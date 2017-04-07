More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Wenger says “a lot to fight for” down the stretch, gives Alexis update

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger says things are better at Arsenal following a draw against Man City and a sound defeat of West Ham.

The embattled manager has been the focus of speculation for months given his contract status and the club’s struggles, but says his team has kept its head and focus on a Top Four spot in the Premier League.

“We came out of a very difficult period and I think what we’ve shown is that we are united and we are focused and determined to do things right again,” Wenger said Friday. “That was questioned for a while and I think we gave the right response. We have to show that focus until the end of the season. There’s a lot to fight for.”

Arsenal plays at Crystal Palace on Monday in one of two battles against relegation strugglers before a gauntlet of games. The Gunners have a 14-day stretch that sees them play Man City in the FA Cup semifinals before PL matches against Leicester, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

They’ll need Alexis Sanchez to continue his starring role, and Wenger does not seem too worried about the Chilean’s future at the Emirates Stadium. Wenger says he believes Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal, and that the player’s agent is the bigger concern.

Klopp: Mane’s season return “pretty much impossible”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 7, 2017, 7:46 AM EDT

Liverpool will not have Sadio Mane back this season.

Jurgen Klopp branded the return of his Senegalese sensation “pretty much impossible” on Friday, saying Mane will likely need surgery after coming together with Leighton Baines in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

Klopp says “the only good news” is that Mane will be back for next season. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 8 assists this season after arriving from Southampton, and Liverpool is 0W-3D-2L when he’s not started a PL game.

From LiverpoolFC.com:

“Sadio will, we’re pretty sure, need surgery. We’re not 100 per cent sure when it will happen, but then it is clear his season is over,” Klopp told reporters.

“That’s what I expected, actually, when I saw the video after the game. I thought he was lucky in this situation that not more happened, but now we are close to the end of the season and that means it will be pretty much impossible that he will play again this season.”

The only silver linings here are that Liverpool has plenty of attacking options, as defending is what’s plagued the Reds this season, and the Reds have a relatively easy run-in. That said, given Liverpool’s record against teams outside the Top Six…

USWNT carves up Russia in 4-0 bounce-back win

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

The United States women bounced back from the disappointing SheBelieves Cup by obliterating 25th-ranked Russia 4-0 in Frisco, TX on Thursday.

Jill Ellis deployed a striker-less lineup, and it worked to perfection as the USWNT launched devastating attack after devastating attack that proved far too much for Russia to handle. Allie Long and Crystal Dunn both picked up a brace in the win.

It took just 10 minutes for the United States to open the scoring, with Dunn striking one from a tight angle that went off Russian goalkeeper Alena Beliaeva’s hand and into the back of the net. Long doubled the lead 18 minutes later with a glancing header from point-blank range that left Beliaeva with no chance.

21-year-old Rose Lavelle was a force to be reckoned with on the right wing, leaving flummoxed defenders in her wake and firing pinpoint crosses into the six-yard box. She nutmegged defenders twice, once on the end-line and once with a ridiculous back-heel pass on Long’s first-half miss. Lavelle did get her first career international assist, feeding Long on her first goal.

The first-half scoreline was not indicative of how dominant the US was through the first 45 minutes, with Long and Mallory Pugh both missing easy chances that would have increased the lead further. They finally tacked on a third before halftime Dunn picked the pocket of Russian defender Daria Makarenko and poked home in the 42nd minute. Carli Lloyd also hit the post seconds before the break.

Through the opening half, the US ripped off 14 shots and held 70% possession, and it felt like far more than that. After halftime, the US continued to pummel Russia with Alex Morgan on for Carli Lloyd, but the finishing disappeared. Long had another glaring miss in the opening minutes of the second half, and then she missed a chance from the penalty spot. Morgan and Pugh combined to earn the spot-kick, but Long blasted it well over the bar. Becky Sauerbrunn also narrowly missed a stunner from acres outside the box, with her low drive missing agonizingly left of the net.

The US finally converted after the break as Long did what she does best, finding herself unmarked in the area and heading home powerfully off a brilliant deep cross from Pugh. Christen Press missed a chance for a fifth moments later, poking wide right on a breakaway.

All told, the US peppered the Russian net with 33 shots, but only got seven on target in what seemed to be an off-night in front of goal even with the lop-sided scoreline. They also earned a massive 16 corners, a huge total compared to Russia’s two. The win sees the USWNT bounce back from the SheBelieves Cup where they lost a pair of games and saw their #1 World FIFA ranking slip away.

Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek extends contract 2 seasons

Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has extended his contract with the club through June 2019.

The 31-year-old Piszczek says “I’m very happy about the confidence Dortmund has in me and am really proud to be able to play two more seasons in the black and yellow jersey.”

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says Piszczek is a “model professional” and an example to the younger players in the squad.

Piszczek joined Dortmund from Hertha Berlin in 2010. So far this season he has played in 31 of the team’s 39 competitive games, contributing five goals and setting up four more.

Dortmund visits Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming French league leader Monaco for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Dortmund defender tracks down brave fan in Revierderby

By Kyle BonnApr 6, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund is known for its Yellow Wall, a massive home stand at Westfalenstadion that thousands of supporters meld together as one in support of the club. However, one fan braved enemy territory on the road, and her support has earned a sentiment of thanks from a player.

All it took was one brightly-colored jersey, a heated rivalry, a tweet, and 10 days.

A fan donned her highlighter-yellow kit amid a sea of blue as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 on the road at rivals Schalke’s Veltins Arena. The Revierderby is usually hotly contested, but this one woman was brave enough to rock her team’s colors even in hostile territory.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra took notice, tweeting out after the match that he wished to track down the fan and give her his jersey.

10 days later, and the search is complete. Bartra followed up his initial request by posting on social media that he had found the woman, calling his journey a “worthy quest.” The game may have ended with Dortmund coughing up a one-goal lead, but to the 26-year-old defender, the end result was less important than his appreciation for fan loyalty.

The fan, identified as Stefanie Adam-Paap, was clearly delighted to meet Bartra, but also showed up bearing gifts – a Schalke jersey for Bartra, courtesy of her husband who had attended the game with her. Count her doubly brave for such a gesture!

The German league is known for its fan-friendly atmosphere, but even by Bundesliga standards this is a fantastic gesture from the Spanish international.