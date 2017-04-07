Relegation race: Why six teams remain in discussion

Click to email (Opens in new window)

What if we told you that Sunderland isn’t dead yet?

The Premier League’s bottom dwellers have pulled off several big escapes in recent years, and David Moyes faces the toughest test yet with a 10-point deficit to make up over the final eight matches of the season.

But Sunderland faces four of the teams still in danger of relegation: West Ham, Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Swansea City.

Those last four teams are fighting for three spots in the Premier League, and we’ll keep Middlesbrough in the discussion since we’re including Sunderland.

As good as Palace has looked lately, their schedule is extremely demanding and keeps the Eagles firmly in the discussion.

Here’s how the table and fixture list looks right now, with six six-pointers remaining on the docket:

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS West Ham United 31 9 6 16 41 57 -16 5-3-7 4-3-9 33 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 -11 4-1-9 5-3-8 31 Hull City 31 8 6 17 32 61 -29 7-4-5 1-2-12 30 Swansea City 31 8 4 19 37 66 -29 5-3-8 3-1-11 28 Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 -15 3-4-7 1-7-8 23 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 -29 3-4-8 2-1-12 20

Matchday 32

West Ham vs. Swansea City

Middlesbrough vs. Burnley

Man City vs. Hull City

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Sunderland vs. Manchester United

Matchday 33

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Sunderland vs. West Ham

Stoke City vs. Hull City

Watford vs. Swansea City

Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal

Matchday 34

Hull City vs. Watford

Swansea City vs. Stoke City

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Sunderland*

*postponed

Matchday (Week) 35

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Hull City

Stoke City vs. West Ham

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Sunderland vs. Bournemouth

Middlesbrough vs. Man City

Manchester United vs. Swansea City

Matchday 36

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Man City vs. Crystal Palace

Hull City vs. Sunderland

Swansea City vs. Everton

Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

Matchday 37

Sunderland vs. Swansea City

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Hull City

Middlesbrough vs. Southampton

Matchday 38

Chelsea vs. Sunderland

Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough

Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Swansea City vs. West Brom

