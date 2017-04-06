Premier League Standings: How things stand

With the Premier League games coming thick and fast over the past few days, and another full slate on the way this weekend, now is a good time to take stock of the standings.
Things are so tight at the top and the bottom and everything is left to play for. Chelsea may well win the title but Tottenham aren’t giving up without a fight and talking about fights, there’s an almighty scrap playing out to finish in the top four. Only two of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United will finish in the top four.
At the bottom of the table Sunderland and Middlesbrough look doomed for relegation, while Hull City, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and even West Ham United are embroiled in a proper relegation dogfight. There are plenty of twists and turns remaining.
Below are the full standings for the Premier League, while click on the link above to see the remaining PL schedule.
We have enter the run-in. Hold on to your hats.
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Chelsea
|30
|23
|3
|4
|62
|24
|38
|72
|Tottenham
|30
|19
|8
|3
|60
|22
|38
|65
|Liverpool
|31
|17
|9
|5
|66
|39
|27
|60
|Man City
|30
|17
|7
|6
|57
|34
|23
|58
|Arsenal
|29
|16
|6
|7
|61
|36
|25
|54
|Man United
|29
|14
|12
|3
|43
|24
|19
|54
|Everton
|31
|14
|9
|8
|53
|34
|19
|51
|West Brom
|31
|12
|8
|11
|39
|40
|-1
|44
|Southampton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|36
|37
|-1
|37
|Watford
|30
|10
|7
|13
|36
|48
|-12
|37
|Leicester City
|30
|10
|6
|14
|37
|47
|-10
|36
|Stoke City
|31
|9
|9
|13
|33
|45
|-12
|36
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|8
|14
|44
|56
|-12
|35
|Burnley
|31
|10
|5
|16
|32
|44
|-12
|35
|West Ham
|31
|9
|6
|16
|41
|57
|-16
|33
|Crystal Palace
|30
|9
|4
|17
|39
|50
|-11
|31
|Hull City
|31
|8
|6
|17
|32
|61
|-29
|30
|
|Swansea City
|31
|8
|4
|19
|37
|66
|-29
|28
|Middlesbrough
|30
|4
|11
|15
|22
|37
|-15
|23
|Sunderland
|30
|5
|5
|20
|24
|53
|-29
|20