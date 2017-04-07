Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford

Spurs won 4-1 on New Year’s Day

Watford last won at WHL in 1994 League Cup

Spurs lead all-time 19W-3D-6L

Harry Kane could return for Tottenham Hotspur when the Premier League begins its weekend slate with a 7:30 a.m. EDT kickoff vs. Watford at White Hart Lane on Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“I haven’t decided yet if he’ll be in the starting 11 or on the bench but the good thing is that he’s back,” said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

That’s good news, but Tottenham’s performance has meant it’s more a bonus than a relief. Spurs went 3-0 without Kane, scoring multiple goals in wins over Southampton, Burnley and Swansea City.

That last result was marvelous, as Swans scored thrice in the final moments of the match to overcome an early deficit and keep pace with Chelsea in the race for the Premier League crown.

Watford is in a bad way, with suspended Miguel Britos joining Younes Kaboul and Sebastian Prodl as injured defenders. That’s just the back line, as Walter Mazzarri has six key players in doubt for the game and three more ruled out.

What they’re saying

Spurs backstop Michel Vorm on coming back to beat Swans: “You see the power of Tottenham: it’s the team and the squad. We just kept on attacking and believing and you’ve seen the strength of our squad, we are a whole team.”

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri on their injury crisis: “It’s our destiny. Against Tottenham, we are always in an emergency. Britos was important because Kaboul and Prodl were injured and we do not have a defense now.”

Prediction

It would take a brave soul to bet on Watford to find a point. We’re not that brave. Spurs 4-0.

