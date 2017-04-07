More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona loses Rafinha for rest of the season

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Liverpool isn’t the only team dealing with a season-ending injury to a key piece.

Barcelona has lost midfielder Rafinha for four months after he underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus.

Rafinha has played 28 times this year, scoring seven goals for the Blaugranas.

[ MORE: JPW's Premier League picks ]

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been beset with injuries this season, including time off from problems with his ribs, thigh, nose, achilles and now knee.

Barca still has the Champions League quarterfinals against Juventus, this season’s away El Clasico, and a Copa del Rey final this season.

MLS Power Rankings — Week 5: Three teams remain winless to start

Twitter/@ColumbusCrewSC
By Matt ReedApr 7, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

It’s still too early to start eliminating teams from playoff contention but we’re starting to get a feel for which MLS clubs are the real favorites in 2017.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage ]

Three teams remain winless to start the season, but Minnesota United isn’t one them. The Loons picked up their first win in convincing fashion against Real Salt Lake, however, the Montreal Impact, Philadelphia Union and RSL haven’t been so fortunate. Check out PST’s updated power rankings below:

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (19)

 

21 (21)

 

20 (22)

 Real Salt Lake: The Loons picked apart the RSL backline time and time again last Saturday, and now this team is just one of three in MLS without a win.

DC United: Ben Olsen’s group finally got off the snide against the Union but there are still a lot of questions about D.C. moving forward.

Minnesota United: Baby steps, right? The Loons have their first win and better yet, they aren’t in last in the West. It’s clear this team can score goals at times but they still need to improve upon keeping them out.
19 (18) Philadelphia Union: The Union have a lot of talent on the roster but Jim Curtin should be feeling some early pressure to pick up results as his side sits at the bottom of the East.
18 (16) Montreal Impact: Key injuries have plagued the Impact so far, including those to Ignacio Piatti and Laurent Ciman.
17 (17) Chicago Fire: Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s debut was just about everything you could want as a Fire fan, except for the result.
16 (15) New England Revolution: Back-to-back results for the Revs has the club in better spirits. All the makings are there for an explosive attack but Jay Heaps’ backline still features a few questions that need answering.
15 (14) LA Galaxy: The Zlatan rumors continue to swirl and his services could surely benefit the struggling side over the summer.
14 (10) San Jose Earthquakes: A late red card to Victor Bernardez and allowing the early lead to slip away will be disappointing for the Quakes but they showed plenty of life against NYCFC.
13 (15) Vancouver Whitecaps: The Caps proved they could still post some impressive offense without Kekuta Manneh but their CCL exit midweek could sting for awhile.
12 (13) Sporting Kansas City: Peter Vermes’ side have still allowed just one goal through four weeks. Now, they just need to start finishing their chances up top.
11 (11) Colorado Rapids: The Rapids face a tough test Sunday night when they head to Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.
10 (8) Orlando City: The Lions suffered their first defeat of the season against Columbus but Kaka should be nearing a return for Jason Kreis’ group.
9 (4) New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch’s side sat on the wrong side o a few calls in Houston but the Dynamo simply outclassed the reigning Eastern Conference champions last Saturday. Time to regroup for the Red Bulls.
8 (9)
 Houston Dynamo: This attack continues to fly high and Erick Torres leads the charge. The Dynamo have scored the second-most goals in MLS through five weeks and are currently doing so without Romell Quioto.
7 (7) Seattle Sounders: There were opportunities to crack the scoresheet against Atlanta but in the battle of the early-season heavyweights a 0-0 scoreline should be pleasing for both clubs.
6 (5) Toronto FC: It was a struggle at times for TFC to get things going against Sporting KC but a scoreless draw won’t be something Greg Vanney and co. dwell upon. After all, this team is still unbeaten.
5 (6) New York City FC: The Bronx club bounced back after allowing an early goal to the Quakes and Tommy McNamara’s ability to contribute off the bench should have Patrick Vieira very pleased.
4 (12) Columbus Crew: Greg Berhalter’s men have found a rhythm and they have the top spot in the Eastern Conference to show for their efforts.
3 (3) Atlanta United: A quality road draw against the Seattle Sounders should have Atlanta confident through the opening five weeks, especially as the newcomers continue to play without Josef Martinez.
2 (2) Portland Timbers: A late equalizer only handed the Timbers a point at Providence Park but Caleb Porter’s still sit atop the West.
1 (1) FC Dallas: Out of action last weekend in preparation for their CCL clash with Pachuca, Dallas will now have its full attention on MLS after falling just short of the tournament final.

Mourinho says Man Utd home form not all about draws

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho’s side is hitting the road this weekend, but his mind is back at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s home form isn’t producing the wins needed to compete for a Premier League title, but Mourinho thinks the club is setting the stage to make Old Trafford a fortress.

[ MORE: Relegation watch is six teams deep ]

United has only lost one match at Old Trafford this season, though the Red Devils only have six wins from their 16 PL home tilts.

As  United prepares to visit Sunderland on Sunday, the boss’ rationale is sound. From Sky Sports:

“I know, as an example, 10 matches, 10 draws are 10 points. Ten matches, five victories and five defeats are 15 points. What is better? The 15 points, obviously. But in terms looking to the future I prefer to look at 10 matches, 10 draws.

“You have something that is not easy to have; you are quite solid mentally, difficult to be beaten, fight against difficult circumstances, a kind of mentality of resilience is good to have it. But the points are reality and, I repeat, would be better for us in 10 matches to have five victories and five defeats.”

Looking at United and longtime rival Liverpool is a study in contrast. The Reds have found the goals United has missed, and the sides couldn’t be separated in their season series. If United wins their matches-in-hand, it could be the season series — and goal differential — that keeps Mourinho from the Top Four.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 32

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

The Premier League games continue to come thick and fast.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man City 2-0 Hull City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Everton 3-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)

West Ham 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

West Brom 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Sunderland 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Hull City

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT
  • Man City won 3-0 on Boxing Day
  • Tigers haven’t beaten Man City since ’10
  • Man City leads all-time 14W-8D-5L

Hull City hopes its first time outside the Premier League drop zone since October lasts more than a week after it visits Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City opens play two points behind third-place Liverpool, but with Arsenal and Manchester United nipping at its fourth-place heels. Pep Guardiola‘s men are in a bit of a rut, winless in four PL matches with three draws and a midweek loss to Chelsea.

Hull has won three of four, and all the wins came against fellow relegation candidates. This, however, is taking several steps up in class.

What they’re saying

Man City boss Guardiola on his Hull counterpart“I know this manager from when he was in Greece. He is making an outstanding job. I like the way Hull play. They have players with a lot of talent and I admire the way they want to play. They are very offensive.”

Hull manager Marco Silva on improving away form“It’s clear that our numbers at home are very good, but now we have two games away from home and we have to improve our form. We have been competitive in all of the away games in my time here and some of the performances have been good, with the exception of Leicester which was a game I was not happy with.”

Prediction

Hull is going to hang tough and find a way into the Man City goal, but the hosts are overdue for a big offensive day. Man City, 3-1.