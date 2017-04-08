Bundesliga wrap: Bayern dominates Der Klassiker; Hamburg wins again

Bayern Munich stamped its name on another dominant season by crushing rivals Borussia Dortmund, and a Hamburg win means a pair of Top Four sides lost on Saturday.
Bayern Munich 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
Der Klassiker was all about the hosts, as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben continue to turn back the hands of time. The France and Netherlands internationals both scored, while Robert Lewandowski added a pair of goals to take the league lead.
Raphael Guerrero scored his fifth goal of the year for BVB, which sits fourth in the table with 50 points. That’s now 18 behind Bayern, who will win a record 27th league title.
USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes in the match, covering more ground than any player on the pitch not named Thiago Alcantara. Pulisic reacted to the loss, regretting the side’s quick 2-0 hole (VIDEO)
“We had a pretty strong first 10 minutes but when we’re suddenly down 2-0 it’s tough but that’s what happens when you play against a team like this. We had a little comeback there and we were looking good for a moment but then just a few mental lapses and that’s what happens; It’s a good team so they punished us.”
Hamburg 2-1 Hoffenheim
The hosts picked up another big win, depriving Hoffenheim of a chance to put breathing room between itself and fourth-place BVB. Aaron Hunt scored both goals for Hamburg, while Andrej Kramaric stayed red-hot for Hoffenheim by converting a penalty. USMNT forward Bobby Wood went 85 minutes up top for the victors.
Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Werder Bremen — Friday
Freiburg 1-0 Mainz — Petersen scores winner
Koln 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach — Modeste scores in loss
RB Leipzig 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Poulsen scores in stoppage
Schalke 4-1 Wolfsburg — Brace for Guido Burgstaller
Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Ingolstadt vs. Darmstadt — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|28
|21
|5
|2
|71
|15
|56
|11-3-0
|10-2-2
|68
|RB Leipzig
|28
|18
|4
|6
|51
|30
|21
|11-1-2
|7-3-4
|58
|1899 Hoffenheim
|28
|13
|12
|3
|51
|28
|23
|9-5-0
|4-7-3
|51
|Borussia Dortmund
|28
|14
|8
|6
|59
|32
|27
|10-3-0
|4-5-6
|50
|SC Freiburg
|28
|12
|5
|11
|36
|47
|-11
|8-1-5
|4-4-6
|41
|1. FC Köln
|28
|10
|10
|8
|41
|34
|7
|7-5-2
|3-5-6
|40
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|27
|12
|4
|11
|35
|34
|1
|10-1-2
|2-3-9
|40
|Mönchengladbach
|28
|11
|6
|11
|34
|36
|-2
|7-3-4
|4-3-7
|39
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|28
|10
|8
|10
|28
|30
|-2
|6-6-2
|4-2-8
|38
|FC Schalke 04
|28
|10
|7
|11
|37
|32
|5
|8-3-4
|2-4-7
|37
|Werder Bremen
|28
|10
|6
|12
|44
|48
|-4
|6-1-7
|4-5-5
|36
|Bayer Leverkusen
|28
|10
|5
|13
|42
|44
|-2
|5-4-5
|5-1-8
|35
|Hamburger SV
|28
|9
|6
|13
|28
|51
|-23
|7-3-4
|2-3-9
|33
|VfL Wolfsburg
|28
|8
|6
|14
|27
|42
|-15
|4-2-8
|4-4-6
|30
|FSV Mainz 05
|28
|8
|5
|15
|36
|47
|-11
|5-4-5
|3-1-10
|29
|FC Augsburg
|27
|7
|8
|12
|26
|43
|-17
|3-5-6
|4-3-6
|29
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|27
|7
|4
|16
|28
|45
|-17
|3-3-7
|4-1-9
|25
|Darmstadt
|27
|4
|3
|20
|17
|53
|-36
|4-3-7
|0-0-13
|15