Antonio Conte commits to Chelsea for next season

Good news, Chelsea fans: Antonio Conte has committed himself to Chelsea.

The Italian coach has a contract with Chelsea until 2019 but reports suggest that talks are already underway about Conte signing a new deal with the Premier League leaders.

However, with Conte having Chelsea seven points clear atop the PL table in his debut season coaching in England, the former Juventus and Italy coach has been linked with several other jobs, including a return to Italy with Inter Milan.

That speculation led to his a friend, soccer agent Federico Pastorello who has become heavily involved at Chelsea in recent months, stating that “if offers from clubs arrive, new opportunities may arise, especially at historical clubs.”

Speaking to Italian outlet Sky Sport Italia after the 2-1 win against Manchester City on Wednesday, Conte was quick to deny any thought of him trying to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t like it when others speak for me,” Conte said. “Pastorello is a friend, I know him well, but I don’t like when others speak for me. If someone wants to know something about me, then they must ask me. We’re fighting for the title and we want to achieve this goal, then we’ll try to build something important together.”

He was then asked if he would be at Chelsea next season and simply replied: “Yes, for the next season.”

It’s quite unthinkable that Conte will just walk away from Chelsea after one season and one Premier League title. He will at least want to test himself in the UEFA Champions League with the Blues, surely, and there’s a real chance he could build a dynasty in west London if Chelsea can add some top quality players this summer and keep the likes of Eden Hazard on board.

The links between Conte and Inter Milan haven’t gone away with the San Siro club bankrolled by wealthy Chinese owners Suning Holdings group and said to be eager to talk to him about their ambitious plans.

Conte is adored at Stamford Bridge for coming in and putting his own stamp on the team with a 3-4-3 formation blowing opponents away as the Blues are on the brink of the PL title.

Yet with the likes of Pep Guardiola stating that Conte is “maybe the best” manager in the world, the offers will continue to flood in for Conte. Right now, it seems as though he’s ready to stay at least for another season and many Chelsea fans would have for many campaigns after that.

Still, we all know how quickly things can change at Chelsea with Roman Abramovich around…

