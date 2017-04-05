More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Klopp: Bournemouth equalizer “nearly made me vomit”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

Jurgen Klopp took in-game heat, including from us, when he substituted Man of the Match contender Philippe Coutinho on Wednesday.

There had to be a reason for it, right?

Right.

Coutinho began to feel sick at halftime and told Klopp he needed to come off the pitch. Liverpool went on to blow a 2-1 lead and drew Bournemouth at Anfield.

Klopp was far from pleased with the result. From LiverpoolFC.com:

“We had the moments and we scored a wonderful goal, and usually you could close the game in one moment. We didn’t, we left it open. And then a second ball after a set-piece and that made me nearly vomit, actually. That’s, of course, not nice. But we have to take it. It’s my responsibility, all of this. I have to be clearer in these situations, obviously. But I will find a solution for this.”

Liverpool has been poor against bottom half teams this season, especially given their fantastic record against the best teams on the table. Whatever’s led to that, at least we know it wasn’t Klopp removing his most effective attacker for tactical reasons.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT

It remains a two-horse race in La Liga, as even Sevilla couldn’t stop Barcelona from keeping pace with Real Madrid.

Leganes 2-4 Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata continues to make the most of limited playing time at Real Madrid, burying a hat trick as Real Madrid stayed productive ahead of this weekend’s big Madrid Derby.

Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

The reigning champs made quick work of Sevilla, putting the visitors well in the table’s rearview mirror with a Luis Suarez overhead kick and a pair of Lionel Messi goals in eight first half minutes. Barca remains two points behind Real, having played one more match.

Elsewhere

Osasuna got its second win of the season, both coming on the road, as Alex Berenguer led the side to a 1-0 win at Alaves.

— Deportivo de la Coruna and Granada staged a scoreless draw.

— Ex-Barca man Sandro Ramirez scored his eighth goal of the season and first in 2017 as Malaga won at Sporting Gijon.

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 29 22 5 2 78 30 48 12-3-0 10-2-2 71
 Barcelona 30 21 6 3 88 26 62 11-3-1 10-3-2 69
 Atlético Madrid 30 18 7 5 55 23 32 11-2-2 7-5-3 61
 Sevilla 30 17 7 6 52 37 15 10-3-1 7-4-5 58
 Villarreal 30 14 9 7 42 23 19 8-3-4 6-6-3 51
 Athletic 30 15 5 10 39 33 6 11-3-2 4-2-8 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49
 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 6 8-3-4 4-5-5 44
 Espanyol 30 11 10 9 42 42 0 7-5-3 4-5-6 43
 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 -3 9-1-4 3-4-7 41
 Alavés 30 10 10 10 29 37 -8 4-7-4 6-3-6 40
 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 -3 8-5-2 1-3-10 35
 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 -10 6-3-5 3-3-9 33
 Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 -15 5-6-5 3-1-10 31
 Málaga 30 7 9 14 34 47 -13 6-2-6 1-7-8 30
 Deportivo 30 6 10 14 31 46 -15 5-5-5 1-5-9 28
 Leganes 30 6 9 15 25 46 -21 3-5-7 3-4-8 27
 Sporting de Gijón 30 5 7 18 31 58 -27 4-2-9 1-5-9 22
 Granada 30 4 8 18 26 62 -36 4-4-6 0-4-12 20
 Osasuna 30 2 8 20 30 69 -39 0-5-10 2-3-10 14

Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Amazing.

Dries Mertens redefined “impact sub” on Wednesday as Napoli fell short in its bid to advance to the Coppa Italia Final for the first time in three years.

Juventus led 2-1 and 5-2 on aggregate when Mertens came into the match for Arkadiusz Milik.

He jogged onto the pitch, accelerated, and just kept going as he took the ball off of fumbling Juve keeper Neto and deposited in the goal.

Sadly, Napoli entered the game in a two-goal hole from the first leg and its 3-2 second leg win was not enough.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

Antonio Conte may have a 7-point lead atop the Premier League table and a 14-point advantage of Manchester City, but the Chelsea boss has lofty praise for Wednesday’s opponents.

Chelsea beat Man City for the second time this season, leaving Pep Guardiola to praise his team’s performance in a loss. Guardiola said City was the better team in both matches, and Conte wasn’t too far off in his assessment.

“My look is tired because I feel like I played it tonight with my players. I suffered with them.

“But we must be pleased because we beat a strong team – the best team in the league. I think they have a great coach – the best in the world. To win this type of game at this time of the season is great.”

Chelsea still has trips to Everton and Manchester United on the docket, but any chance of the Blues blowing their title run would’ve certainly included dropped points against Man City.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled coronation.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

LONDON — Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Antonio Conte‘s side moved one step closer to winning the Premier League title.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Eden Hazard‘s goals in the first half were enough to guide Chelsea past a lively City who missed numerous chances and left Pep Guardiola‘s men in an intense battle for the top four.

Here’s what we learned from a tight, tense clash in west London.

PRESSURE KICKING IN

Stamford Bridge was a nervous place as the closing minutes arrived on Wednesday, especially after their shock loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday which let Tottenham Hotspur back in the title race.

With Chelsea leading 2-1 against City, Conte looked to the crowd and urged them to get behind their team after yet another nervous lull. They responded but Chelsea limped over the line and Conte revealed afterwards that the pressure was intense in such a crucial moment of the campaign.

Thibaut Courtois saved late on from Sergio Aguero and then John Stones somehow shanked an effort over the bar from five yards out to let Chelsea off the hook.

If the game ended in a draw Conte and his players could have no complaints but, just as they have done for most of this season, Chelsea found a way to dig in and win.

At the final whistle their fans were relieved more than anything. With Spurs pulling off a miraculous late win at Swansea, Chelsea holding on for three points was a massive result both on the night and in the run-in. Chelsea still have all of the chips stacked in their favor in the title race.

MIXED CHELSEA

Eden Hazard finished superbly on two occasions in the first half to lead Chelsea to victory yet again as the Belgian playmaker stepped up to be the Blues’ main man.

Speaking after the game Conte was delighted with Hazard and revealed the message he has to his players.

“He is an important player and I think also his growing in his mentality. I think he is playing a really good season,” Conte said. “This season, for all my players and for me, we will remember this season if we win. If you don’t win, it’s a good season, good job, usually I like to say only those we win write the history.”

With Hazard coming up with the goals (albeit a weak shot which should’ve been saved and a rebound from a missed PK) he stood up when his team needed him, but Chelsea had some mixed displays suggesting some players aren’t coping with the run-in well.

Diego Costa, once again, had an off day and he’s now scored just four goals in his last 12 games in all competitions for Chelsea. His hold up play was off and his own fans often lambasted him from the stands. It would not be surprising if Chelsea’s leading scorer left for China, or elsewhere, in the summer.

In goal the usually unflappable Thibaut Courtois had a nightmare for City’s goal, pinging the ball straight to David Silva and showing a severe lapse in concentration at a pivotal moment in the game. If it wasn’t for City’s slack finishing then Courtois could’ve been punished for his error.

Even though Chelsea are cantering towards the title, the ruthlessness of Conte will surely mean he’ll remember these moments and act on them over the summer.

CITY FAR OFF

After the game Guardiola said he was “lucky to have his players” and praised Man City’s display, saying they “absolutely” were the better team.

Yet, this marked two unwanted milestones for the much-lauded manager: it was the first time he’s lost six games in a league season in his coaching career, plus it’s the first time he’s lost to the same team twice in a league campaign.

Speaking after the game Guardiola was pleased with the performance, even though finishing chances remains a huge issue.

“It’s an honor to have the amazing players I have. We come here to Stamford Bridge and play the way we have, with huge personality. I’m a lucky guy to manage these guys. It’s encouraging for the future. I’m optimistic,” Guardiola said. “It’s been like this all season but in the boxes we are not good enough. We created enough to score goals. It’s our problem. But my players play in one way and that’s why I want to be here – to help Man City for years. The people who are watching us must be proud of our fans. We did everything.”

Sergio Aguero and John Stones both missed chances, the latter a gilt-edge opportunity from five yards out with a minute to go which would’ve snatched a point.

Vincent Kompany‘s return from injury was a huge positive, while Guardiola praised Fabian Delph‘s return too, but the fact that City are 14 points behind leaders Chelsea shows how far they are behind where they should be.

Guardiola can take all the positives he wants from the performance but the project is far behind where many thought it would be when he took over last summer. The Spaniard has serious work to do this summer.