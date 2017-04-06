More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Valencia wins again to attain highest position yet

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

By defeating Celta Vigo 3-2 at home on Thursday, Valencia won consecutive games for just the third time all season, but more importantly, attained some hope.

A winner from Carlos Soler in the 86th minute saw Voro Gonzalez win for the seventh time since taking over in January, and the club moved into 12th place in the La Liga table – its highest position all season long.

Soler’s goal on its own was brilliant – a delicious lob that left goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez completely bamboozled. On a broader scale, it marks a potential rebirth of Valencia after a season of headscratching results. Sinc3 1997, Valencia finished in the bottom half of the La Liga table just once, winning two league titles in the process and qualified for the Champions League 10 times. This team is not one that is used to bottom-half struggles.

Last season, the club won just twice in the final two months to slump to a 12th placed finish, and the struggles continued through this campaign. But now, with a gritty win against a strong Celta Vigo side, there is a platform for potential growth.

There’s still plenty of work to be done, with one of the league’s worst defenses and an offense only capable of counterbalancing such a struggling back line on occasion, but for now, the potential for saving the season is there, and while no tangible goals are left to attain, the higher the finish now, the better foundation there is for next season to build upon.

Police arrest 26 after Chilean fans throw seats in Brazil

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Twenty-six soccer fans, mostly Chileans, were arrested at Arena Corinthians, Brazilian police said on Thursday.

At least seven people were injured and four people were taken to hospitals on Wednesday as fans damaged seats and charged at police during the Copa Sudamericana playoff between Corinthians and Universidad de Chile. Corinthians won 2-0.

According to police, five leaders of a Universidad de Chile fan group removed 218 seats before the match, and threw them at officers. Those five were arrested during halftime, but other fans then reacted against police and were also arrested.

Sao Paulo Police Lt. Ailton Pereira Alves said each of the suspects was identified by video.

“During halftime they also broke a ticket office and the bathroom of the visiting fans. They will be charged and held accountable for that they did,” Alves said.

Corinthians said it will charge Universidad de Chile for the damages, and seek compensation through CONMEBOL.

Universidad de Chile officials did not comment.

WATCH: Top goals from midweek Premier League action

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

I know, I know, the next set of games is just around the corner in the Premier League (less than 48 hours away, to be exact) but we should take some time to appreciate the beautiful goals we saw across Tuesday and Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

From Jamie Vardy‘s snapshot to Olivier Giroud‘s beautiful curler and M’Baye Niang’s stunner, we have some top contenders for the best goal of Week 31.

Click play on the video above to watch the top five strikes from the midweek action.

Lingard signs new contract at Manchester United

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Jesse Lingard has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Conte to remain at Chelsea

It was announced on Thursday that Lingard, who has been at the club since the age of seven, signed a new four-year deal contract with an option of a further year.

Lingard, 24, has spent various spells out on loan during his time at United but over the past two seasons he has become a regular for the Red Devils.

Speaking about signing a new deal — widely reported to be worth over $125,000 per week — for his boyhood club, Lingard was ecstatic.

“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family,” Lingard said. “As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager. I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team.”

Mourinho added that Lingard has “a great future ahead of him” and said he was “delighted” to see the winger remain a Red Devil.

Lingard has been clutch in United’s last three finals as he scored an extra time winner in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace last year, a goal in the Community Shield against Leicester last August and also scored in the 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final back in February at Wembley.

In total Lingard has scored 11 goals in 70 appearances for United as his tricky play out wide is combined with pace and eye for a pass, plus his stunning strikes against Palace in the FA Cup, Chelsea in the Premier League last season and recently against Middlesbrough (see video above) showcase his undoubted talent.

He has also broken into the full English national team over the past 12 months and with the ability to play on either flank or through the middle he has been a valuable member of Mourinho’s squad this season as they aim to win the UEFA Europa League and push hard to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Lingard may not have a big reputation like many of his United teammates but he’s certainly a big part of Mourinho’s plans moving forward.

Antonio Conte commits to Chelsea for next season

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Good news, Chelsea fans: Antonio Conte has committed himself to Chelsea.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

The Italian coach has a contract with Chelsea until 2019 but reports suggest that talks are already underway about Conte signing a new deal with the Premier League leaders.

However, with Conte having Chelsea seven points clear atop the PL table in his debut season coaching in England, the former Juventus and Italy coach has been linked with several other jobs, including a return to Italy with Inter Milan.

That speculation led to his a friend, soccer agent Federico Pastorello who has become heavily involved at Chelsea in recent months, stating that “if offers from clubs arrive, new opportunities may arise, especially at historical clubs.”

Speaking to Italian outlet Sky Sport Italia after the 2-1 win against Manchester City on Wednesday, Conte was quick to deny any thought of him trying to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t like it when others speak for me,” Conte said. “Pastorello is a friend, I know him well, but I don’t like when others speak for me. If someone wants to know something about me, then they must ask me. We’re fighting for the title and we want to achieve this goal, then we’ll try to build something important together.”

He was then asked if he would be at Chelsea next season and simply replied: “Yes, for the next season.”

It’s quite unthinkable that Conte will just walk away from Chelsea after one season and one Premier League title. He will at least want to test himself in the UEFA Champions League with the Blues, surely, and there’s a real chance he could build a dynasty in west London if Chelsea can add some top quality players this summer and keep the likes of Eden Hazard on board.

The links between Conte and Inter Milan haven’t gone away with the San Siro club bankrolled by wealthy Chinese owners Suning Holdings group and said to be eager to talk to him about their ambitious plans.

Conte is adored at Stamford Bridge for coming in and putting his own stamp on the team with a 3-4-3 formation blowing opponents away as the Blues are on the brink of the PL title.

Yet with the likes of Pep Guardiola stating that Conte is “maybe the best” manager in the world, the offers will continue to flood in for Conte. Right now, it seems as though he’s ready to stay at least for another season and many Chelsea fans would have for many campaigns after that.

Still, we all know how quickly things can change at Chelsea with Roman Abramovich around…