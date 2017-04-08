More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

La Liga: Madrid derby draw opens door for Barcelona, who lose to Malaga

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann played the part of hero, Atleti’s superstar savior bagging his 15th league goal this season to steal a point for the visiting Rojiblancos. Pepe headed Madrid into the lead in the 52nd minute, and that looked set to be the difference on the day, but Griezmann was perfectly played through by Angel Correa in the 85th minute, and Keylor Navas was quickly rounded for the late equalizer.

Two points dropped would have been a gigantic blow to Madrid’s title hopes, if not for…

Malaga 2-0 Barcelona

Barcelona can’t seem to get out of their own way during league play this season. Every time Madrid slip up and open the door for a Blaugrana revival, Barca find a new way to blow the opportunity. On Saturday, the two-time defending champs went a goal down to Malaga after 32 minutes, saw Neymar sent off after 65 minutes, and ultimately fell to 2-0 after 90 minutes.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 48 12-4-0 10-2-2 72
 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 60 11-3-1 10-3-3 69
 Atlético Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 32 11-2-2 7-6-3 62
 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-4-5 61
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Athletic 31 15 5 11 40 36 4 11-3-2 4-2-9 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 4-2 Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol 1-0 Alaves

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Granada vs. Valencia — 6 a.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. Eibar — 10:15 a.m. ET
Osasuna vs. Leganes — 12:30 p.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET

FOLLOW LIVE: Orlando City vs. Red Bulls; Sporting KC vs. Rapids

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

Week 5 of the 2017 MLS season wraps up on Sunday with a pair of national TV games, one each in the tightly contested Eastern and Western Conferences.

Up first, Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls will both be looking to bounce back from defeats suffered last weekend — Orlando, at the hands of Columbus Crew SC; New York, at the hands of Houston Dynamo. Cyle Larin enters Sunday’s home game with three goals in three games, from which Orlando have two wins. On the other side, Bradley Wright-Phillips, fresh off signing his lucrative Designated Player deal, has two from New York’s first five games (winless in three — two losses, one draw).

In the weekend’s nightcap, arguably the league’s two most anemic offenses face off at Children’s Mercy Park — one through frustration and inability to score, the other largely by choice. Sporting Kansas City have scored all of two goals and have been held scoreless in three of four games this season. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids, who last season conceded just 32 goals in 34 games (best in MLS), remain inarguably the least exciting, most tedious attacking team in the league. Someone has to score, or not.

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls — 4 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids — 7 p.m. ET

Liga MX striker picks goalkeeper’s pocket to score winner

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

The difference between top and bottom: one stoppage time goal.

But it’s not just any goal.

First-placed Chivas Guadalajara and last-placed Puebla squared off in Liga MX action on Saturday, and with the game tied 2-2 in injury time and both teams down to 10 men, the winning moment came on a laughable goalkeeping mistake.

As Puebla netminder Cristian Campestrini looked to encourage his teammates to push forward for one more attack, he lost concentration for just a moment, costing him and his team. He placed the ball on the ground and looked up to take aim for his boot, without realizing Chivas striker Carlos Fierro was right behind him, waiting for Campestrini to do just that.

Fierro then picked his pocket, rounded the shocked goalkeeper, and scored the winner.

Not only did Fierro steal the ball in a moment of weakness, but he then added insult to injury by rounding the Puebla goalkeeper while he floundered on the ground, hoping to bear crawl his way to a big stop. It wasn’t to be, and Fierro bagged the big goal.

That kept Chivas two points in front at the top of the Clausura 2017 table, while Puebla is a point in the basement.

VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “I feel like Benjamin Button”

By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

At age 35, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is defying all Premier League logic.

The towering striker scored his 17th goal of the league season in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday, leaving him fourth in the league’s scoring table behind only Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, and Alexis Sanchez.

With not only the goal but an assist as well, Zlatan is clearly the focal point of the Manchester United attack, proving time and time again his worth to the squad is immeasurable.

So how is he able to do all this despite his advanced age? When asked about that after the Sunderland win, Zlatan says he works hard, and decided to compare himself to a Hollywood construct.

“I train hard. I keep focusing, I believe in what I do, I believe in myself, and I know what I’m able to do,” Zlatan said while accepting his Man of the Match award. “I’m not worried, I just play my game, I try to enjoy, and it seems like the older I get the more intelligent I get. Of course, I get more of the same as I did ten years ago, five years ago, even 15 years ago. But the older, more experienced, more intelligent [I get], you don’t waste so much energy on things you don’t really need.”

“[My] game is improving. I feel like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I will die young.”

Potentially even more impressive than his goalscoring talent is his ability to bounce back. In the second half, he crashed into Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a nasty collision, but managed to pick himself back up despite clear pain. In typical Zlatan fashion, he acknowledged Pickford’s legal challenge of a 50/50 ball with a sporting high-five for the Black Cats youngster once he picked himself up off the turf.

Zlatan never ceases to impress, and he never ceases to amaze. Brad Pitt would be proud.

Everton 4-2 Leicester: Toffees take wild game from start to finish

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Everton came into their matchup with Leicester City at Goodison Park having seen 22 goals fly into the back of the home nets in six Premier League games through 2017 so far. That total only climbed on Sunday.

Attacking play was on display from literally the opening whistle, as Everton scored 30 seconds into the match, setting the tone for a wild game from start to finish. The match saw three goals in the opening 10 minutes, five goals in the first half, and _____ goals overall.

The game was off to a flying start, as Everton set Goodison Park alight right from the opening kickoff. Kevin Mirallas barged his way through the Leicester midfield in the opening minute, and upon reaching the box, he was hauled down in the penalty area. Credit referee Bobby Madley for allowing play to continue, as the ball was touched to Tom Davies as Mirallas slid to the turf, and Davies smashed it in with his left foot for a 1-0 lead less than a minute in.

The home side, buoyed by its cracking start, poured men forward hoping to capitalize on the early momentum, and it would do them in. The early lead was wasted as Leicester hit on the counter with Everton stuck in the attacking half, and Islam Slimani put the Foxes back level.

Leicester would complete the quick comeback and go in front inside 10 minutes in stunning fashion. With Jamie Vardy earning a foul on the left edge of the penalty area, Marc Albrighton delivered a simply stunning free-kick, picking out the top right corner from a very tight angle. Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles will be highly disappointed with his failure to read the flight of the ball, but the effort was deserving of a 2-1 lead.

With Everton suddenly trailing, they turned to the Premier League’s leading scorer, and he delivered. Ross Barkley on the right flank put it on a plate with a pinpoint cross, and Lukaku was there for a simple and powerful header from point-blank range.

Everton should have had a third as the goal was gaping with five minutes to go until halftime. A slide-tackle by Davies sent the ball perfectly weighted to spring Barkley on the break, and while it looked that he had rounded Kasper Schmeichel, but the Leicester City goalkeeper recovered to get a slight touch and foil Barkley’s attempt.

But the Toffees would make amends on the ensuing corner, as Phil Jagielka rose high above the defense to glance a header into the far corner, putting Everton back in front 3-2. It’s the first time all Premier League season that two teams have combined to score five goals in the first half.

After the break, the fun continued. Lukaku bagged a brace, left entirely unmarked at the back post of a corner, and as the ball trickled to him, he thumped it home across the face of goal for a 4-2 Everton lead.

As the game ticked into the final 10 minutes, Leicester City looked to change the tide by bringing on attacking players Riyad Mahrez and Leonardo Ulloa. The latter found himself with a great chance immediately after coming on, but his 78th minute header off a corner pinged straight into the head of Idrissa Gueye directly in front of net. They got another big chance with three minutes to go as Ulloa headed a Mahrez cross on target, but it was stopped by Robles, and the rebound was cleared by Jagielka with Ahmed Musa looking to pounce.

The win left Everton in 7th position but brought them up level with Arsenal on points. For Leicester City, they miss the chance to pull into the top half of the table, instead sitting level on points with three other teams muddied in 11th place.