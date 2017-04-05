Premier League AT HALF: Goals everywhere but the Emirates

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City are all losing as wild first halves have engulfed the Premier League this fine Wednesday in April.

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Eden Hazard didn’t need long to reassert the Blues’ title pace, beating Wily Caballero to the delight of Stamford Bridge. But Thibaut Courtois made a far bigger error with a poor clearance that allowed David Silva and Sergio Aguero to combine for a goal.

Hazard would add a penalty conversion after Fernandinho took down Pedro in the box.

Swansea City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Jordan Ayew set up Wayne Routledge for a goal that will no doubt have Spurs stunned at the Liberty Stadium.

Liverpool 1-1 Bournemouth

A woeful back pass from Georginio Wijnaldum gifted an early goal to Benik Afobe, but Roberto Firmino found Philippe Coutinho for a 40th minute equalizer at Anfield.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham United

Not much cooking in this London Derby.

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has been the key to so much of what Palace has done well recently, and the Ivorian international was again the key to a goal when he drew in the defense before Jason Puncheon and Andros Townsend helped cue up Christian Benteke for another goal. Saints answered just before half, with Nathan Redmond reminding Palace it isn’t safe just yet.

Hull City 3-2 Middlesbrough

Abel Hernandez, Oumar Niasse, and Lazar Markovic have all scored for the Tigers, who are absolutely flying at home.

Boro’s trailing after leading 1-0 on a nice bit work from Alvaro Negredo (see below). Marten De Roon scored in the first minute of added time, heading home off a corner kick before winding his arm like a windmill in celebration. Both De Roon and Adama Traore were offside on the goal, but it stood after debate.

