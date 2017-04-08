More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS (afternoon) roundup: Fire burn bright; Revs, DCU get needed wins

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

The fifth MLS Saturday of 2017 is nearly halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

Chicago Fire 1-0 Columbus Crew SC

Chicago were well on their way to being one of the biggest storylines early in the 2017 season before they went and signed Bastian Schweinsteiger. Two games into Schweinsteiger’s MLS adventure, and Veljko Paunovic’s side is the subject of “Are they MLS Cup contenders?” whispers.

On Saturday, Chicago closed the gap to Eastern Conference-leading Columbus with a 1-0 victory at Toyota Park, courtesy of Nemanja Nikolic’s second MLS goal. The Hungarian international got the goal, but all the world’s plaudits go to Dax McCarty for the inch-perfect, 40-yard, seeing-eye through ball to split a half-dozen defenders and put Nikolic in on goal in the blink of an eye.

It’s still early days for Schweinsteiger and Chicago — and the temperature and tempo haven’t yet risen above comfort level for the 32-year-old — but they’re miles better after five games than they were at any point in 2016. Simply being relevant again is a massive victory all its own.

D.C. United 2-1 New York City

Every last one of the East’s 11 teams will spend the entire season beating up on each other before seven or eight finish five or six points apart — it’s a tradition as old as the league itself. Take, for instance, D.C.’s 2-1 victory over NYCFC. Through their first four games, arguably not team in MLS had inspired less confidence (and excitement) than Ben Olsen’s side. On Saturday, they largely played Patrick Vieira’s bunch off the field. Lloyd Sam and Luciano Acosta had the home side 2-0 after 73 minutes, before David Villa pulled a goal back with six minutes of regular time remaining.

New England Revolution 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Tyler Deric had an afternoon to forget, as the Houston goalkeeper spilled a pair of saves right into the paths of Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo. That’s three games without a loss for New England, while Houston have lost two of their last three after taking all six points from their first two games of the season.

Ligue 1: Falcao secures win, preserves Monaco’s 4-point lead

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

Radamel Falcao celebrated his return from injury with a sharply taken goal as French league leader Monaco scraped a 1-0 win at Angers on Saturday.

Falcao missed the last four games with a hip injury and lacked fitness. But when his chance came in the 61st minute, courtesy of a clever pass from midfielder Nabil Dirar, he buried it into the right corner for his 25th goal of the season, including 17 in 23 league games.

“Falcao’s a great player,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “He helped out the team in attack and in defense.”

Falcao spent the past two seasons on loan to Manchester United and Chelsea, where he had a miserable time as he struggled to recover from a serious knee injury, and nearly went on loan again this season.

The club decided to give him another chance, and he has blossomed into a natural leader as captain. His commitment to the club was underlined by the way he jumped into Jardim’s arms at the final whistle.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Monaco 31 23 5 3 88 26 62 13-1-1 10-4-2 74
 Nice 32 20 10 2 52 26 26 12-4-0 8-6-2 70
 Paris SG 30 21 5 4 60 21 39 10-5-0 11-0-4 68
 Lyon 32 17 3 12 65 39 26 11-0-5 6-3-7 54
 Bordeaux 32 13 10 9 46 39 7 8-5-4 5-5-5 49
 Marseille 31 13 8 10 44 38 6 10-4-2 3-4-8 47

Monaco lost the French League Cup final to Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 last weekend and needed this win to maintain its momentum in a hard fought French title race. Monaco is four points clear of Nice and six ahead of defending champion PSG.

This was Monaco’s 51st game of the season and tiredness is beginning to creep in, with coach Leonardo Jardim juggling players ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

“We have two days to recover. It’s not easy but we’re playing in every competition,” said Jardim, whose side is also through to the French Cup semifinals.

Mid-table Angers rarely concedes goals at home and gave Monaco a hard time, going close to scoring in the first half and shutting down Monaco’s silky midfield with its relentless harrying.

Monaco improved after the break and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko blazed over from close range in the 50th.

Then, Dirar broke down the right and showed great awareness to cut the ball back to Falcao, who stabbed the ball home for Monaco’s 133rd goal in all competitions this season – and one of the most valuable.

Angers goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier then made a stunning close-range save to tip over Falcao’s firm downward header with 20 minutes left, moments after making a brilliant double save from striker Valere Germain and winger Thomas Lemar.

Monaco goalie Danijel Subasic threw himself at striker Famara Diedhiou’s feet to make a crucial block in the closing stages as Monaco held on after five minutes of injury time.

“To win this type of game you need mental strength, collective strength, and individual strength,” Jardim said.

Monaco certainly has those qualities, and the pressure is on PSG not to drop points on Sunday against Guingamp, which was the last team to beat PSG, 2-1 at home just before Christmas.

Later Saturday, fourth-place Lyon was at home to 19th-place Lorient.

In other matches, it was: Bordeaux vs. Metz; Caen vs. Montpellier; Dijon vs. Bastia, and Nancy vs. Rennes.

Toulouse hosts Marseille and Saint-Etienne faces Nantes in Sunday’s other games.

Nice kept its title going with a 2-1 win away to Lille on Friday, thanks to two goals from striker Mario Balotelli.

Serie A: Higuain scores twice to send Juve 9 points clear again

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Gonzalo Higuain is coming back into form at just the right time for Juventus.

Higuain hadn’t scored for five matches before netting two against former club Napoli midweek as Juventus progressed to the Italian Cup final. And the forward netted another double to fire the Bianconeri past Chievo Verona 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Juventus moved nine points clear of second-placed Roma, which visits Bologna on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping Higuain can make it three out of three when Juventus hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“It will be a very difficult match in the Champions League, we’re facing a really great team, but we have to remain calm and get to it in top condition,” Higuain said. “As we respect them, they respect us, too.”

He broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, thanks to a fantastic assist from Paulo Dybala, who skipped down the right flank before pulling back for his teammate to fire into the far bottom corner.

Higuain nearly doubled his tally on the hour mark with a swiveling effort which flew just past the right corner.

He had other chances to score before he finally got his second, six minutes from time, after more good work from Dybala in picking out Stephan Lichtsteiner, who crossed for Higuain to control and curl into the bottom right corner.

It was Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon’s 616th Serie A appearance, moving him to second on the all-time list behind Paolo Maldini, who retired after 647.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 31 25 2 4 62 20 42 16-0-0 9-2-4 77
 Roma 30 22 2 6 66 26 40 14-0-1 8-2-5 68
 Napoli 30 19 7 4 69 33 36 10-4-2 9-3-2 64
 Lazio 30 18 6 6 52 31 21 10-2-3 8-4-3 60
 Atalanta 31 18 5 8 52 34 18 10-2-3 8-3-5 59
 Inter Milan 30 17 4 9 56 33 23 10-2-3 7-2-6 55
 AC Milan 30 16 6 8 43 33 10 10-2-3 6-4-5 54
 Fiorentina 30 14 9 7 47 37 10 8-7-0 6-2-7 51

Atalanta’s hopes of sneaking into the Champions League diminished as it was held by Sassuolo, leaving it a point behind fourth-placed Lazio and five behind Napoli, which occupies the last Champions League spot.

Bryan Cristante cancelled out Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener for Sassuolo but the hosts couldn’t snatch a winner.

Lazio hosts Napoli on Sunday.

“Other teams would have collapsed after going behind in such matches,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. “We can have a bit of regret that we didn’t take our chances in the second half, but the result still allows us to fight for Europe until the end of the season.”

Sassuolo took a surprising lead in the first half when Mattia Caldara made a rare mistake and the Atalanta defender was robbed of the ball by Pellegrini, who sprinted forward, rounded goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, and slotted home.

Alejandro Gomez scored a hat trick in Atalanta’s 5-0 win over Genoa last weekend and he was instrumental in the equalizer in the 73rd, floating in a free kick for Cristante to head into the back of the net.

Gomez, who hit the post early, put in another great cross moments after the equalizer but Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli pulled off a good save to deny Alberto Grassi.

Caldara almost went from villain to hero but Consigli finger-tipped his effort away.

Empoli was not safe from relegation after being held by bottom club Pescara.

Empoli was 17th, six points above Crotone, which hosts Inter Milan on Sunday.

Pescara remained nine points behind Empoli. Palermo was the other team in the bottom three.

La Liga: Madrid derby draw opens door for Barcelona, who lose to Malaga

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Spurs apply pressure, Chelsea unfazed ]

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann played the part of hero, Atleti’s superstar savior bagging his 15th league goal this season to steal a point for the visiting Rojiblancos. Pepe headed Madrid into the lead in the 52nd minute, and that looked set to be the difference on the day, but Griezmann was perfectly played through by Angel Correa in the 85th minute, and Keylor Navas was quickly rounded for the late equalizer.

Two points dropped would have been a gigantic blow to Madrid’s title hopes, if not for…

Malaga 2-0 Barcelona

Barcelona can’t seem to get out of their own way during league play this season. Every time Madrid slip up and open the door for a Blaugrana revival, Barca find a new way to blow the opportunity. On Saturday, the two-time defending champs went a goal down to Malaga after 32 minutes, saw Neymar sent off after 65 minutes, and ultimately fell to 2-0 after 90 minutes.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 48 12-4-0 10-2-2 72
 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 60 11-3-1 10-3-3 69
 Atlético Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 32 11-2-2 7-6-3 62
 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-4-5 61
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Athletic 31 15 5 11 40 36 4 11-3-2 4-2-9 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 4-2 Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol 1-0 Alaves

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Granada vs. Valencia — 6 a.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. Eibar — 10:15 a.m. ET
Osasuna vs. Leganes — 12:30 p.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET

Championship Focus: Newcastle continue slide, fall from top spot

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Oh, Newcastle United, what are you doing? The title was yours, just waiting to be snatched up. Now, with five games to go, you no longer control your own destiny.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's coverage of the Championship ]

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fewer than a dozen games to go, only a handful of points off the top spot — there’s no better time to hit your best form of the season, and that’s exactly what Brighton have done over their last half-dozen games, winning five of the six at the same time Newcastle have gone into something of a tailspin (2W-2D-2L).

Glenn Murray bagged his 21st goal of the season (joint-3rd in the Championship) in the 58th minute on Friday, followed six minutes later by Brighton’s second, courtesy of Sebastien Pocognoli. QPR would pull a goal back through Matt Smith in the 74th minute, but the visitors would see out their 10th away win of the season (2nd most, behind Newcastle — 13).

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Spurs apply pressure, Chelsea unfazed ]

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle United

All the possession in the world, all the shots and shots on target, don’t mean a thing if you can’t hit the back of the net. 52 percent possession, 16 shots (8 on target), to 11 (and 3) — and yet, the Magpies found themselves 2-0 down after 87 minutes.

Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher fired Wednesday, who needed the win to hold onto sixth place (fourth and final playoff spot), into a comfortable lead before Jonjo Shelvey pulled one back in the 88th minute.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(19th) Nottingham Forest 2-0 (3rd) Huddersfield Town
(10th) Norwich City 7-1 (4th) Reading
(5th) Leeds United 3-0 (9th) Preston North End
(7th) Fulham 3-1 (17th) Ipswich Town
(18th) Birmingham City 1-2 (8th) Derby County