Mourinho claims United mistake in selling Chicharito

By Matt ReedApr 7, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho hasn’t enjoyed the success that he would have liked to have in his first season at Old Trafford, and he brought up a familiar name on Friday when discussing someone that could have really helped his side.

Despite boasting one of the world’s top strikers in Zlatan Ibrahimovic — who has 27 goals on the season — Mourinho continues to bring up Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who the club sold in 2015 during Louis Van Gaal‘s tenure.

Mourinho has stated before that he never would have sold the Mexican international, Angel di Maria or Danny Welbeck because they offer too much upside.

“We have good players, they are creative players, they can create, but they are not the kind of guy that is naturally a killer,” Mourinho said.

“I give a simple example — in the way we play at Old Trafford, in the way we dominate opponents, in the way we play in the box, I think Chicharito would have scored 20 goals easy.

“Even coming from the bench for the last 10 or 20 minutes, he would have 20 goals. He is the guy that naturally the ball comes here, rebound here, rebounds there, boom, goal.”

United has had its share of struggles scoring this season when it comes to anyone not named Zlatan, and currently Juan Mata is the team’s second-leading scorer with 10 goals. However, the Spanish international is out injured.

This season, the Red Devils have scored just 43 goals, which ranks eighth highest in the PL.

NWSL’s Orlando Pride sign Brazilian star Marta

Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT

The Orlando Pride have signed five-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Marta to a multi-year deal.

The deal for one of the game’s biggest stars had been rumored weeks before the Pride made it official Friday.

“Marta’s resume speaks for itself. She is not only the best player in the world, she is a player that fills one of our biggest needs on the field,” Orlando City general manager Niki Budalic said. “Our goal this offseason was to evaluate our first year’s performance and give the Pride the best tools for success in 2017 and forward.”

Known by just her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has scored 106 goals in 109 international appearances with the Brazilian national team. She has the most Women’s World Cup goals with 15. She has 10 Olympic goals, tying her for third on the career list with former U.S. star Abby Wambach.

Balotelli scores 2 as Nice wins 2-1 at Lille to take 2nd

AP Photo/Claude Paris, File
Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Mario Balotelli scored his first away goals of the season as Nice won 2-1 at Lille to move up to second place in the French league on Friday.

The Italian striker struck twice in the first half, with a neat cushioned volley and a tap-in, to take his season’s tally to 13. The previous 11 had all been scored at home.

Balotelli, who has four goals in the last four games, looked sharp throughout and had two other efforts saved in the first half and went close with a late free kick.

The win moved Nice two points above defending champion PSG, and one behind leader Monaco, heading into this weekend’s games.

Monaco is away at Angers on Saturday and PSG hosts Guingamp on Sunday.

Midfielder Ibrahim Amadou put Lille ahead in the 14th minute with a heavily deflected shot from outside the penalty area.

Three minutes later, Balotelli timed his run well to meet midfielder Valentin Eysseric’s superb floating pass, and then pounced on the stroke of halftime after right back Ricardo Pereira’s saved shot fell to his feet.

PSG and Monaco have a game in hand on Nice, which hosts PSG in three weeks’ time.

Lille is in 13th place but well clear of the relegation zone.

MLS at Week 6: Atlanta meets Toronto in giant East clash

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
By Matt ReedApr 7, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

While many of last year’s top sides continue their reign near the top of the MLS conference tables, newcomers Atlanta United have quickly put themselves on the national spotlight. Here’s a look at this weekend’s action:

LA Galaxy vs. Montreal Impact – 10:30 p.m. ET Friday

Neither side has had the ideal start to 2017, however, it’s the Impact that are still searching for their first win as MLS enters Week 6. The Galaxy are coming off of allowing four goals to the Vancouver Whitecaps, while the Impact look to bounce back quickly after being eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League against Tigres.

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew – 2 p.m. ET Saturday

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s debut couldn’t have gone better for the Fire but Veljko Paunovic’s side didn’t get their desired result. The Fire will welcome one of the hottest teams in MLS to start the season in the Crew, who have appeared to find their form from 2015, when the Eastern Conference side finished runners’ up to the Portland Timbers in MLS Cup.

New England Revolution vs. Houston Dynamo – 2 p.m. ET Saturday

The Dynamo have been one of the season’s biggest surprises thus far, and the club’s attack has proven to be among MLS’ best through five weeks with 11 goals. Erick “Cubo” Torres leads the league with six goals of his own, while the Dynamo continue to play without dangerous winter signing Romell Quioto. The Revolution have picked up their act over the last two weeks with a win over Minnesota and draw in Portland.

D.C. United vs. New York City FC – 4 p.m. ET Saturday

D.C. picked up its first win of 2017 last week against the Philadelphia Union, while NYCFC managed to pull off a comeback victory at home against a difficult San Jose Earthquakes side. David Villa’s two goals and three assists thus far have paced the NYCFC attack but it is the team’s backline that has stepped up its game from a season ago.

Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers – 7 p.m. ET Saturday

The Timbers remain atop the West following last weekend’s draw against the Revs. Meanwhile, the Union have struggled out of the gates and are one of three teams in MLS that have gone winless over the first month of competition.

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

In arguably the game of the weekend, these two Eastern Conference sides will duel at BMO Field in Toronto. Since Atlanta’s opening day defeat against the Red Bulls, the expansion side hasn’t lost and they have looked quite impressive in the process. Even without top goalscorer and March’s Player of the Month, Josef Martinez, Gerardo Martino’s side has quickly become one of MLS’ most dynamic attacks.

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United – 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Fresh off of the team’s first MLS victory, Minnesota faces a much more challenging test as the Loons head to Toyota Stadium to meet FC Dallas. The Loons are coming off of a four-goal outing against Real Salt Lake, but Dallas presents a stronger foe as Oscar Pareja’s side sits third in the West after playing three matches.

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Even with an early season coaching change, RSL’s struggles have coupled after falling last week to Minnesota United. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps fell out of the Champions League during the week after losing in the dying moments to Tigres after having scored four goals against the Galaxy last weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders – 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Sounders are unbeaten in this matchup since September 2015, winning once and drawing twice in the last three meetings. Brian Schmetzer’s side will continue to be without Brad Evans defensively, while the Quakes will be missing a number of players, including Victor Bernardez, who is suspended after picking up a red card last week against NYCFC.

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls – 4 p.m. ET Sunday

The Red Bulls have hit a bit of a rough patch after last weekend’s thrashing suffered down in Houston, while the Lions are coming off of their first loss of the season. Jesse Marsch’s side has enjoyed success against Orlando since the club entered the league in 2015, winning three of the last five matchups.

Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids – 7 p.m. ET Sunday

Peter Vermes’ side is now just one of three left unbeaten in MLS, and although Sporting KC’s attack has had some issues finishing off its chances, the Western Conference side’s backline has been among the league’s best, only allowing one goal. The Rapids have been steady as well through three matches with four points.

Top PL Storylines: Chelsea looks to hold off Spurs in title race

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 7, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The Premier League is heading down to the home stretch with just over a month and a half remaining, and both ends of the table continue to feature intriguing matchups.

Will Chelsea hold off Spurs for the title? Do any of the three current relegation sides have a shot at climbing out the league’s cellar? Check out the weekend’s most intriguing matches below:

Spurs hope to keep title hopes alive

Tottenham vs. Watford — 7:30 a.m. EDT Saturday online via NBCSports.com

With the season winding down, Spurs are going to need some help from Chelsea if they are to capture the PL title. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side will receive a massive lift over the weekend as Harry Kane is expected to return after missing the last three matches, however, starting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains sidelined and backup Michel Vorm could also be in doubt.

Meanwhile, Watford is sitting comfortably in 10th place heading into Saturday’s clash, but history isn’t on their side as they travel to White Hart Lane. The Hornets haven’t beaten Spurs in a league match since 1985, although they’ve only met seven times in the PL.

The Hornets have won two straight league matches while Spurs enter Saturday winners of five consecutive fixtures as they attempt to challenge at the top of the table.

Foxes push for top half finish, while Koeman aims for top five

Everton vs. Leicester City — 11:00 a.m. EDT Sunday online via NBCSports.com

Although the Foxes won’t be repeating as PL winners in 2016/17, Craig Shakespeare’s story continues to grow since replacing Claudio Ranieri back in February. Leicester is still unbeaten since Shakespeare took over, and a top 10 finish is very much in sight for the Foxes in addition to their UEFA Champions League aspirations.

Everton has enjoyed plenty of success this season, but with the continued rumors surrounding striker Romelu Lukaku, it’s a wonder as to how long the Toffees will be able to keep their prized possession. The Toffees enter the weekend in seventh place, and although a top five position is just three points away, both Arsenal and Manchester United currently hold two matches in hand just above Ronald Koeman and co.

Relegation battle heats up

West Ham vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday online via NBCSports.com

The Swans aren’t dead in the water just yet with their eight wins on the season, but they surely need at least a point on Saturday to boost their fortunes with seven matches remaining. Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton may not be able to go for the visitors, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is also a question mark for the Swans.

West Ham hovers just five points above the bottom three, and a loss on Saturday would drastically change the club’s standing with about a month and a half remaining. The Hammers have lost five straight PL matches, so it could be a very opportune time for Swansea to come to town.

Eight matches remain for Blues

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday online via NBCSports.com

The Blues are eight matches away from hoisting the PL title once again, and the return of Victor Moses could lift an already dangerous Chelsea attack on Saturday. Otherwise, Chelsea remains quite healthy heading into the home stretch, and after the club’s midweek victory over Manchester City, the PL crown seems more and more within reach.

Seven points separate the Cherries from 18th spot meaning Bournemouth will likely be in the clear the rest of the way. Bournemouth’s only home win over Chelsea came all the way back in 1988, making Saturday’s test a difficult one. This is especially the case as the Blues have lost just once all season to a team outside of the top six.