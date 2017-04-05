Jose Mourinho lambasts Luke Shaw once again

Jose Mourinho just won’t let it go.

After criticizing Luke Shaw’s “focus, ambition, commitment” following Manchester United’s draw with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, Mourinho was at it again as United snatched a late point at home against Everton on Tuesday.

Despite Shaw, 21, coming on as a late sub and his shot leading to the award of the penalty kick which Zlatan Ibrahimovic dispatched to grab United a draw, Mourinho was highly critical of the young England international. That has led to many asking what Mourinho’s motive is and simply asking why he cannot keep these kind of comments in-house?

Here’s what Jose said after the game about United’s display and Shaw, with analysis from our studio team:

And here’s what he said in the post-match press conference with a room full of reporters.

“He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him,” Mourinho said. “He has to change his football brain. We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain. He must accelerate the process. Twenty-one is old enough to have a better understanding. He has a future here but Manchester United cannot wait.”

After this, a coupled with Mourinho’s previous criticisms, it doesn’t seem like Shaw will have a future beyond this summer at United.

His price tag will have dropped substantially in the past few months as the young left back who joined United for $35 million in the summer of 2014 has lacked confidence and fitness throughout his time at Old Trafford but there have been brief spells, especially before his horrendous double leg fracture in 2015, of promise.

That means Shaw will have many suitors across the Premier League and Europe as the way he has been treated by Mourinho, just like some other star youngsters at United and beyond, is borderline unacceptable.

