Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Saints score late, often

Goals from Redmond, Yoshida, Ward-Prowse for Saints

Benteke gave Palace first half lead

Saints up to ninth in table

Palace one point above drop

Southampton beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at St Mary’s on Wednesday to push themselves into the top 10.

Palace took the lead through Christian Benteke but Saints equalized right on half time through Nathan Redmond and then two late goals from Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse sealed victory for the home side.

With the win Claude Puel‘s men climb to ninth place and have 37 points, while Palace remain on 31 points and in the relegation scrap.

Palace started well with Christian Benteke just failing to finish a chance from a corner and then Luka Milivojevic’s free kick was just off target.

Southampton went close to taking the lead as Nathan Redmond‘s header was pushed just wide by Wayne Hennessey.

Palace took the lead on the half hour mark with Andros Townsend putting in a perfect cross for Benteke to tap home from close range to round off a wonderful move. 1-0 to Palace.

Before the break Saints had two penalty shouts with Dusan Tadic appealing for a handball against Jeffrey Schlupp and then Shane Long was bundled over in the box.

Saints did level right on half time with James Ward-Prowse’s fine cross into the box finished off by Redmond clinically. 1-1. Game on.

Southampton started the second half well and Shane Long went close as he dinked an effort just over the onrushing Hennesey after Tadic’s pass.

Palace went agonizingly close to retaking the lead as Martin Kelly‘s shot hit the post and Wilfred Zaha smashed the rebound wide.

Late on Saints finally broke through as Yoshida put them 2-1 up in the 84th minute and a minute later Ward-Prowse added another to make it 3-1.

Game. Set. Match.

