Swansea 1-3 Tottenham: Incredible late comeback

Alli, Son, Eriksen score late to win it

Swansea led through Routledge’s strike

Tottenham stay second in PL

Swansea lose third game in last four

Tottenham pulled off an incredible comeback to beat Swansea City 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time after Wayne Routledge‘s early goal looked to have led Swansea to victory, Dele Alli equalizer, Heung-Min Son put Spurs ahead and then Christian Eriksen finished things off.

With the win Spurs kept up the heat on Premier League leaders Chelsea and move to 65 points, while Swansea’s poor run of form continues.

Swansea took the lead early on as Jordan Ayew did superbly to cut in from the right and his cut back was tapped home by Routledge. 1-0 to the Swans

Tottenham responded well to going behind with Kyle Walker‘s right wing cross just missing Son at the near post but Pochettino cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines.

Spurs kept pushing for an equalizer before half time with Alli almost pulling off a stunning overhead kick after several keep ups, while Christian Eriksen’s dipping shot slightly troubled Lukasz Fabianski.

The Swans held firm and led 1-0 at the break despite Spurs having 75 percent of the possession.

Kyle Naughton drilled a low shot which was deflected just wide of the far post as he cut inside on his left foot in a rare attack for the Swans. From the resulting corner Leroy Fer headed over the bar from close range.

Spurs sent on Vincent Janssen as they searched for a way back into the game and Tottenham continued to dominate possession late on but Swansea’s defense sat deep and it looked like Spurs’ title bid was over. Not so fast.

First Alli struck to make it 1-1 in the 88th minute and break Swansea hearts. Then Son popped up to make it 2-1 three minutes later. And just when Spurs thought it couldn’t get any better Eriksen finished things off in style.

The title race is still on.

