Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth: Reds toss away points at home

- Reds outshoot Cherries 19-4
- MOTM Coutinho subbed off
- Careless defense hurts LFC
Artur Boruc gave Bournemouth a chance, and Joshua King took advantage of it.
Bournemouth came back to draw Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield on Wednesday, another Reds disappointment against a bottom half side and a 35th point for the Cherries.
Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi scored for Liverpool, with Benik Afobe and King netting for Bournemouth.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Liverpool went behind in the seventh minute, as Georginio Wijnaldum made a pitiful back pass that sent Afobe 1v1 with Simon Mignolet. He didn’t miss. 1-0.
It was all Reds moving forward, and Wijnaldum cleaned up a poor corner clearance and left a mark on a low shot that Artur Boruc dove to save.
Coutinho looked dangerous for most of the half, and defied Boruc to score a 40th minute goal after Roberto Firmino flicked him through on goal.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Nathaniel Clyne needed less than three minutes to inject some fire into the second half with a Goal of the Year contender… that sadly hit the woodwork after Boruc made a tremendous save.
Wijnaldum’s fast footwork opened him up to chip a 59th minute pass to Origi, who headed home from close range.
But the Reds couldn’t put away the Cherries, and Jurgen Klopp took off Coutinho and went to a back three. It did not go well.
King was Johnny-on-the-spot to make it 2-2 with minutes to play.
Joel Matip almost tapped in a corner moments later, and Boruc foiled a point blank header from Ragnar Klavan in the second minute of stoppage.