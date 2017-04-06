More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Lingard signs new contract at Manchester United

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Jesse Lingard has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

It was announced on Thursday that Lingard, who has been at the club since the age of seven, signed a new four-year deal contract with an option of a further year.

Lingard, 24, has spent various spells out on loan during his time at United but over the past two seasons he has become a regular for the Red Devils.

Speaking about signing a new deal — widely reported to be worth over $125,000 per week — for his boyhood club, Lingard was ecstatic.

“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family,” Lingard said. “As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager. I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team.”

Mourinho added that Lingard has “a great future ahead of him” and said he was “delighted” to see the winger remain a Red Devil.

Lingard has been clutch in United’s last three finals as he scored an extra time winner in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace last year, a goal in the Community Shield against Leicester last August and also scored in the 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final back in February at Wembley.

In total Lingard has scored 11 goals in 70 appearances for United as his tricky play out wide is combined with pace and eye for a pass, plus his stunning strikes against Palace in the FA Cup, Chelsea in the Premier League last season and recently against Middlesbrough (see video above) showcase his undoubted talent.

He has also broken into the full English national team over the past 12 months and with the ability to play on either flank or through the middle he has been a valuable member of Mourinho’s squad this season as they aim to win the UEFA Europa League and push hard to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Lingard may not have a big reputation like many of his United teammates but he’s certainly a big part of Mourinho’s plans moving forward.

Antonio Conte commits to Chelsea for next season

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Good news, Chelsea fans: Antonio Conte has committed himself to Chelsea.

The Italian coach has a contract with Chelsea until 2019 but reports suggest that talks are already underway about Conte signing a new deal with the Premier League leaders.

However, with Conte having Chelsea seven points clear atop the PL table in his debut season coaching in England, the former Juventus and Italy coach has been linked with several other jobs, including a return to Italy with Inter Milan.

That speculation led to his a friend, soccer agent Federico Pastorello who has become heavily involved at Chelsea in recent months, stating that “if offers from clubs arrive, new opportunities may arise, especially at historical clubs.”

Speaking to Italian outlet Sky Sport Italia after the 2-1 win against Manchester City on Wednesday, Conte was quick to deny any thought of him trying to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t like it when others speak for me,” Conte said. “Pastorello is a friend, I know him well, but I don’t like when others speak for me. If someone wants to know something about me, then they must ask me. We’re fighting for the title and we want to achieve this goal, then we’ll try to build something important together.”

He was then asked if he would be at Chelsea next season and simply replied: “Yes, for the next season.”

It’s quite unthinkable that Conte will just walk away from Chelsea after one season and one Premier League title. He will at least want to test himself in the UEFA Champions League with the Blues, surely, and there’s a real chance he could build a dynasty in west London if Chelsea can add some top quality players this summer and keep the likes of Eden Hazard on board.

The links between Conte and Inter Milan haven’t gone away with the San Siro club bankrolled by wealthy Chinese owners Suning Holdings group and said to be eager to talk to him about their ambitious plans.

Conte is adored at Stamford Bridge for coming in and putting his own stamp on the team with a 3-4-3 formation blowing opponents away as the Blues are on the brink of the PL title.

Yet with the likes of Pep Guardiola stating that Conte is “maybe the best” manager in the world, the offers will continue to flood in for Conte. Right now, it seems as though he’s ready to stay at least for another season and many Chelsea fans would have for many campaigns after that.

Still, we all know how quickly things can change at Chelsea with Roman Abramovich around…

Premier League player Power Rankings: The top 20

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

With three match days in a week, there has been plenty of movement in the Premier League player Power Rankings.

Based on their play before the international break and their form for their countries over the past 10 days, plenty of injuries have seen some superstars slide down our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 13
  2. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 2
  3. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  4. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 4
  5. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Up 1
  6. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  7. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – New entry
  8. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – Even
  9. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 4
  10. Harry Maguire (Hull City) – New entry
  11. David Silva (Man City) – Down 1
  12. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Down 1
  13. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 11
  14. David De Gea (Manchester United) – Down 2
  15. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  16. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  17. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Even
  18. Michael Keane (Burnley) – Down 1
  19. Divock Origi (Liverpool) – New entry
  20. M’Baye Niang (Watford) – New entry

FIFA turns to China again for sponsorship, with Hisense deal

Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) Consumer electronics firm Hisense has become the latest Chinese sponsor of the World Cup as FIFA races to fill commercial slots following a corruption scandal.

The 15-month deal announced Thursday by Hisense’s British division is unusually short for a FIFA, with the company only signing up as the official television sponsor of Confederations Cup later this year and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Hisense, which also sponsored the European Championship in France last year, did not disclose financial details.

“Over the years, Hisense has gained a lot of experience and seen strong brand growth through sports sponsorships,” Hisense Group president Liu Hongxin was quoted as saying in a FIFA release.

“We are honored to take on our biggest challenge yet … and we believe that the competition will vastly improve global awareness and economic value for Hisense as a truly international brand.”

Five major sponsors failed to renew with FIFA after the 2014 World Cup, including top-tier electronics backer Sony.

It’s been more than a year since FIFA landed a global sponsor of its flagship World Cup. In March 2016, Chinese property and cinema giant Wanda Group signed a four-tournament deal through 2030.

The last deal announced before then came in 2013 when Russian energy giant Gazprom signed up for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

The shortfall of sponsors contributed to a $122 million loss in 2015, the last annual accounts published by FIFA.

Chelsea’s special partnership with FC Harlem flourishing

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Chelsea has been a partner of FC Harlem in New York City since 2012 and the Blues continue to perform incredible community work Stateside.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

The current Premier League leaders have put on coaching clinics with FC Harlem as well as help the club with supporting children in the local community as best they can.

Coaches from Chelsea schedule visits to the Manhattan club to help foster leadership, education and creativity among the young players as they aim to continue their development on and off the pitch.

Take a look at the video above to learn more about the special partnership created between Chelsea and Harlem.