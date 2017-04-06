Lingard signs new contract at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

It was announced on Thursday that Lingard, who has been at the club since the age of seven, signed a new four-year deal contract with an option of a further year.

Lingard, 24, has spent various spells out on loan during his time at United but over the past two seasons he has become a regular for the Red Devils.

Speaking about signing a new deal — widely reported to be worth over $125,000 per week — for his boyhood club, Lingard was ecstatic.

“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family,” Lingard said. “As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager. I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team.”

Mourinho added that Lingard has “a great future ahead of him” and said he was “delighted” to see the winger remain a Red Devil.

Lingard has been clutch in United’s last three finals as he scored an extra time winner in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace last year, a goal in the Community Shield against Leicester last August and also scored in the 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final back in February at Wembley.

In total Lingard has scored 11 goals in 70 appearances for United as his tricky play out wide is combined with pace and eye for a pass, plus his stunning strikes against Palace in the FA Cup, Chelsea in the Premier League last season and recently against Middlesbrough (see video above) showcase his undoubted talent.

He has also broken into the full English national team over the past 12 months and with the ability to play on either flank or through the middle he has been a valuable member of Mourinho’s squad this season as they aim to win the UEFA Europa League and push hard to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Lingard may not have a big reputation like many of his United teammates but he’s certainly a big part of Mourinho’s plans moving forward.

