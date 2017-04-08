Dele says Spurs “heads in good places” in hopeful title fight

Harry Kane was returning for Spurs. Watford limped into the game battered on the back end. The match was at White Hart Lane.
The recipe begged the hosts not to mess up, especially with the dim chance that Chelsea could revert to last season’s form and allow Spurs a chance at the title.
[ RECAP: Spurs 4-0 Watford ]
Tottenham most certainly avoided any pitfalls against Watford, burying the Hornets with goal after goal in a 4-0 win on Saturday morning. Dele Alli felt pretty good about it all, and didn’t bristle when asked about their preparedness if Chelsea screws it all up.
“Our heads are in good places. We’re in good form and we’re playing well. Our focus is on the right things. We just got to make sure we play well in every game and we do our job. That’s all we can do, isn’t it? (Not) getting carried away with the league and slipping up ourselves, we just gotta make sure we keep winning games and see where it leads us at the end of the season.”
Nothing “Spursy” about that, at least in the traditional sense. And this side does not look like one that will quit when their title hopes are banished, like last year’s side did in being blasted by Newcastle to close the season.
The way Spurs have looked this year in the Premier League, Spursy may be not be a playful jab in the very near future.