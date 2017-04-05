More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Stadium measure’s defeat likely ends St. Louis’ MLS chances

Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) For the second time in 16 months, plans for a splashy new downtown St. Louis stadium have fallen by the wayside.

City voters on Tuesday defeated a ballot measure that would have allocated $60 million from a tax increase on businesses toward the construction of a 22,000-seat soccer stadium in the hopes of luring a Major League Soccer expansion team. In January 2016, the NFL rejected plans for a $1 billion football stadium along the Mississippi River, and league owners approved the move of the Rams to Los Angeles.



Failure of the soccer stadium measure, which was defeated by 53 percent to 47 percent margin, will apparently doom St. Louis’ chances of becoming a three-sport town again anytime soon.

The new stadium would have near Busch Stadium, home of baseball’s Cardinals, and the Scottrade Center, home of the NHL’s Blues. SC STL, the group hoping to bring an MLS team to the city, agreed to invest $95 million in the project and cover the league’s $150 million expansion fee.

St. Louis appeared to be a heavy favorite among the 12 cities seeking two MLS expansion teams for the 2020 season. But the effort was contingent on approval of public financing, Commissioner Don Garber said at a rally in St. Louis last week.

MLS released a statement late Tuesday calling the vote “a significant setback for the city’s expansion opportunity and a loss for the community.”

Jim Kavanaugh, vice chairman of SC STL, said the vote “is likely the final stage of our journey.” But he said the ownership group owes it to supporters to “step back for a day or two before making an official announcement.”

It certainly sounded like the end.



“We wish the outcome would have been different,” Kavanaugh said. “This would have been an outstanding project for the future of St. Louis.”

Kavanaugh went a step further in an interview with the St. Louis Business Journal, saying the ownership group is likely to disband and end its effort. He didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

SC STL also can’t expect any last-minute help from the state of Missouri. Though the state was negotiating for the potential sale or lease of 24 acres of land for the stadium site, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is a staunch opponent of public funding for stadiums.

“The voters have spoken, and they agree,” Parker Briden, the governor’s spokesman, wrote Wednesday in an email.

Bundesliga wrap: Teen leads Gladbach, Bayer nabs road win

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT

Ingolstadt gave itself new life in the relegation race, while RB Leipzig cushioned its second-place status as the Bundesliga staged a quintet of Wednesday matches.



League mainstays Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach eased minor relegation fears with Wednesday wins.

Darmstadt 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer did what Darmstadt hasn’t done all season and won on the road. Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland scored on either side of half time, while USMNT forward Terrence Boyd played 65 minutes for the hosts.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Nineteen year-old Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes scored his first Bundesliga goal for the win, while Hertha was without injured USMNT center back John Brooks.

Augsburg 2-3 Ingolstadt

It looked academic when Israeli striker Almog Cohen completed his brace to put the visitors up 3-0 in the 67th minute, but Ingolstadt had to hold on for dear life following goals from Paul Verhaegh (76′) and Halil Altintop (81′). The visitors move to within four points of 16th place Augsburg.

Wolfsburg 0-1 Freiburg

Make it nine goals on the season for Florian Niederlechner, as Freiburg leapt into seventh place.

Mainz 2-3 RB Leipzig

Naby Keita stayed hot, scoring the match winner to give him seven goals and seven assists this season as Leipzig moved four points clear of third-place Hoffenheim. Mainz is now just goal differential away from the relegation playoff match.

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 27 20 5 2 67 14 53 10-3-0 10-2-2 65
 RB Leipzig 27 17 4 6 50 30 20 10-1-2 7-3-4 55
 1899 Hoffenheim 27 13 12 2 50 26 24 9-5-0 4-7-2 51
 Borussia Dortmund 27 14 8 5 58 28 30 10-3-0 4-5-5 50
 1. FC Köln 27 10 10 7 39 31 8 7-5-1 3-5-6 40
 Hertha BSC Berlin 27 12 4 11 35 34 1 10-1-2 2-3-9 40
 SC Freiburg 27 11 5 11 35 47 -12 7-1-5 4-4-6 38
 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 10 7 10 26 28 -2 6-5-2 4-2-8 37
 Mönchengladbach 27 10 6 11 31 34 -3 7-3-4 3-3-7 36
 Bayer Leverkusen 27 10 5 12 42 43 -1 5-4-5 5-1-7 35
 Werder Bremen 27 10 5 12 42 46 -4 6-1-7 4-4-5 35
 FC Schalke 04 27 9 7 11 33 31 2 7-3-4 2-4-7 34
 VfL Wolfsburg 27 8 6 13 26 38 -12 4-2-8 4-4-5 30
 Hamburger SV 27 8 6 13 26 50 -24 6-3-4 2-3-9 30
 FSV Mainz 05 27 8 5 14 36 46 -10 5-4-5 3-1-9 29
 FC Augsburg 27 7 8 12 26 43 -17 3-5-6 4-3-6 29
 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 7 4 16 28 45 -17 3-3-7 4-1-9 25
 Darmstadt 27 4 3 20 17 53 -36 4-3-7 0-0-13 15

La Liga wrap: Morata bags Real hat trick, Barca wins big

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT

It remains a two-horse race in La Liga, as even Sevilla couldn’t stop Barcelona from keeping pace with Real Madrid.



Leganes 2-4 Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata continues to make the most of limited playing time at Real Madrid, burying a hat trick as Real Madrid stayed productive ahead of this weekend’s big Madrid Derby.

Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

The reigning champs made quick work of Sevilla, putting the visitors well in the table’s rearview mirror with a Luis Suarez overhead kick and a pair of Lionel Messi goals in eight first half minutes. Barca remains two points behind Real, having played one more match.

Elsewhere

Osasuna got its second win of the season, both coming on the road, as Alex Berenguer led the side to a 1-0 win at Alaves.

— Deportivo de la Coruna and Granada staged a scoreless draw.

— Ex-Barca man Sandro Ramirez scored his eighth goal of the season and first in 2017 as Malaga won at Sporting Gijon.

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 29 22 5 2 78 30 48 12-3-0 10-2-2 71
 Barcelona 30 21 6 3 88 26 62 11-3-1 10-3-2 69
 Atlético Madrid 30 18 7 5 55 23 32 11-2-2 7-5-3 61
 Sevilla 30 17 7 6 52 37 15 10-3-1 7-4-5 58
 Villarreal 30 14 9 7 42 23 19 8-3-4 6-6-3 51
 Athletic 30 15 5 10 39 33 6 11-3-2 4-2-8 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49
 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 6 8-3-4 4-5-5 44
 Espanyol 30 11 10 9 42 42 0 7-5-3 4-5-6 43
 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 -3 9-1-4 3-4-7 41
 Alavés 30 10 10 10 29 37 -8 4-7-4 6-3-6 40
 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 -3 8-5-2 1-3-10 35
 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 -10 6-3-5 3-3-9 33
 Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 -15 5-6-5 3-1-10 31
 Málaga 30 7 9 14 34 47 -13 6-2-6 1-7-8 30
 Deportivo 30 6 10 14 31 46 -15 5-5-5 1-5-9 28
 Leganes 30 6 9 15 25 46 -21 3-5-7 3-4-8 27
 Sporting de Gijón 30 5 7 18 31 58 -27 4-2-9 1-5-9 22
 Granada 30 4 8 18 26 62 -36 4-4-6 0-4-12 20
 Osasuna 30 2 8 20 30 69 -39 0-5-10 2-3-10 14

Klopp: Bournemouth equalizer “nearly made me vomit”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

Jurgen Klopp took in-game heat, including from us, when he substituted Man of the Match contender Philippe Coutinho on Wednesday.

There had to be a reason for it, right?

Right.



Coutinho began to feel sick at halftime and told Klopp he needed to come off the pitch. Liverpool went on to blow a 2-1 lead and drew Bournemouth at Anfield.

Klopp was far from pleased with the result. From LiverpoolFC.com:

“We had the moments and we scored a wonderful goal, and usually you could close the game in one moment. We didn’t, we left it open. And then a second ball after a set-piece and that made me nearly vomit, actually. That’s, of course, not nice. But we have to take it. It’s my responsibility, all of this. I have to be clearer in these situations, obviously. But I will find a solution for this.”

Liverpool has been poor against bottom half teams this season, especially given their fantastic record against the best teams on the table. Whatever’s led to that, at least we know it wasn’t Klopp removing his most effective attacker for tactical reasons.

WATCH: Mertens goes from sub to scorer in 10 seconds

Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Amazing.

Dries Mertens redefined “impact sub” on Wednesday as Napoli fell short in its bid to advance to the Coppa Italia Final for the first time in three years.

Juventus led 2-1 and 5-2 on aggregate when Mertens came into the match for Arkadiusz Milik.



He jogged onto the pitch, accelerated, and just kept going as he took the ball off of fumbling Juve keeper Neto and deposited in the goal.

Sadly, Napoli entered the game in a two-goal hole from the first leg and its 3-2 second leg win was not enough.