USWNT, US Soccer agree to new labor deal

The long-standing battle between members of the World Cup winning U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the U.S. Soccer Federations has finally been resolved with both parties agreeing to a new labor deal.

Last year a group of high-profile USWNT stars, who won the 2015 World Cup in Canada, launched a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission calling for equal pay with their male counterparts.

This terms of this deal has not been disclosed.

Announced on Wednesday, U.S. Soccer said it had “reached a collective bargaining agreement through 2021” with the USWNT which will be in place for both the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2020 Olympics.

The joint-statement below was released by U.S. Soccer and USWNTPA.

“We are pleased to announce that U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement which will continue to build the women’s program in the U.S, grow the game of soccer worldwide, and improve the professional lives of players on and off the field. We are proud of the hard work and commitment to thoughtful dialogue reflected through this process, and look forward to strengthening our partnership moving forward.”

Below is a statement from U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati.

