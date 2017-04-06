Dortmund defender tracks down brave fan in Revierderby

Borussia Dortmund is known for its Yellow Wall, a massive home stand at Westfalenstadion that thousands of supporters meld together as one in support of the club. However, one fan braved enemy territory on the road, and her support has earned a sentiment of thanks from a player.

All it took was one brightly-colored jersey, a heated rivalry, a tweet, and 10 days.

A fan donned her highlighter-yellow kit amid a sea of blue as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 on the road at rivals Schalke’s Veltins Arena. The Revierderby is usually hotly contested, but this one woman was brave enough to rock her team’s colors even in hostile territory.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra took notice, tweeting out after the match that he wished to track down the fan and give her his jersey.

I want to meet this woman! Will you help me find her? I wanna gift her my shirt! Help me with RT + hashtag #SheLovesBVB @BVB #EchteLiebe 🙌🏼🐝 pic.twitter.com/ETh6cIJteR — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) April 2, 2017

10 days later, and the search is complete. Bartra followed up his initial request by posting on social media that he had found the woman, calling his journey a “worthy quest.” The game may have ended with Dortmund coughing up a one-goal lead, but to the 26-year-old defender, the end result was less important than his appreciation for fan loyalty.

Great to meet Steffi today!!!! 😃 It's been a worthy quest and a real pleasure! Thanks everybody! 🙌🏼#SheLovesBVBMore #EchteLiebe 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/MRqk53N1OT — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) April 6, 2017

The fan, identified as Stefanie Adam-Paap, was clearly delighted to meet Bartra, but also showed up bearing gifts – a Schalke jersey for Bartra, courtesy of her husband who had attended the game with her. Count her doubly brave for such a gesture!

The German league is known for its fan-friendly atmosphere, but even by Bundesliga standards this is a fantastic gesture from the Spanish international.

