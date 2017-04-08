La Liga: Madrid derby draw opens door for Barcelona, who lose to Malaga

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann played the part of hero, Atleti’s superstar savior bagging his 15th league goal this season to steal a point for the visiting Rojiblancos. Pepe headed Madrid into the lead in the 52nd minute, and that looked set to be the difference on the day, but Griezmann was perfectly played through by Angel Correa in the 85th minute, and Keylor Navas was quickly rounded for the late equalizer.
Two points dropped would have been a gigantic blow to Madrid’s title hopes, if not for…
Malaga 2-0 Barcelona
Barcelona can’t seem to get out of their own way during league play this season. Every time Madrid slip up and open the door for a Blaugrana revival, Barca find a new way to blow the opportunity. On Saturday, the two-time defending champs went a goal down to Malaga after 32 minutes, saw Neymar sent off after 65 minutes, and ultimately fell to 2-0 after 90 minutes.
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Real Madrid
|30
|22
|6
|2
|79
|31
|48
|12-4-0
|10-2-2
|72
|Barcelona
|31
|21
|6
|4
|88
|28
|60
|11-3-1
|10-3-3
|69
|Atlético Madrid
|31
|18
|8
|5
|56
|24
|32
|11-2-2
|7-6-3
|62
|Sevilla
|31
|18
|7
|6
|56
|39
|17
|11-3-1
|7-4-5
|61
|Villarreal
|31
|15
|9
|7
|45
|24
|21
|9-3-4
|6-6-3
|54
|Athletic
|31
|15
|5
|11
|40
|36
|4
|11-3-2
|4-2-9
|50
|Real Sociedad
|30
|15
|4
|11
|43
|41
|2
|7-4-4
|8-0-7
|49
Elsewhere in La Liga
Sevilla 4-2 Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol 1-0 Alaves
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Granada vs. Valencia — 6 a.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. Eibar — 10:15 a.m. ET
Osasuna vs. Leganes — 12:30 p.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET