Getty Images

Brazil top of FIFA World Rankings; USMNT big climbers

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

The Seleceao are back on top.

For the first time since 2010 Brazil lead the FIFA World Rankings as the latest batch of the most-loved soccer rankings on the planet (deep sarcasm alert) have been released.

Brazil leapfrog South American rivals Argentina to take top spot, while reigning World Cup champs Germany remain in third, Chile stay in fourth and Colombia climb two places to fifth as CONMEBOL dominant the upper echelons. The rise of South American teams is down to the fact that they played two World Cup qualifiers each last month compared to one each for European nations.

The big movers in the top 20 are Italy who climb three places to 12 and Switzerland who move up two spots into ninth, while Uruguay drop six places to 15th.

For the U.S. national team, Bruce Arena’s side climb an impressive seven places in the rankings following their victory against Honduras last month and their draw on the road in Panama in CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying. Mexico remain the top ranked team in the CONCACAF region as El Tri move up one place to 16th, while Costa Rica drop one place to 20th.

Below is the full list of the top 20 national teams on the planet.

1. Brazil (2)
2. Argentina (1)
3. Germany (3)
4. Chile (4)
5. Colombia (7)
6. France (6)
7. Belgium (5)
8. Portugal (8)
9. Switzerland (11)
10. Spain (10)
11. Poland (12)
12. Italy (15)
13. Wales (12)
14. England (14)
15. Uruguay (9)
16. Mexico (17)
17. Peru (18)
18. Croatia (16)
19. Egypt (20)
20. Costa Rica (19)

23. USA (30)

Premier League Standings: How things stand

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

With the Premier League games coming thick and fast over the past few days, and another full slate on the way this weekend, now is a good time to take stock of the standings.

Things are so tight at the top and the bottom and everything is left to play for. Chelsea may well win the title but Tottenham aren’t giving up without a fight and talking about fights, there’s an almighty scrap playing out to finish in the top four. Only two of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United will finish in the top four.

At the bottom of the table Sunderland and Middlesbrough look doomed for relegation, while Hull City, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and even West Ham United are embroiled in a proper relegation dogfight. There are plenty of twists and turns remaining.

Below are the full standings for the Premier League, while click on the link above to see the remaining PL schedule.

We have enter the run-in. Hold on to your hats.

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Chelsea 30 23 3 4 62 24 38 13-0-2 10-3-2 72
 Tottenham 30 19 8 3 60 22 38 13-2-0 6-6-3 65
 Liverpool 31 17 9 5 66 39 27 11-4-1 6-5-4 60
 Man City 30 17 7 6 57 34 23 7-6-1 10-1-5 58
 Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 25 10-3-2 6-3-5 54
 Man United 29 14 12 3 43 24 19 6-9-1 8-3-2 54
 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 19 10-4-1 4-5-7 51
 West Brom 31 12 8 11 39 40 -1 9-2-4 3-6-7 44
 Southampton 29 10 7 12 36 37 -1 6-4-4 4-3-8 37
 Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 -12 7-4-5 3-3-8 37
 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 -10 9-3-4 1-3-10 36
 Stoke City 31 9 9 13 33 45 -12 6-5-4 3-4-9 36
 Bournemouth 31 9 8 14 44 56 -12 7-3-5 2-5-9 35
 Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 -12 10-2-4 0-3-12 35
 West Ham 31 9 6 16 41 57 -16 5-3-7 4-3-9 33
 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 -11 4-1-9 5-3-8 31
 Hull City 31 8 6 17 32 61 -29 7-4-5 1-2-12 30
 Swansea City 31 8 4 19 37 66 -29 5-3-8 3-1-11 28
 Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 -15 3-4-7 1-7-8 23
 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 -29 3-4-8 2-1-12 20

Stadium measure's defeat likely ends St. Louis' MLS chances

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) For the second time in 16 months, plans for a splashy new downtown St. Louis stadium have fallen by the wayside.

City voters on Tuesday defeated a ballot measure that would have allocated $60 million from a tax increase on businesses toward the construction of a 22,000-seat soccer stadium in the hopes of luring a Major League Soccer expansion team. In January 2016, the NFL rejected plans for a $1 billion football stadium along the Mississippi River, and league owners approved the move of the Rams to Los Angeles.

Failure of the soccer stadium measure, which was defeated by 53 percent to 47 percent margin, will apparently doom St. Louis’ chances of becoming a three-sport town again anytime soon.

The new stadium would have near Busch Stadium, home of baseball’s Cardinals, and the Scottrade Center, home of the NHL’s Blues. SC STL, the group hoping to bring an MLS team to the city, agreed to invest $95 million in the project and cover the league’s $150 million expansion fee.

St. Louis appeared to be a heavy favorite among the 12 cities seeking two MLS expansion teams for the 2020 season. But the effort was contingent on approval of public financing, Commissioner Don Garber said at a rally in St. Louis last week.

MLS released a statement late Tuesday calling the vote “a significant setback for the city’s expansion opportunity and a loss for the community.”

Jim Kavanaugh, vice chairman of SC STL, said the vote “is likely the final stage of our journey.” But he said the ownership group owes it to supporters to “step back for a day or two before making an official announcement.”

It certainly sounded like the end.

“We wish the outcome would have been different,” Kavanaugh said. “This would have been an outstanding project for the future of St. Louis.”

Kavanaugh went a step further in an interview with the St. Louis Business Journal, saying the ownership group is likely to disband and end its effort. He didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

SC STL also can’t expect any last-minute help from the state of Missouri. Though the state was negotiating for the potential sale or lease of 24 acres of land for the stadium site, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is a staunch opponent of public funding for stadiums.

“The voters have spoken, and they agree,” Parker Briden, the governor’s spokesman, wrote Wednesday in an email.

Bundesliga wrap: Teen leads Gladbach, Bayer nabs road win

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT

Ingolstadt gave itself new life in the relegation race, while RB Leipzig cushioned its second-place status as the Bundesliga staged a quintet of Wednesday matches.

League mainstays Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach eased minor relegation fears with Wednesday wins.

Darmstadt 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer did what Darmstadt hasn’t done all season and won on the road. Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland scored on either side of half time, while USMNT forward Terrence Boyd played 65 minutes for the hosts.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Nineteen year-old Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes scored his first Bundesliga goal for the win, while Hertha was without injured USMNT center back John Brooks.

Augsburg 2-3 Ingolstadt

It looked academic when Israeli striker Almog Cohen completed his brace to put the visitors up 3-0 in the 67th minute, but Ingolstadt had to hold on for dear life following goals from Paul Verhaegh (76′) and Halil Altintop (81′). The visitors move to within four points of 16th place Augsburg.

Wolfsburg 0-1 Freiburg

Make it nine goals on the season for Florian Niederlechner, as Freiburg leapt into seventh place.

Mainz 2-3 RB Leipzig

Naby Keita stayed hot, scoring the match winner to give him seven goals and seven assists this season as Leipzig moved four points clear of third-place Hoffenheim. Mainz is now just goal differential away from the relegation playoff match.

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 27 20 5 2 67 14 53 10-3-0 10-2-2 65
 RB Leipzig 27 17 4 6 50 30 20 10-1-2 7-3-4 55
 1899 Hoffenheim 27 13 12 2 50 26 24 9-5-0 4-7-2 51
 Borussia Dortmund 27 14 8 5 58 28 30 10-3-0 4-5-5 50
 1. FC Köln 27 10 10 7 39 31 8 7-5-1 3-5-6 40
 Hertha BSC Berlin 27 12 4 11 35 34 1 10-1-2 2-3-9 40
 SC Freiburg 27 11 5 11 35 47 -12 7-1-5 4-4-6 38
 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 10 7 10 26 28 -2 6-5-2 4-2-8 37
 Mönchengladbach 27 10 6 11 31 34 -3 7-3-4 3-3-7 36
 Bayer Leverkusen 27 10 5 12 42 43 -1 5-4-5 5-1-7 35
 Werder Bremen 27 10 5 12 42 46 -4 6-1-7 4-4-5 35
 FC Schalke 04 27 9 7 11 33 31 2 7-3-4 2-4-7 34
 VfL Wolfsburg 27 8 6 13 26 38 -12 4-2-8 4-4-5 30
 Hamburger SV 27 8 6 13 26 50 -24 6-3-4 2-3-9 30
 FSV Mainz 05 27 8 5 14 36 46 -10 5-4-5 3-1-9 29
 FC Augsburg 27 7 8 12 26 43 -17 3-5-6 4-3-6 29
 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 7 4 16 28 45 -17 3-3-7 4-1-9 25
 Darmstadt 27 4 3 20 17 53 -36 4-3-7 0-0-13 15

La Liga wrap: Morata bags Real hat trick, Barca wins big

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 5, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT

It remains a two-horse race in La Liga, as even Sevilla couldn’t stop Barcelona from keeping pace with Real Madrid.

Leganes 2-4 Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata continues to make the most of limited playing time at Real Madrid, burying a hat trick as Real Madrid stayed productive ahead of this weekend’s big Madrid Derby.

Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

The reigning champs made quick work of Sevilla, putting the visitors well in the table’s rearview mirror with a Luis Suarez overhead kick and a pair of Lionel Messi goals in eight first half minutes. Barca remains two points behind Real, having played one more match.

Elsewhere

Osasuna got its second win of the season, both coming on the road, as Alex Berenguer led the side to a 1-0 win at Alaves.

— Deportivo de la Coruna and Granada staged a scoreless draw.

— Ex-Barca man Sandro Ramirez scored his eighth goal of the season and first in 2017 as Malaga won at Sporting Gijon.

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 29 22 5 2 78 30 48 12-3-0 10-2-2 71
 Barcelona 30 21 6 3 88 26 62 11-3-1 10-3-2 69
 Atlético Madrid 30 18 7 5 55 23 32 11-2-2 7-5-3 61
 Sevilla 30 17 7 6 52 37 15 10-3-1 7-4-5 58
 Villarreal 30 14 9 7 42 23 19 8-3-4 6-6-3 51
 Athletic 30 15 5 10 39 33 6 11-3-2 4-2-8 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49
 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 6 8-3-4 4-5-5 44
 Espanyol 30 11 10 9 42 42 0 7-5-3 4-5-6 43
 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 -3 9-1-4 3-4-7 41
 Alavés 30 10 10 10 29 37 -8 4-7-4 6-3-6 40
 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 -3 8-5-2 1-3-10 35
 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 -10 6-3-5 3-3-9 33
 Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 -15 5-6-5 3-1-10 31
 Málaga 30 7 9 14 34 47 -13 6-2-6 1-7-8 30
 Deportivo 30 6 10 14 31 46 -15 5-5-5 1-5-9 28
 Leganes 30 6 9 15 25 46 -21 3-5-7 3-4-8 27
 Sporting de Gijón 30 5 7 18 31 58 -27 4-2-9 1-5-9 22
 Granada 30 4 8 18 26 62 -36 4-4-6 0-4-12 20
 Osasuna 30 2 8 20 30 69 -39 0-5-10 2-3-10 14