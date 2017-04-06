More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

USWNT carves up Russia in 4-0 bounce-back win

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

The United States women bounced back from the disappointing SheBelieves Cup by obliterating 25th-ranked Russia 4-0 in Frisco, TX on Thursday.

Jill Ellis deployed a striker-less lineup, and it worked to perfection as the USWNT launched devastating attack after devastating attack that proved far too much for Russia to handle. Allie Long and Crystal Dunn both picked up a brace in the win.

It took just 10 minutes for the United States to open the scoring, with Dunn striking one from a tight angle that went off Russian goalkeeper Alena Beliaeva’s hand and into the back of the net. Long doubled the lead 18 minutes later with a glancing header from point-blank range that left Beliaeva with no chance.

21-year-old Rose Lavelle was a force to be reckoned with on the right wing, leaving flummoxed defenders in her wake and firing pinpoint crosses into the six-yard box. She nutmegged defenders twice, once on the end-line and once with a ridiculous back-heel pass on Long’s first-half miss. Lavelle did get her first career international assist, feeding Long on her first goal.

The first-half scoreline was not indicative of how dominant the US was through the first 45 minutes, with Long and Mallory Pugh both missing easy chances that would have increased the lead further. They finally tacked on a third before halftime Dunn picked the pocket of Russian defender Daria Makarenko and poked home in the 42nd minute. Carli Lloyd also hit the post seconds before the break.

Through the opening half, the US ripped off 14 shots and held 70% possession, and it felt like far more than that. After halftime, the US continued to pummel Russia with Alex Morgan on for Carli Lloyd, but the finishing disappeared. Long had another glaring miss in the opening minutes of the second half, and then she missed a chance from the penalty spot. Morgan and Pugh combined to earn the spot-kick, but Long blasted it well over the bar. Becky Sauerbrunn also narrowly missed a stunner from acres outside the box, with her low drive missing agonizingly left of the net.

The US finally converted after the break as Long did what she does best, finding herself unmarked in the area and heading home powerfully off a brilliant deep cross from Pugh. Christen Press missed a chance for a fifth moments later, poking wide right on a breakaway.

All told, the US peppered the Russian net with 33 shots, but only got seven on target in what seemed to be an off-night in front of goal even with the lop-sided scoreline. They also earned a massive 16 corners, a huge total compared to Russia’s two. The win sees the USWNT bounce back from the SheBelieves Cup where they lost a pair of games and saw their #1 World FIFA ranking slip away.

Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek extends contract 2 seasons

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has extended his contract with the club through June 2019.

The 31-year-old Piszczek says “I’m very happy about the confidence Dortmund has in me and am really proud to be able to play two more seasons in the black and yellow jersey.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Piszczek is a “model professional” and an example to the younger players in the squad.

[ MORE: Dortmund defender Bartra tracks down brave fan ]

Piszczek joined Dortmund from Hertha Berlin in 2010. So far this season he has played in 31 of the team’s 39 competitive games, contributing five goals and setting up four more.

Dortmund visits Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming French league leader Monaco for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Dortmund defender tracks down brave fan in Revierderby

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund is known for its Yellow Wall, a massive home stand at Westfalenstadion that thousands of supporters meld together as one in support of the club. However, one fan braved enemy territory on the road, and her support has earned a sentiment of thanks from a player.

All it took was one brightly-colored jersey, a heated rivalry, a tweet, and 10 days.

A fan donned her highlighter-yellow kit amid a sea of blue as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 on the road at rivals Schalke’s Veltins Arena. The Revierderby is usually hotly contested, but this one woman was brave enough to rock her team’s colors even in hostile territory.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra took notice, tweeting out after the match that he wished to track down the fan and give her his jersey.

10 days later, and the search is complete. Bartra followed up his initial request by posting on social media that he had found the woman, calling his journey a “worthy quest.” The game may have ended with Dortmund coughing up a one-goal lead, but to the 26-year-old defender, the end result was less important than his appreciation for fan loyalty.

The fan, identified as Stefanie Adam-Paap, was clearly delighted to meet Bartra, but also showed up bearing gifts – a Schalke jersey for Bartra, courtesy of her husband who had attended the game with her. Count her doubly brave for such a gesture!

The German league is known for its fan-friendly atmosphere, but even by Bundesliga standards this is a fantastic gesture from the Spanish international.

Barca B wins 12-0 sparking allegations of match-fixing

FC Barcelona YouTube
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

On Saturday, Barcelona’s B team defeated Spanish third-tier team Eldense 12-0.

Since, all hell has broken loose.

The loss – which equalled the third tier’s record defeat – sealed Eldense’s relegation, but that’s the least of their problems. In the days since the match, the club’s Italian manager was arrested for match-fixing, a few players and the club’s general director were detained as well, and accusations of poor sportsmanship flung at the opponent.

Eldense manager Filippo Vito di Pierro was arrested on Monday for fixing the match, after allegations from players, assistant coaches, and even an agent. Eldense defender Emmanuel Mendy came out publicly, telling Spanish radio station Cadena Ser that he heard instructions from the coaching staff to throw the match. Another player Cheikh Saad also said the match was fixed and thusly refused to play.

Under pressure from Mendy’s comments in particular, assistant coach Fran Ruiz was next to go public, saying his orders came from above. Finally, club president David Aguilar told the media he heard from an agent that there was foul play.

Now, di Pierro has come out on record to say that there was no match-fixing involved, instead directing his wrath at Barcelona B. “After the embarrassment of Saturday’s result, I believe our 20 players are clean,” di Pierro told COPE Radio in Spain. “The Barcelona players did not respect the code of honor between teams,” he added, referring to an unofficial mercy rule. “In fact, our players on the bench requested Barcelona to stop [scoring] and they [Barcelona players] would say: ‘I’m sorry, we can’t.’”

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique made a statement about the situation during his most recent media appearance, calling the story “very unfortunate” and saying, “In other countries we have seen similar situations and they are very unfortunate. Too many people are trying to benefit from football.”

Club executive Nobile Capuani was also taken into custody, along with another coach and a pair of players, including 20-year-old on-loan Valencia midfielder Mike Fernandez.

Valencia wins again to attain highest position yet

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

By defeating Celta Vigo 3-2 at home on Thursday, Valencia won consecutive games for just the third time all season, but more importantly, attained some hope.

A winner from Carlos Soler in the 86th minute saw Voro Gonzalez win for the seventh time since taking over in January, and the club moved into 12th place in the La Liga table – its highest position all season long.

Soler’s goal on its own was brilliant – a delicious lob that left goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez completely bamboozled. On a broader scale, it marks a potential rebirth of Valencia after a season of headscratching results. Sinc3 1997, Valencia finished in the bottom half of the La Liga table just once, winning two league titles in the process and qualified for the Champions League 10 times. This team is not one that is used to bottom-half struggles.

Last season, the club won just twice in the final two months to slump to a 12th placed finish, and the struggles continued through this campaign. But now, with a gritty win against a strong Celta Vigo side, there is a platform for potential growth.

There’s still plenty of work to be done, with one of the league’s worst defenses and an offense only capable of counterbalancing such a struggling back line on occasion, but for now, the potential for saving the season is there, and while no tangible goals are left to attain, the higher the finish now, the better foundation there is for next season to build upon.