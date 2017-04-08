Alessandrini scores 3rd goal in 2 games, Galaxy beats Impact

Son scores twice

Alli, Dier also on target

Kane returns from injury as sub

Spurs momentarily 4 points off Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur battered Watford 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday as Mauricio Pochetino’s men piled the pressure on Chelsea.

After missing chances early on, Spurs struck three times in 11 minutes before half time as Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Hueng-min Son were all on target.

Son grabbed another in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, with Harry Kane returning from injury.

With the win Spurs move to 68 points, four behind Chelsea who play later on Saturday, while Watford remain on 37 points.

Spurs started brightly with Son’s cross deflected onto the post and soon after Janssen forced Gomes into a fine save down low with his feet.

Watford battled away and looked dangerous on the break as the first half played out.

Before the break Janssen had two glorious chances to put Spurs ahead. First, Trippier’s ball into the box found him unmarked a yard out from goal but somehow the ball bounced off his thigh and onto the crossbar. A horrible miss.

Janssen then couldn’t quite get on the end of another fizzing ball into the box as Spurs pushed hard for the opener.

They finally through as Alli curled home a beauty to make it 1-0 and that opened the floodgates with Dier blasting in a second soon after and Son curling him from distance to make it 3-0 before the break. Spurs flying.

Son added a second for him and a fourth for Spurs in the second half as Pochettino’s men continued to pummel the Hornets. The South Korean volleyed home in style.

5 – Son Heung-Min has had a hand in five goals in his last three PL games (4 goals, 1 assist), after none in the five before that. Form. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2017

Kane returned for the first time in over a month as he jumped off the bench with 30 minutes to go to replace Janssen as Tottenham were handed another big boost. Kane almost scored on his return from injury as another fine cross from Trippier saw the England international throw himself at the ball to no avail.

Son then had two great chances for his hat trick late on as first Kane squared to him in the box but he somehow put his effort wide, then the in-form striker smashed the bar with a volley. Kane also hit the crossbar with a free kick moments before the final whistle as Tottenham could’ve won by six or seven on another day.

Surging Spurs have now won six-straight and have seven victories in their last eight in the PL.

Chelsea, beware.

