte doesn’t believe Spurs will be long-term threats to Chelsea’s success.

“I think the difference between Chelsea and Tottenham is this: if you stay in Chelsea and win it’s normal. If you stay in Tottenham, if you win it’s great, great, but if you lose… it’s not a disaster, no? Not a disaster,”Conte said. “Because you find a lot of situations to explain a good season. But, I repeat, in this season, us and Tottenham stay in the same level. Chelsea were underdogs at the start of the season, but now we are top and we want to keep this position.”

It wasn’t the most brutal of comments from the calm, collected figure Conte usually is in front of the media but it was a little reminder to Tottenham’s fans of their aspirations. Chelsea spend more money, have won more trophies and are in a better position than Spurs to win the league this season. All of this we can all accept.

Conte has praised Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham throughout this campaign and there is undoubtedly respect between the duo. Yet reading between the lines Conte’s comments are intriguing for a man who doesn’t usually get involved in mind games in the media room. Is the pressure starting to build on him after Chelsea’s shock loss to Crystal Palace and a tough test ahead against Man City?

For Spurs, Pochettino’s young side are on a roll, securing the most points in 2017 in the PL and with Harry Kane and Danny Rose to return from injury soon they may just make this title race interesting if they can keep winning and Chelsea slip up against Man City, Bournemouth this weekend and then with a tough trip to Everton to come.

It’s true that the chips are still heavily stacked in Chelsea and Conte’s favor but this kind of comment may just the kind of thing thrown back at the Italian boss if Chelsea somehow collapse and it is Spurs who pip them to the PL title this season.