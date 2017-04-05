More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Jose Mourinho lambasts Luke Shaw once again

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho just won’t let it go.

[ MORE: Analyzing treatment of Shaw ]

After criticizing Luke Shaw’s “focus, ambition, commitment” following Manchester United’s draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, Mourinho was at it again as United snatched a late point at home against Everton on Tuesday.

Despite Shaw, 21, coming on as a late sub and his shot leading to the award of the penalty kick which Zlatan Ibrahimovic dispatched to grab United a draw, Mourinho was highly critical of the young England international. That has led to many asking what Mourinho’s motive is and simply asking why he cannot keep these kind of comments in-house?

Here’s what Jose said after the game about United’s display and Shaw, with analysis from our studio team:

And here’s what he said in the post-match press conference with a room full of reporters.

“He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him,” Mourinho said. “He has to change his football brain. We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain. He must accelerate the process. Twenty-one is old enough to have a better understanding. He has a future here but Manchester United cannot wait.”

After this, a coupled with Mourinho’s previous criticisms, it doesn’t seem like Shaw will have a future beyond this summer at United.

His price tag will have dropped substantially in the past few months as the young left back who joined United for $35 million in the summer of 2014 has lacked confidence and fitness throughout his time at Old Trafford but there have been brief spells, especially before his horrendous double leg fracture in 2015, of promise.

That means Shaw will have many suitors across the Premier League and Europe as the way he has been treated by Mourinho, just like some other star youngsters at United and beyond, is borderline unacceptable.

Chelsea’s Conte belittles Tottenham’s title hopes

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT

Antonio Conte may have just provided Tottenham’s players with some inspirational material to pin up in their dressing room for the Premier League’s run-in.

[ MORE: Mourinho slams Shaw again

Ahead of Chelsea’s game against Manchester City on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Conte discussed the expectation levels for Chelsea and their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With Chelsea leading the way in the PL and having a seven-point lead over Spurs heading into the final weeks of the season — that lead can be cut to just one point by the time they kick off on Saturday evening at Bournemouth if results go against them — it’s safe to say Conte doesn’t believe Spurs will be long-term threats to Chelsea’s success.

“I think the difference between Chelsea and Tottenham is this: if you stay in Chelsea and win it’s normal. If you stay in Tottenham, if you win it’s great, great, but if you lose… it’s not a disaster, no? Not a disaster,”Conte said. “Because you find a lot of situations to explain a good season. But, I repeat, in this season, us and Tottenham stay in the same level. Chelsea were underdogs at the start of the season, but now we are top and we want to keep this position.”

It wasn’t the most brutal of comments from the calm, collected figure Conte usually is in front of the media but it was a little reminder to Tottenham’s fans of their aspirations. Chelsea spend more money, have won more trophies and are in a better position than Spurs to win the league this season. All of this we can all accept.

Conte has praised Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham throughout this campaign and there is undoubtedly respect between the duo. Yet reading between the lines Conte’s comments are intriguing for a man who doesn’t usually get involved in mind games in the media room. Is the pressure starting to build on him after Chelsea’s shock loss to Crystal Palace and a tough test ahead against Man City?

For Spurs, Pochettino’s young side are on a roll, securing the most points in 2017 in the PL and with Harry Kane and Danny Rose to return from injury soon they may just make this title race interesting if they can keep winning and Chelsea slip up against Man City, Bournemouth this weekend and then with a tough trip to Everton to come.

It’s true that the chips are still heavily stacked in Chelsea and Conte’s favor but this kind of comment may just the kind of thing thrown back at the Italian boss if Chelsea somehow collapse and it is Spurs who pip them to the PL title this season.

VIDEO: Rebecca Lowe, Kyle Martino, Robbie Earle talk Moyes controversy

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

David Moyes‘ inexcusable off-mic comments have enraged many in the soccer world.

The Sunderland manager apologized to a reporter and his club after threatening to slap reporter Vicki Sparks following a post-match interview in mid-March.

[ BUNDESLIGA: In-form Kramaric tops Bayern ]

NBC’s Rebecca Lowe, Kyle Martino, and Robbie Earle talked about the disheartening incident before Sunderland fell 2-0 to Leicester City on Tuesday.

They minced few words.

Premier League Weds. preview: Chasing down Chelsea?

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT

Only two Top Seven teams played as the Premier League kicked off its midweek matches on Tuesday, and both dropped points.

[ BUNDESLIGA: In-form Kramaric tops Bayern ]

Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Old Trafford, giving Arsenal a chance to go fifth and the Top Four the opportunity to secure breathing room from both United and Arsenal.

Realistically, most eyes will be on Chelsea. The Blues fell to Crystal Palace last week and that got the wildest of imaginations running; What if the personalities that self-destructed last season are off the boil? It’s incredibly unlikely, but Spurs, Man City, and so many others are dreaming of a rot infestation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City
3 p.m. EDT, NBCSN – [STREAM

Of course Tottenham supporters will be pulling for Pep Guardiola‘s bunch on Tuesday, as Chelsea’s Premier League lead could be down to four points if the Blues lose and Spurs beat Swansea City.

That’s easier said than done, of course, with the Blues stung by a shocking loss to Crystal Palace and likely quite ornery. Antonio Conte will be up for a tactical battle with Guardiola, and we should all reap the benefits.

Arsenal vs. West Ham United
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM]

The Gunners welcome a reeling West Ham side which has dipped back into the relegation zone, but nothing’s a given when it comes to Arsenal these days. Arsene Wenger‘s crew will know that it can catch Manchester United with a win. The Irons would probably take a point right now.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

Like Leicester City, Palace has leapt up the table with a series of wins. The Eagles could finish Wednesday as high as 13th if results go their way, although one would have to be a three-goal win at St. Mary’s. That seems unlikely, with Saints daydreaming of ninth by getting three points of their own.

Hull City vs. Middlesbrough
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

This could really be it for the visitors: lose to Hull and you’re at least five points out of safety (more if Swans can steal a point from visiting Spurs). Hull’s league-worst goal differential means its tiebreaker game is weak. Is this where Boro finally finds some goals?

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
2:45 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime– [STREAM

Unfortunately for Paul Clement‘s Swans, Spurs will not be caught off guard by a trip to the relegation-threatened Welsh side. The opportunity to see more than a sliver of light at the top of the table will have Hugo Lloris and Co. raring for yet another win and, at worst, a tighter grip on second place.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
3 p.m. EDT, Premier League Extratime – [STREAM

Both Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe love to play an entertaining style, so neutral viewers could do far worse than scheduling a couple of hours for Wednesday’s to-do at Anfield. Even without Sadio Mane, this one should have fireworks.

La Liga wrap: Bilbao, Villarreal rise; Atleti wins fifth-straight

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 4, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Three La Liga matches served as an appetizer for Wednesday’s tasty Barcelona-Sevilla encounter, with the Madrid Derby on tap for Saturday at the Bernabeu.

[ BUNDESLIGA: In-form Kramaric tops Bayern ]

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Espanyol

Aritz Aduriz may play until he’s 50. The 36-year-old Spaniard added his 11th and 12th goals of the season on Tuesday, giving him goals in three-straight matches. Bilbao goes sixth with the win thanks to Real Sociedad’s loss.

Real Betis 0-1 Villarreal

Villarreal also took advantage of Sociedad’s loss, getting a first goal of the season from Adrian to move fifth

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Sociedad

Atleti is flying ahead of the weekend’s Madrid Derby, now winners of five-straight after this goal from Filipe Luis to Fernando Torres and back to Luis.

Wednesday’s games

Barcelona vs. Sevilla — 1:30 p.m. EDT
Alaves vs. Osasuna — 2:30 p.m. EDT
Deportivo de la Coruna vs. Granada — 2:30 p.m. EDT
Sporting de Gijon vs. Malaga – 2:30 p.m. EDT
Leganes vs. Real Madrid — 3:30 p.m. EDT

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 28 21 5 2 74 28 46 12-3-0 9-2-2 68
 Barcelona 29 20 6 3 85 26 59 10-3-1 10-3-2 66
 Atlético Madrid 30 18 7 5 55 23 32 11-2-2 7-5-3 61
 Sevilla 29 17 7 5 52 34 18 10-3-1 7-4-4 58
 Villarreal 30 14 9 7 42 23 19 8-3-4 6-6-3 51
 Athletic 30 15 5 10 39 33 6 11-3-2 4-2-8 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49
 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 6 8-3-4 4-5-5 44
 Espanyol 30 11 10 9 42 42 0 7-5-3 4-5-6 43
 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 -3 9-1-4 3-4-7 41
 Alavés 29 10 10 9 29 36 -7 4-7-3 6-3-6 40
 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 -3 8-5-2 1-3-10 35
 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 -10 6-3-5 3-3-9 33
 Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 -15 5-6-5 3-1-10 31
 Málaga 29 6 9 14 33 47 -14 6-2-6 0-7-8 27
 Deportivo 29 6 9 14 31 46 -15 5-4-5 1-5-9 27
 Leganes 29 6 9 14 23 42 -19 3-5-6 3-4-8 27
 Sporting de Gijón 29 5 7 17 31 57 -26 4-2-8 1-5-9 22
 Granada 29 4 7 18 26 62 -36 4-4-6 0-3-12 19
 Osasuna 29 1 8 20 29 69 -40 0-5-10 1-3-10 11