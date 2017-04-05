Hull City 4-2 Middlesbrough: Tigers claw to safety

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Four scorers lead Tigers

Maguire gets first PL goal

Boro in big trouble

Hull City is out of the drop zone for the first time since October after winning a massive relegation six-pointer over Middlesbrough on Wednesday at the KC.

Lazar Markovic, Abel Hernandez, Harry Maguire and Oumar Niasse scored for the Tigers, who move ahead of Swansea City by one point with the 4-2 home win.

Alvaro Negredo and Marten De Roon scored for Middlesbrough, which is now eight points back of safety.

The fifth minute saw Boro with a rare early goal, as Adama Traore collected a long ball and cut it across the 18 for a sliding Negredo to lash into the side panel.

The equalizer came within 10 minutes, as Oumar Niasse’s flying chest trap of a deflected cross bobbled between legs of both teams before Markovic scored from eight yards away. The play began with fine work from Alfred N'Diaye and Andrew Robertson.

Niasse then raced onto a bouncing ball and navigated poorly reacting Boro defenders to belt a side volley behind Valdes. 2-1, 28′.

Harry Maguire blasted a pinpoint through ball to Kamil Grosicki, who swept the ball across the six for Hernandez to hammer home. Wow. 3-1.

Marten de Roon scored in the first minute of added time, heading home off a corner kick before winding his arm like a windmill in celebration. Both De Roon and Traore were offside on the goal, but it stood after debate.

Maguire put it to bed in the 70th minute when he scored his first Premier League goal, heading a cross home from the back door.

5 – No Premier League game this season has seen more first-half goals than Hull vs Middlesbrough tonight. Entertainers. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2017

