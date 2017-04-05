More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

“Lucky” Guardiola pleased with proactive Man City despite loss

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

Pep Guardiola was angry and animated on the touch line, but sounded more positive notes after Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday.

The City boss says his side’s problem has been in the boxes this year, that his team has controlled the ball and tried to take its game to the opposition.

[ RECAP: Chelsea 2-1 Man City ]

And while mistakes hurt his side in Wednesday’s loss, he said he loves the way the club is improving. Guardiola went as far as to say he is lucky to coach City’s collection of talent, and that he had the better side in both of this season’s losses to Chelsea.

“Absolutely, but they got six points and we have zero,” Guardiola said. “Football is results but the way we play, today I’m happier than when we played Arsenal and we got one point.”

Why was he so pleased? There’s an answer in here, one that explains why Guardiola is viewed as a very unique mind.

“We play for us. We compete against us. The performance is for ourselves, and to go after the game and say, ‘I did absolutely everything’. We are working from the beginning when we met each other.

“When I am a spectator I see when one team is afraid and just waiting for one action to win the game. I don’t want to be reactive. I want my team to be proactive. It’s not easy.”

Expect City to look very different after another transfer window (and with healthy Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan). Guardiola is clearly feeling like his team is doing well despite a lack of key pieces to his system.

Conte: Chelsea beat “the best team in the league”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

Antonio Conte may have a 7-point lead atop the Premier League table and a 14-point advantage of Manchester City, but the Chelsea boss has lofty praise for Wednesday’s opponents.

[ JPW: 3 things from the Bridge ]

Chelsea beat Man City for the second time this season, leaving Pep Guardiola to praise his team’s performance in a loss. Guardiola said City was the better team in both matches, and Conte wasn’t too far off in his assessment.

“My look is tired because I feel like I played it tonight with my players. I suffered with them.

“But we must be pleased because we beat a strong team – the best team in the league. I think they have a great coach – the best in the world. To win this type of game at this time of the season is great.”

Chelsea still has trips to Everton and Manchester United on the docket, but any chance of the Blues blowing their title run would’ve certainly included dropped points against Man City.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled coronation.

Three things we learned from Chelsea’s win v. Man City

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

LONDON — Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Antonio Conte‘s side moved one step closer to winning the Premier League title.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Eden Hazard‘s goals in the first half were enough to guide Chelsea past a lively City who missed numerous chances and left Pep Guardiola‘s men in an intense battle for the top four.

Here’s what we learned from a tight, tense clash in west London.

PRESSURE KICKING IN

Stamford Bridge was a nervous place as the closing minutes arrived on Wednesday, especially after their shock loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday which let Tottenham Hotspur back in the title race.

With Chelsea leading 2-1 against City, Conte looked to the crowd and urged them to get behind their team after yet another nervous lull. They responded but Chelsea limped over the line and Conte revealed afterwards that the pressure was intense in such a crucial moment of the campaign.

Thibaut Courtois saved late on from Sergio Aguero and then John Stones somehow shanked an effort over the bar from five yards out to let Chelsea off the hook.

If the game ended in a draw Conte and his players could have no complaints but, just as they have done for most of this season, Chelsea found a way to dig in and win.

At the final whistle their fans were relieved more than anything. With Spurs pulling off a miraculous late win at Swansea, Chelsea holding on for three points was a massive result both on the night and in the run-in. Chelsea still have all of the chips stacked in their favor.

 

MIXED CHELSEA

Eden Hazard finished superbly on two occasions in the first half to lead Chelsea to victory yet again as the Belgian playmaker stepped up to be the Blues’ main man.

Speaking after the game Conte is delighted with Hazard and revealed the message he has to his players.

“He is an important player and I think also his growing in his mentality. I think he is playing a really good season,” Conte said. “This season, for all my players and for me, we will remember this season if we win. If you don’t win, it’s a good season, good job, usually I like to say only those we win write the history.”

With Hazard coming up with the goals (albeit a weak shot which should’ve been saved and a rebound from a missed PK) he stood up, but Chelsea had some mixed displays suggesting some players aren’t coping with the run-in well.

Diego Costa, once again, had an off day and he’s now scored just four goals in his last 12 games in all competitions for Chelsea. His hold up play was off and his own fans often lambasted him from the stands. It would not be surprising if Chelsea’s leading scorer left for China, or elsewhere, in the summer.

In goal the usually unflappable Thibaut Courtois had a nightmare for City’s goal, pinging the ball straight to David Silva and showing a severe lapse in concentration at a pivotal moment in the game. If it wasn’t for City’s slack finishing then Courtois could’ve been punished for his error.

Even though Chelsea are cantering towards the title, the ruthlessness of Conte will surely mean he’ll remember these moments and act on them over the summer.

CITY FAR OFF

After the game Guardiola said he was “lucky to have his players” and praised Man City’s display, saying they “absolutely” deserved to win.

Yet, this marked two unwanted milestones for the much-lauded manager: it was the first time he’s lost six games in a league season in his coaching career, plus it’s the first time he’s lost to the same team twice in a league campaign.

Speaking after the game Guardiola was pleased with the performance, even though finishing chances remains a huge issue.

“It’s an honor to have the amazing players I have. We come here to Stamford Bridge and play the way we have, with huge personality. I’m a lucky guy to manage these guys. It’s encouraging for the future. I’m optimistic,” Guardiola said. “It’s been like this all season but in the boxes we are not good enough. We created enough to score goals. It’s our problem. But my players play in one way and that’s why I want to be here – to help Man City for years. The people who are watching us must be proud of our fans. We did everything.”

Sergio Aguero and John Stones both missed chances, the latter a gilt-edge opportunity from five yards out with a minute to go which would’ve snatched a point.

Vincent Kompany‘s return from injury was a huge positive, while Guardiola praised Fabian Delph‘s return too, but the fact that City are 14 points behind leaders Chelsea shows how far they are behind.

Guardiola can take all the positives he wants from the performance but the project is far behind where many thought it would be when he took over last summer.

Chelsea 2-1 Man City: Blues edge closer to title

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 5, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
  • Chelsea maintain 7-point lead
  • Two goals from Hazard win it for Blues
  • City equalized through Aguero
  • Man City stay fourth

LONDON — Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Antonio Conte‘s side remain on track to win the Premier League title.

Eden Hazard‘s first half double was enough to see Chelsea past City who had equalized through Sergio Aguero and missed a glorious late chance as John Stones spooned his effort over.

With the win Chelsea stay seven points ahead of second place Tottenham, while City stay in fourth.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Chelsea got off to the perfect start as the ball was cut back to Hazard and his weak first-time effort somehow beat Willy Caballero who complained about having to see through some of his defenders. 1-0 to Chelsea.

City improved as the first half wore on with Fernandinho having his long-range shot saved by Thibaut Courtois and a promising break from Leroy Sane ended with Aguero’s shot blocked.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Chelsea almost scored a fortuitous second when Hazard’s mazy run and pass found Fabregas and his deflected effort was deflected onto the crossbar by Gael Clichy.

Aguero then equalized for City as a terrible mistake from Courtois saw Chelsea’s Belgian goalkeeper play the ball straight to Silva and his shot was parried into the path of Aguero who finished. 1-1.

Just when City were on top — Sane raced through but Courtois did just enough to put him off — Chelsea went back in front as Pedro was brought down in the box by Fernandinho for a clear penalty kick. Although Hazard’s poor spot kick was saved, the Belgian playmaker finished the rebound.

2-1 to Chelsea but City were a threat every time they poured forward.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the start of the second half Vincent Kompany‘s looping header came off the crossbar as City pushed hard for an equalizer.

City continued to do most of the pressing with John Stones rising to head towards goal but his effort was straight at Courtois.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

As City pushed for the win late on they left gaps for Chelsea to exploit and Hazard had a glorious chance to wrap up all three points but blazed his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

City came so close to equalizing in the dying moments but Aguero’s effort was saved by Courtois and somehow Stones skewed an effort agonizingly over the bar from five yards out.

Chelsea survived a massive scare but stay on track to lift the PL trophy.

Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth: Reds toss away points at home

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT
  • Reds outshoot Cherries 19-4
  • MOTM Coutinho subbed off
  • Careless defense hurts LFC

Artur Boruc gave Bournemouth a chance, and Joshua King took advantage of it.

Bournemouth came back to draw Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield on Wednesday, another Reds disappointment against a bottom half side and a 35th point for the Cherries.

Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi scored for Liverpool, with Benik Afobe and King netting for Bournemouth.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Liverpool went behind in the seventh minute, as Georginio Wijnaldum made a pitiful back pass that sent Afobe 1v1 with Simon Mignolet. He didn’t miss. 1-0.

It was all Reds moving forward, and Wijnaldum cleaned up a poor corner clearance and left a mark on a low shot that Artur Boruc dove to save.

Coutinho looked dangerous for most of the half, and defied Boruc to score a 40th minute goal after Roberto Firmino flicked him through on goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Nathaniel Clyne needed less than three minutes to inject some fire into the second half with a Goal of the Year contender… that sadly hit the woodwork after Boruc made a tremendous save.

Wijnaldum’s fast footwork opened him up to chip a 59th minute pass to Origi, who headed home from close range.

But the Reds couldn’t put away the Cherries, and Jurgen Klopp took off Coutinho and went to a back three. It did not go well.

King was Johnny-on-the-spot to make it 2-2 with minutes to play.

Joel Matip almost tapped in a corner moments later, and Boruc foiled a point blank header from Ragnar Klavan in the second minute of stoppage.