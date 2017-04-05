More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth: Reds toss away points at home

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT
  • Reds outshoot Cherries 19-4
  • MOTM Coutinho subbed off
  • Careless defense hurts LFC

Artur Boruc gave Bournemouth a chance, and Joshua King took advantage of it.

Bournemouth came back to draw Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield on Wednesday, another Reds disappointment against a bottom half side and a 35th point for the Cherries.

Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi scored for Liverpool, with Benik Afobe and King netting for Bournemouth.

Liverpool went behind in the seventh minute, as Georginio Wijnaldum made a pitiful back pass that sent Afobe 1v1 with Simon Mignolet. He didn’t miss. 1-0.

It was all Reds moving forward, and Wijnaldum cleaned up a poor corner clearance and left a mark on a low shot that Artur Boruc dove to save.

Coutinho looked dangerous for most of the half, and defied Boruc to score a 40th minute goal after Roberto Firmino flicked him through on goal.

Nathaniel Clyne needed less than three minutes to inject some fire into the second half with a Goal of the Year contender… that sadly hit the woodwork after Boruc made a tremendous save.

Wijnaldum’s fast footwork opened him up to chip a 59th minute pass to Origi, who headed home from close range.

But the Reds couldn’t put away the Cherries, and Jurgen Klopp took off Coutinho and went to a back three. It did not go well.

King was Johnny-on-the-spot to make it 2-2 with minutes to play.

Joel Matip almost tapped in a corner moments later, and Boruc foiled a point blank header from Ragnar Klavan in the second minute of stoppage.

Chelsea 2-1 Man City: Blues edge closer to title

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
  • Chelsea maintain 7-point lead
  • Two goals from Hazard win it for Blues
  • City equalized through Aguero
  • Man City stay fourth

LONDON — Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Antonio Conte‘s side remain on track to win the Premier League title.

Eden Hazard‘s first half double was enough to see Chelsea past City who had equalized through Sergio Aguero and missed a glorious late chance as John Stones spooned his effort over.

With the win Chelsea stay seven points ahead of second place Tottenham, while City stay in fourth.

Chelsea got off to the perfect start as the ball was cut back to Hazard and his weak first-time effort somehow beat Willy Caballero who complained about having to see through some of his defenders. 1-0 to Chelsea.

City improved as the first half wore on with Fernandinho having his long-range shot saved by Thibaut Courtois and a promising break from Leroy Sane ended with Aguero’s shot blocked.

Chelsea almost scored a fortuitous second when Hazard’s mazy run and pass found Fabregas and his deflected effort was deflected onto the crossbar by Gael Clichy.

Aguero then equalized for City as a terrible mistake from Courtois saw Chelsea’s Belgian goalkeeper play the ball straight to Silva and his shot was parried into the path of Aguero who finished. 1-1.

Just when City were on top — Sane raced through but Courtois did just enough to put him off — Chelsea went back in front as Pedro was brought down in the box by Fernandinho for a clear penalty kick. Although Hazard’s poor spot kick was saved, the Belgian playmaker finished the rebound.

2-1 to Chelsea but City were a threat every time they poured forward.

At the start of the second half Vincent Kompany‘s looping header came off the crossbar as City pushed hard for an equalizer.

City continued to do most of the pressing with John Stones rising to head towards goal but his effort was straight at Courtois.

As City pushed for the win late on they left gaps for Chelsea to exploit and Hazard had a glorious chance to wrap up all three points but blazed his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

City came so close to equalizing in the dying moments but Aguero’s effort was saved by Courtois and somehow Stones skewed an effort agonizingly over the bar from five yards out.

Chelsea survived a massive scare but stay on track to lift the PL trophy.

Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Saints score late, often

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
  • Goals from Redmond, Yoshida, Ward-Prowse for Saints
  • Benteke gave Palace first half lead
  • Saints up to ninth in table
  • Palace one point above drop

Southampton beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at St Mary’s on Wednesday to push themselves into the top 10.

Palace took the lead through Christian Benteke but Saints equalized right on half time through Nathan Redmond and then two late goals from Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse sealed victory for the home side.

With the win Claude Puel‘s men climb to ninth place and have 37 points, while Palace remain on 31 points and in the relegation scrap.

Palace started well with Christian Benteke just failing to finish a chance from a corner and then Luka Milivojevic’s free kick was just off target.

Southampton went close to taking the lead as Nathan Redmond‘s header was pushed just wide by Wayne Hennessey.

Palace took the lead on the half hour mark with Andros Townsend putting in a perfect cross for Benteke to tap home from close range to round off a wonderful move. 1-0 to Palace.

Before the break Saints had two penalty shouts with Dusan Tadic appealing for a handball against Jeffrey Schlupp and then Shane Long was bundled over in the box.

Saints did level right on half time with James Ward-Prowse’s fine cross into the box finished off by Redmond clinically. 1-1. Game on.

Southampton started the second half well and Shane Long went close as he dinked an effort just over the onrushing Hennesey after Tadic’s pass.

Palace went agonizingly close to retaking the lead as Martin Kelly‘s shot hit the post and Wilfred Zaha smashed the rebound wide.

Late on Saints finally broke through as Yoshida put them 2-1 up in the 84th minute and a minute later Ward-Prowse added another to make it 3-1.

Game. Set. Match.

Swansea 1-3 Tottenham: Incredible late comeback

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT
  • Alli, Son, Eriksen score late to win it
  • Swansea led through Routledge’s strike
  • Tottenham stay second in PL
  • Swansea lose third game in last four

Tottenham pulled off an incredible comeback to beat Swansea City 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time after Wayne Routledge‘s early goal looked to have led Swansea to victory, Dele Alli equalizer, Heung-Min Son put Spurs ahead and then Christian Eriksen finished things off.

With the win Spurs kept up the heat on Premier League leaders Chelsea and move to 65 points, while Swansea’s poor run of form continues.

Swansea took the lead early on as Jordan Ayew did superbly to cut in from the right and his cut back was tapped home by Routledge. 1-0 to the Swans

Tottenham responded well to going behind with Kyle Walker‘s right wing cross just missing Son at the near post but Pochettino cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines.

Spurs kept pushing for an equalizer before half time with Alli almost pulling off a stunning overhead kick after several keep ups, while Christian Eriksen’s dipping shot slightly troubled Lukasz Fabianski.

The Swans held firm and led 1-0 at the break despite Spurs having 75 percent of the possession.

Kyle Naughton drilled a low shot which was deflected just wide of the far post as he cut inside on his left foot in a rare attack for the Swans. From the resulting corner Leroy Fer headed over the bar from close range.

Spurs sent on Vincent Janssen as they searched for a way back into the game and Tottenham continued to dominate possession late on but Swansea’s defense sat deep and it looked like Spurs’ title bid was over. Not so fast.

First Alli struck to make it 1-1 in the 88th minute and break Swansea hearts. Then Son popped up to make it 2-1 three minutes later. And just when Spurs thought it couldn’t get any better Eriksen finished things off in style.

The title race is still on.

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United: Ozil, Gunners break out

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
  • Ozil nabs goal, assist
  • Walcott, Giroud also score
  • Arsenal rises to fifth

Arsenal looked its fanciful self in the second half of a controlling 3-0 London Derby win over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Mesut Ozil had a goal and an assist, and both Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud also scored in the win.

Arsenal rises above Manchester United on goal differential, four points back of Man City. West Ham is now just three points above the drop.

West Ham earned nothing from a pair of dangerous free kicks, with the first played too far for Andy Carroll to turn on goal and the second curled just over the bar by Manuel Lanzini.

Theo Walcott skimmed a rare chance off the outside of the netting at the half-hour mark. He was again on the doorstep when Darren Randolph slid to deny his dribble just before halftime.

Scoreless at the break, and not a wild amount of entertainment to boot.

The Gunners were lively to start the second half, with only James Collins‘ timely tackle stopping Mesut Ozil from opening the scoring.

It was Ozil who would score after West Ham wasted two chances to clear an Arsenal threat down the right. Ozil curled a low bounding ball that beat Randolph to the far post. 1-0, 59’.

Walcott made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, darting into the middle of the box to reap the rewards of clever work from Ozil and Alexis Sanchez on the left. Giroud added a goal in the 83rd to salt away the result.

It should’ve gone to four, or at least given Arsenal a fine chance for it, when Nacho Monreal was crunched down in the box. None given.