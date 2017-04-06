Brazil top of FIFA World Rankings; USMNT big climbers

The Seleceao are back on top.
For the first time since 2010 Brazil lead the FIFA World Rankings as the latest batch of the most-loved soccer rankings on the planet (deep sarcasm alert) have been released.
Brazil leapfrog South American rivals Argentina to take top spot, while reigning World Cup champs Germany remain in third, Chile stay in fourth and Colombia climb two places to fifth as CONMEBOL dominant the upper echelons. The rise of South American teams is down to the fact that they played two World Cup qualifiers each last month compared to one each for European nations.
The big movers in the top 20 are Italy who climb three places to 12 and Switzerland who move up two spots into ninth, while Uruguay drop six places to 15th.
For the U.S. national team, Bruce Arena’s side climb an impressive seven places in the rankings following their victory against Honduras last month and their draw on the road in Panama in CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying. Mexico remain the top ranked team in the CONCACAF region as El Tri move up one place to 16th, while Costa Rica drop one place to 20th.
Below is the full list of the top 20 national teams on the planet.
1. Brazil (2)
2. Argentina (1)
3. Germany (3)
4. Chile (4)
5. Colombia (7)
6. France (6)
7. Belgium (5)
8. Portugal (8)
9. Switzerland (11)
10. Spain (10)
11. Poland (12)
12. Italy (15)
13. Wales (12)
14. England (14)
15. Uruguay (9)
16. Mexico (17)
17. Peru (18)
18. Croatia (16)
19. Egypt (20)
20. Costa Rica (19)
23. USA (30)