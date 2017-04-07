Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 32

The Premier League action just keeps coming with the third matchday in seven days on the way. We have hit the business end of the season, folks.

Kicking things off on Saturday Tottenham Hotspur hope to keep the pressure on Chelsea as they host Watford (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane. Can Mauricio Pochettino‘s side cut the gap to four points?

Manchester City then host Hull City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola‘s side searching for the first in five games, while Hull hope to continue their charge away from the relegation zone. At the same time Stoke host Liverpool (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men aiming to stay in the to four as the pressure kicks in.

Saturday ends with a big game for Chelsea who head to Bournemouth (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com). Can Antonio Conte‘s men keep their title bid on track on the South Coast?

Sunday is another busy day as Sunderland host Manchester United (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with former Red Devils boss David Moyes desperate for a big win to try and help their bid against relegation, while Jose Mourinho’s men must win to keep their top four hopes alive. Everton then host Leicester City (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what should be a cracking game at Goodison Park between two in-form teams.

Then the PL week ends on Monday as top-four chasing Arsenal host struggling Crystal Palace (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

