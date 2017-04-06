More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FC Barcelona YouTube

Barca B wins 12-0 sparking allegations of match-fixing

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

On Saturday, Barcelona’s B team defeated Spanish third-tier team Eldense 12-0.

Since, all hell has broken loose.

The loss – which equalled the third tier’s record defeat – sealed Eldense’s relegation, but that’s the least of their problems. In the days since the match, the club’s Italian manager was arrested for match-fixing, a few players and the club’s general director were detained as well, and accusations of poor sportsmanship flung at the opponent.

Eldense manager Filippo Vito di Pierro was arrested on Monday for fixing the match, after allegations from players, assistant coaches, and even an agent. Eldense defender Emmanuel Mendy came out publicly, telling Spanish radio station Cadena Ser that he heard instructions from the coaching staff to throw the match. Another player Cheikh Saad also said the match was fixed and thusly refused to play.

Under pressure from Mendy’s comments in particular, assistant coach Fran Ruiz was next to go public, saying his orders came from above. Finally, club president David Aguilar told the media he heard from an agent that there was foul play.

Now, di Pierro has come out on record to say that there was no match-fixing involved, instead directing his wrath at Barcelona B. “After the embarrassment of Saturday’s result, I believe our 20 players are clean,” di Pierro told COPE Radio in Spain. “The Barcelona players did not respect the code of honor between teams,” he added, referring to an unofficial mercy rule. “In fact, our players on the bench requested Barcelona to stop [scoring] and they [Barcelona players] would say: ‘I’m sorry, we can’t.’”

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique made a statement about the situation during his most recent media appearance, calling the story “very unfortunate” and saying, “In other countries we have seen similar situations and they are very unfortunate. Too many people are trying to benefit from football.”

Club executive Nobile Capuani was also taken into custody, along with another coach and a pair of players, including 20-year-old on-loan Valencia midfielder Mike Fernandez.

Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek extends contract 2 seasons

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has extended his contract with the club through June 2019.

The 31-year-old Piszczek says “I’m very happy about the confidence Dortmund has in me and am really proud to be able to play two more seasons in the black and yellow jersey.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Piszczek is a “model professional” and an example to the younger players in the squad.

[ MORE: Dortmund defender Bartra tracks down brave fan ]

Piszczek joined Dortmund from Hertha Berlin in 2010. So far this season he has played in 31 of the team’s 39 competitive games, contributing five goals and setting up four more.

Dortmund visits Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming French league leader Monaco for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Dortmund defender tracks down brave fan in Revierderby

Associated Press
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund is known for its Yellow Wall, a massive home stand at Westfalenstadion that thousands of supporters meld together as one in support of the club. However, one fan braved enemy territory on the road, and her support has earned a sentiment of thanks from a player.

All it took was one brightly-colored jersey, a heated rivalry, a tweet, and 10 days.

A fan donned her highlighter-yellow kit amid a sea of blue as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 on the road at rivals Schalke’s Veltins Arena. The Revierderby is usually hotly contested, but this one woman was brave enough to rock her team’s colors even in hostile territory.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra took notice, tweeting out after the match that he wished to track down the fan and give her his jersey.

10 days later, and the search is complete. Bartra followed up his initial request by posting on social media that he had found the woman, calling his journey a “worthy quest.” The game may have ended with Dortmund coughing up a one-goal lead, but to the 26-year-old defender, the end result was less important than his appreciation for fan loyalty.

The fan, identified as Stefanie Adam-Paap, was clearly delighted to meet Bartra, but also showed up bearing gifts – a Schalke jersey for Bartra, courtesy of her husband who had attended the game with her. Count her doubly brave for such a gesture!

The German league is known for its fan-friendly atmosphere, but even by Bundesliga standards this is a fantastic gesture from the Spanish international.

Valencia wins again to attain highest position yet

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

By defeating Celta Vigo 3-2 at home on Thursday, Valencia won consecutive games for just the third time all season, but more importantly, attained some hope.

A winner from Carlos Soler in the 86th minute saw Voro Gonzalez win for the seventh time since taking over in January, and the club moved into 12th place in the La Liga table – its highest position all season long.

Soler’s goal on its own was brilliant – a delicious lob that left goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez completely bamboozled. On a broader scale, it marks a potential rebirth of Valencia after a season of headscratching results. Sinc3 1997, Valencia finished in the bottom half of the La Liga table just once, winning two league titles in the process and qualified for the Champions League 10 times. This team is not one that is used to bottom-half struggles.

Last season, the club won just twice in the final two months to slump to a 12th placed finish, and the struggles continued through this campaign. But now, with a gritty win against a strong Celta Vigo side, there is a platform for potential growth.

There’s still plenty of work to be done, with one of the league’s worst defenses and an offense only capable of counterbalancing such a struggling back line on occasion, but for now, the potential for saving the season is there, and while no tangible goals are left to attain, the higher the finish now, the better foundation there is for next season to build upon.

Police arrest 26 after Chilean fans throw seats in Brazil

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Twenty-six soccer fans, mostly Chileans, were arrested at Arena Corinthians, Brazilian police said on Thursday.

At least seven people were injured and four people were taken to hospitals on Wednesday as fans damaged seats and charged at police during the Copa Sudamericana playoff between Corinthians and Universidad de Chile. Corinthians won 2-0.

According to police, five leaders of a Universidad de Chile fan group removed 218 seats before the match, and threw them at officers. Those five were arrested during halftime, but other fans then reacted against police and were also arrested.

Sao Paulo Police Lt. Ailton Pereira Alves said each of the suspects was identified by video.

“During halftime they also broke a ticket office and the bathroom of the visiting fans. They will be charged and held accountable for that they did,” Alves said.

Corinthians said it will charge Universidad de Chile for the damages, and seek compensation through CONMEBOL.

Universidad de Chile officials did not comment.