Relegation race: Why six teams remain in discussion

What if we told you that Sunderland isn’t dead yet?
The Premier League’s bottom dwellers have pulled off several big escapes in recent years, and David Moyes faces the toughest test yet with a 10-point deficit to make up over the final eight matches of the season.
But Sunderland faces four of the teams still in danger of relegation: West Ham, Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Swansea City.
Those last four teams are fighting for three spots in the Premier League, and we’ll keep Middlesbrough in the discussion since we’re including Sunderland.
As good as Palace has looked lately, their schedule is extremely demanding and keeps the Eagles firmly in the discussion.
Here’s how the table and fixture list looks right now, with six six-pointers remaining on the docket:
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|West Ham United
|31
|9
|6
|16
|41
|57
|-16
|5-3-7
|4-3-9
|33
|Crystal Palace
|30
|9
|4
|17
|39
|50
|-11
|4-1-9
|5-3-8
|31
|Hull City
|31
|8
|6
|17
|32
|61
|-29
|7-4-5
|1-2-12
|30
|
|Swansea City
|31
|8
|4
|19
|37
|66
|-29
|5-3-8
|3-1-11
|28
|Middlesbrough
|30
|4
|11
|15
|22
|37
|-15
|3-4-7
|1-7-8
|23
|Sunderland
|30
|5
|5
|20
|24
|53
|-29
|3-4-8
|2-1-12
|20
Matchday 32
West Ham vs. Swansea City
Middlesbrough vs. Burnley
Man City vs. Hull City
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Sunderland vs. Manchester United
Matchday 33
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
Sunderland vs. West Ham
Stoke City vs. Hull City
Watford vs. Swansea City
Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal
Matchday 34
Hull City vs. Watford
Swansea City vs. Stoke City
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Sunderland*
*postponed
Matchday (Week) 35
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs. Hull City
Stoke City vs. West Ham
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth
Middlesbrough vs. Man City
Manchester United vs. Swansea City
Matchday 36
West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Man City vs. Crystal Palace
Hull City vs. Sunderland
Swansea City vs. Everton
Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough
Matchday 37
Sunderland vs. Swansea City
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Hull City
Middlesbrough vs. Southampton
Matchday 38
Chelsea vs. Sunderland
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Swansea City vs. West Brom