Mourinho says Man Utd home form not all about draws

Jose Mourinho’s side is hitting the road this weekend, but his mind is back at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s home form isn’t producing the wins needed to compete for a Premier League title, but Mourinho thinks the club is setting the stage to make Old Trafford a fortress.

United has only lost one match at Old Trafford this season, though the Red Devils only have six wins from their 16 PL home tilts.

As United prepares to visit Sunderland on Sunday, the boss’ rationale is sound. From Sky Sports:

“I know, as an example, 10 matches, 10 draws are 10 points. Ten matches, five victories and five defeats are 15 points. What is better? The 15 points, obviously. But in terms looking to the future I prefer to look at 10 matches, 10 draws. “You have something that is not easy to have; you are quite solid mentally, difficult to be beaten, fight against difficult circumstances, a kind of mentality of resilience is good to have it. But the points are reality and, I repeat, would be better for us in 10 matches to have five victories and five defeats.”

Looking at United and longtime rival Liverpool is a study in contrast. The Reds have found the goals United has missed, and the sides couldn’t be separated in their season series. If United wins their matches-in-hand, it could be the season series — and goal differential — that keeps Mourinho from the Top Four.

