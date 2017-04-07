Balotelli scores 2 as Nice wins 2-1 at Lille to take 2nd

While many of last year’s top sides continue their reign near the top of the MLS conference tables, newcomers Atlanta United have quickly put themselves on the national spotlight. Here’s a look at this weekend’s action:

LA Galaxy vs. Montreal Impact – 10:30 p.m. ET Friday

Neither side has had the ideal start to 2017, however, it’s the Impact that are still searching for their first win as MLS enters Week 6. The Galaxy are coming off of allowing four goals to the Vancouver Whitecaps, while the Impact look to bounce back quickly after being eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League against Tigres.

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew – 2 p.m. ET Saturday

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s debut couldn’t have gone better for the Fire but Veljko Paunovic’s side didn’t get their desired result. The Fire will welcome one of the hottest teams in MLS to start the season in the Crew, who have appeared to find their form from 2015, when the Eastern Conference side finished runners’ up to the Portland Timbers in MLS Cup.

New England Revolution vs. Houston Dynamo – 2 p.m. ET Saturday

The Dynamo have been one of the season’s biggest surprises thus far, and the club’s attack has proven to be among MLS’ best through five weeks with 11 goals. Erick “Cubo” Torres leads the league with six goals of his own, while the Dynamo continue to play without dangerous winter signing Romell Quioto. The Revolution have picked up their act over the last two weeks with a win over Minnesota and draw in Portland.

D.C. United vs. New York City FC – 4 p.m. ET Saturday

D.C. picked up its first win of 2017 last week against the Philadelphia Union, while NYCFC managed to pull off a comeback victory at home against a difficult San Jose Earthquakes side. David Villa’s two goals and three assists thus far have paced the NYCFC attack but it is the team’s backline that has stepped up its game from a season ago.

Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers – 7 p.m. ET Saturday

The Timbers remain atop the West following last weekend’s draw against the Revs. Meanwhile, the Union have struggled out of the gates and are one of three teams in MLS that have gone winless over the first month of competition.

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

In arguably the game of the weekend, these two Eastern Conference sides will duel at BMO Field in Toronto. Since Atlanta’s opening day defeat against the Red Bulls, the expansion side hasn’t lost and they have looked quite impressive in the process. Even without top goalscorer and March’s Player of the Month, Josef Martinez, Gerardo Martino’s side has quickly become one of MLS’ most dynamic attacks.

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United – 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Fresh off of the team’s first MLS victory, Minnesota faces a much more challenging test as the Loons head to Toyota Stadium to meet FC Dallas. The Loons are coming off of a four-goal outing against Real Salt Lake, but Dallas presents a stronger foe as Oscar Pareja’s side sits third in the West after playing three matches.

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Even with an early season coaching change, RSL’s struggles have coupled after falling last week to Minnesota United. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps fell out of the Champions League during the week after losing in the dying moments to Tigres after having scored four goals against the Galaxy last weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders – 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Sounders are unbeaten in this matchup since September 2015, winning once and drawing twice in the last three meetings. Brian Schmetzer’s side will continue to be without Brad Evans defensively, while the Quakes will be missing a number of players, including Victor Bernardez, who is suspended after picking up a red card last week against NYCFC.

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls – 4 p.m. ET Sunday

The Red Bulls have hit a bit of a rough patch after last weekend’s thrashing suffered down in Houston, while the Lions are coming off of their first loss of the season. Jesse Marsch’s side has enjoyed success against Orlando since the club entered the league in 2015, winning three of the last five matchups.

Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids – 7 p.m. ET Sunday

Peter Vermes’ side is now just one of three left unbeaten in MLS, and although Sporting KC’s attack has had some issues finishing off its chances, the Western Conference side’s backline has been among the league’s best, only allowing one goal. The Rapids have been steady as well through three matches with four points.