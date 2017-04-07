More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Relegation race: Why six teams remain in discussion

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

What if we told you that Sunderland isn’t dead yet?

The Premier League’s bottom dwellers have pulled off several big escapes in recent years, and David Moyes faces the toughest test yet with a 10-point deficit to make up over the final eight matches of the season.

But Sunderland faces four of the teams still in danger of relegation: West Ham, Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Swansea City.

Those last four teams are fighting for three spots in the Premier League, and we’ll keep Middlesbrough in the discussion since we’re including Sunderland.

As good as Palace has looked lately, their schedule is extremely demanding and keeps the Eagles firmly in the discussion.

Here’s how the table and fixture list looks right now, with six six-pointers remaining on the docket:

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 West Ham United 31 9 6 16 41 57 -16 5-3-7 4-3-9 33
 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 -11 4-1-9 5-3-8 31
 Hull City 31 8 6 17 32 61 -29 7-4-5 1-2-12 30
 Swansea City 31 8 4 19 37 66 -29 5-3-8 3-1-11 28
 Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 -15 3-4-7 1-7-8 23
 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 -29 3-4-8 2-1-12 20

Matchday 32
West Ham vs. Swansea City
Middlesbrough vs. Burnley
Man City vs. Hull City
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Sunderland vs. Manchester United

Matchday 33
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
Sunderland vs. West Ham
Stoke City vs. Hull City
Watford vs. Swansea City
Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal

Matchday 34
Hull City vs. Watford
Swansea City vs. Stoke City
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Sunderland*

*postponed

Matchday (Week) 35
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs. Hull City
Stoke City vs. West Ham
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth
Middlesbrough vs. Man City
Manchester United vs. Swansea City

Matchday 36
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Man City vs. Crystal Palace
Hull City vs. Sunderland
Swansea City vs. Everton
Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

Matchday 37
Sunderland vs. Swansea City
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Hull City
Middlesbrough vs. Southampton

Matchday 38
Chelsea vs. Sunderland
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Swansea City vs. West Brom

Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Hull City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT
  • Man City won 3-0 on Boxing Day
  • Tigers haven’t beaten Man City since ’10
  • Man City leads all-time 14W-8D-5L

Hull City hopes its first time outside the Premier League drop zone since October lasts more than a week after it visits Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City opens play two points behind third-place Liverpool, but with Arsenal and Manchester United nipping at its fourth-place heels. Pep Guardiola‘s men are in a bit of a rut, winless in four PL matches with three draws and a midweek loss to Chelsea.

Hull has won three of four, and all the wins came against fellow relegation candidates. This, however, is taking several steps up in class.

What they’re saying

Man City boss Guardiola on his Hull counterpart“I know this manager from when he was in Greece. He is making an outstanding job. I like the way Hull play. They have players with a lot of talent and I admire the way they want to play. They are very offensive.”

Hull manager Marco Silva on improving away form“It’s clear that our numbers at home are very good, but now we have two games away from home and we have to improve our form. We have been competitive in all of the away games in my time here and some of the performances have been good, with the exception of Leicester which was a game I was not happy with.”

Prediction

Hull is going to hang tough and find a way into the Man City goal, but the hosts are overdue for a big offensive day. Man City, 3-1.

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT
  • Chelsea won 3-0 on Boxing Day
  • Cherries last won in Dec. 2015
  • Chelsea leads all-time 5W-2L

Antonio Conte will be in the Chelsea dugout for Saturday’s NBC affair against Bournemouth, and for the foreseeable future (Watch at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking at Friday’s prematch press conference, Conte moved quickly to dismiss reports linking him to Inter Milan.

“I’m very happy to stay,” Conte said. “I worked in Italy. They want to come back for me in Italy. It’s normal. I have two more years of contract with Chelsea. This is the truth. This is the most important thing. I don’t like when I listen to other persons talking about me.”

The Blues enter the day with a seven-point lead atop the Premier League table, while Bournemouth is still within striking distance of the top half.

The Cherries might be just two points off ninth, but they are also only seven points above the drop zone. It’s a long shot that they’ll get dragged into the muck, but every point will feel like two or three.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe on taking momentum to Chelsea“I enjoy the challenge, I enjoyed it against Liverpool. Tactically it was very interesting with aspects changing throughout the game. I have a lot of respect for Jurgen Klopp and I think they’ll be very strong next year, they are strong this year as well. It reinforces our belief we can get points against anyone.”

Antonio Conte on the challenge of Bournemouth“They are a really good team with a good coach. They have a good idea of football. I know the atmosphere at their stadium is hot. I think we must pay great attention because if we think tomorrow is easy we are making a great mistake.”

Prediction

The road will be a challenge, but one Chelsea will overcome with a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Full Premier League schedule – Week 32

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

The Premier League action just keeps coming with the third matchday in seven days on the way. We have hit the business end of the season, folks.

Kicking things off on Saturday Tottenham Hotspur hope to keep the pressure on Chelsea as they host Watford (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane. Can Mauricio Pochettino‘s side cut the gap to four points?

Manchester City then host Hull City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola‘s side searching for the first in five games, while Hull hope to continue their charge away from the relegation zone. At the same time Stoke host Liverpool (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men aiming to stay in the to four as the pressure kicks in.

Saturday ends with a big game for Chelsea who head to Bournemouth (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com). Can Antonio Conte‘s men keep their title bid on track on the South Coast?

Sunday is another busy day as Sunderland host Manchester United (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with former Red Devils boss David Moyes desperate for a big win to try and help their bid against relegation, while Jose Mourinho’s men must win to keep their top four hopes alive. Everton then host Leicester City (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what should be a cracking game at Goodison Park between two in-form teams.

Then the PL week ends on Monday as top-four chasing Arsenal host struggling Crystal Palace (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Liverpool – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Southampton – Premier League [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Swansea – Premier League [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

Rodgers signs new four-year deal at Celtic

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

Brendan Rodgers is having one heck of a year.

The ex-Liverpool boss has led Celtic to a total demolition of the Scottish top flight.

[ MORE: Mane season return “pretty much impossible” ]

The undefeated Bhoys have already clinched the league and lead the table by 23 points in Rodgers’ first year in charge, and he’s signed a new four-year deal with the club.

From CelticFC.net:

“Brendan has made a huge impact at Celtic already. He’s an outstanding manager and we believe he is one of the best coaches in Europe, if not world football, and we’re delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic.”