PL Sunday preview: Sunderland-Man United; surging Foxes visit Everton

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Dreams of a top-four finish are quickly slipping away from Manchester United, just as Premier League status has (finally) done for Sunderland; Everton reside in no man’s land, between the top-six miles clear of eighth place, while Leicester City have finally shaken their PL title hangover.

Sunderland vs. Manchester United — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The objective was clear: Jose Mourinho was expected to return Man United to the PL’s top-four in his first season at Old Trafford. Reality is equally clear, and harsh: with two games in hand, and a seven-point deficit to fourth-place Manchester City to overcome, the Red Devils need their points three at a time from here on out; no side in the PL has drawn more games this season (12 — tied with Middlesbrough). While Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in their last 20 league games, dating all the way back Oct. 29, they’ve won just half of those games, dropping a season-killing 20 points in the process.

Sunderland, on the other hand, have finally run out of lives. After escaping near certain relegation (doing so in stunning fashion each time) in each of the last four seasons, David Moyes will almost certainly (we think) take the Black Cats down to the Championship this summer. 10 points currently stand between last-place Sunderland and Hull City in 17th; even a win on Sunday wouldn’t move them off the bottom of the table. Sunderland have just one win in their last 13 PL games played. One potential silver lining: they did beat United at home last season.

INJURIES: Sunderland — OUT: Jan Kirchoff (knee), Paddy McNair (knee), Duncan Watmore (knee) | Man United — OUT: Juan Mata (groin), Chris Smalling (knee), Phil Jones (toe); QUESTIONABLE: Wayne Rooney (ankle), Ashley Young (knock)

Everton vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

From relegation-threatened defending champions, to totally clear of the drop zone and safely enjoying mid-table obscurity, all in six weeks’ time — the 2016-17 season has been an emotional roller coaster for Leicester. Harkening back to last season’s title-winning fairytale is Jamie Vardy‘s timely return to form, as the reigning Player of the Season has bagged five goals in his last five PL games to match his tally from his first 22 league appearances this season. After 25 games, the point at which Claudio Ranieri was fired, the Foxes sat 18th in the league table. Five straight wins have seen Craig Shakespeare’s side rise all the way up to 11th with a chance to climb into the top half on Sunday.

As for Everton, a derby defeat at the hands of Liverpool, followed by a 1-1 draw with Manchester United three days later, brought to a screeching halt all momentum created by a stretch of just one loss in 12 games (eight wins) from Boxing Day to St. Patrick’s Day. Romelu Lukaku (21 goals) remains top of the Golden Boot race, two clear of Harry Kane, though the big Belgian failed to find the back of the net in each of the last week’s disappointing results. Prior to last weekend, the 23-year-old had scored nine goals in five PL games.

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), James McCarthy (hamstring), Yannick Bolasie (knee), Muhamed Besic (knee); RETURNING: Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) | Leicester — OUT: Wes Morgan (back); QUESTIONABLE: Nampalys Mendy (ankle)

Championship Focus: Newcastle continue slide, fall from top spot

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Oh, Newcastle United, what are you doing? The title was yours, just waiting to be snatched up. Now, with five games to go, you no longer control your own destiny.

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fewer than a dozen games to go, only a handful of points off the top spot — there’s no better time to hit your best form of the season, and that’s exactly what Brighton have done over their last half-dozen games, winning five of the six at the same time Newcastle have gone into something of a tailspin (2W-2D-2L).

Glenn Murray bagged his 21st goal of the season (joint-3rd in the Championship) in the 58th minute on Friday, followed six minutes later by Brighton’s second, courtesy of Sebastien Pocognoli. QPR would pull a goal back through Matt Smith in the 74th minute, but the visitors would see out their 10th away win of the season (2nd most, behind Newcastle — 13).

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle United

All the possession in the world, all the shots and shots on target, don’t mean a thing if you can’t hit the back of the net. 52 percent possession, 16 shots (8 on target), to 11 (and 3) — and yet, the Magpies found themselves 2-0 down after 87 minutes.

Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher fired Wednesday, who needed the win to hold onto sixth place (fourth and final playoff spot), into a comfortable lead before Jonjo Shelvey pulled one back in the 88th minute.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(19th) Nottingham Forest 2-0 (3rd) Huddersfield Town
(10th) Norwich City 7-1 (4th) Reading
(5th) Leeds United 3-0 (9th) Preston North End
(7th) Fulham 3-1 (17th) Ipswich Town
(18th) Birmingham City 1-2 (8th) Derby County

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern dominates Der Klassiker; Hamburg wins again

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

Bayern Munich stamped its name on another dominant season by crushing rivals Borussia Dortmund, and a Hamburg win means a pair of Top Four sides lost on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Der Klassiker was all about the hosts, as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben continue to turn back the hands of time. The France and Netherlands internationals both scored, while Robert Lewandowski added a pair of goals to take the league lead.

Raphael Guerrero scored his fifth goal of the year for BVB, which sits fourth in the table with 50 points. That’s now 18 behind Bayern, who will win a record 27th league title.

USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes in the match, covering more ground than any player on the pitch not named Thiago Alcantara. Pulisic reacted to the loss, regretting the side’s quick 2-0 hole (VIDEO)

“We had a pretty strong first 10 minutes but when we’re suddenly down 2-0 it’s tough but that’s what happens when you play against a team like this. We had a little comeback there and we were looking good for a moment but then just a few mental lapses and that’s what happens; It’s a good team so they punished us.”

Hamburg 2-1 Hoffenheim

The hosts picked up another big win, depriving Hoffenheim of a chance to put breathing room between itself and fourth-place BVB. Aaron Hunt scored both goals for Hamburg, while Andrej Kramaric stayed red-hot for Hoffenheim by converting a penalty. USMNT forward Bobby Wood went 85 minutes up top for the victors.

Elsewhere
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Werder Bremen — Friday
Freiburg 1-0 Mainz — Petersen scores winner
Koln 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach — Modeste scores in loss
RB Leipzig 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Poulsen scores in stoppage
Schalke 4-1 Wolfsburg — Brace for Guido Burgstaller
Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Ingolstadt vs. Darmstadt — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 28 21 5 2 71 15 56 11-3-0 10-2-2 68
 RB Leipzig 28 18 4 6 51 30 21 11-1-2 7-3-4 58
 1899 Hoffenheim 28 13 12 3 51 28 23 9-5-0 4-7-3 51
 Borussia Dortmund 28 14 8 6 59 32 27 10-3-0 4-5-6 50
 SC Freiburg 28 12 5 11 36 47 -11 8-1-5 4-4-6 41
 1. FC Köln 28 10 10 8 41 34 7 7-5-2 3-5-6 40
 Hertha BSC Berlin 27 12 4 11 35 34 1 10-1-2 2-3-9 40
 Mönchengladbach 28 11 6 11 34 36 -2 7-3-4 4-3-7 39
 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 10 8 10 28 30 -2 6-6-2 4-2-8 38
 FC Schalke 04 28 10 7 11 37 32 5 8-3-4 2-4-7 37
 Werder Bremen 28 10 6 12 44 48 -4 6-1-7 4-5-5 36
 Bayer Leverkusen 28 10 5 13 42 44 -2 5-4-5 5-1-8 35
 Hamburger SV 28 9 6 13 28 51 -23 7-3-4 2-3-9 33
 VfL Wolfsburg 28 8 6 14 27 42 -15 4-2-8 4-4-6 30
 FSV Mainz 05 28 8 5 15 36 47 -11 5-4-5 3-1-10 29
 FC Augsburg 27 7 8 12 26 43 -17 3-5-6 4-3-6 29
 FC Ingolstadt 04 27 7 4 16 28 45 -17 3-3-7 4-1-9 25
 Darmstadt 27 4 3 20 17 53 -36 4-3-7 0-0-13 15

Conte on Chelsea’s title run-in: “I like the pressure”

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

BOURNEMOUTH — The pressure isn’t getting to Chelsea or Antonio Conte. At all.

On Saturday the Blues strode into the Vitality Stadium and beat Bournemouth 3-1 with minimum fuss, regaining their seven point lead atop the Premier League after Tottenham had momentarily cut it down to four points.

Throughout the game Chelsea’s fans sang “Tottenham Hotspur, we’re waiting for you!” with a smugness which suggests they know the deal has almost been sealed.

Playing after Tottenham in two of their next four games, Chelsea will have to handle seeing their lead diminish for a time before they get the chance to move clear again.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Conte revealed he thrives on pressure.

“I like the pressure. I live with pressure. If I don’t see pressure, I put pressure,” Conte said. “Because I think that the pressure gives you the best of yourself.”

Conte chuckled after that last statement, smiling as he raised his eyebrows. It is clear the pressure isn’t getting to Chelsea.

Even though they survived an early scare when David Luiz almost scored a spectacular own goal, plus when Benik Afobe‘s shot hit the inside of the post and Bournemouth rallied after making it 2-1, Chelsea carved their opponents open time and time again and had a determination to defend.

They haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last nine PL games, a run stretching back to January, and those defensive mistakes may be the only way back in for their title rivals.

With the west London club seven points clear with seven games to go, they are running out of time to slip up and let Spurs in. Tottenham have won six straight games in the Premier League as they battered Watford 4-0 in the early game on Saturday.

Even though Spurs are doing everything they can to hunt Chelsea down, the Blues are edging closer to the title in Conte’s first season in charge. It’s so close they can almost taste it.

“I don’t smell the victory because there are seven games to go. We have a schedule that is not easy. We know this. It is important to go game by game,” Conte said. “In this case after the defeat against Crystal Palace, which we didn’t deserved, we played Man City, we can drop points and today against Bournemouth we could drop points. Instead we won both games. We have to continue this way, to play game by game, be focused and concentrate because, for sure, Tottenham has a great desire to win the title. We must have the same desire.”

A trip to Manchester United next weekend could be Chelsea’s biggest challenge yet in the run-in. If Tottenham win and Chelsea lose at Old Trafford, the gap could be down to four points.

Then, if Chelsea slip up at home to in-form Southampton the Tuesday after and Tottenham beat Crystal Palace the following day their lead will be down to one point with four games to go. There are a lot of ‘ifs’ there but Conte and his teams are failing to get ahead of themselves.

While lesser men have crumbled in these type of pressure situations in the past, Conte is feeding from it. So are his players.

That’s why Chelsea are the champions elect.

Premier League roundup: Chelsea’s fun in sun; Irons nab big win

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea are looking strong as the Premier League season hits its stretch run, but we begin with our ride through the day’s PL action with safety first.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea CityRECAP

Cheikhou Kouyate‘s low finish of an incisive West Ham sequence lifts the Irons eight points clear of the 18th place slot occupied by Swans.

Bournemouth 1-3 ChelseaRECAP

An own goal, a long ball, and a free kick: Chelsea found three different ways to take down the Cherries on a gorgeous day in Southern England. The Blues restored their 7-point table lead over Tottenham with goals produced by Eden Hazard, Marcos Alonso, and Diego Costa (the Spaniard forcing an own goal). For Bournemouth, Joshua King‘s goal was all it could muster in a game effort.

Manchester City 3-1 Hull CityRECAP

This was more of the Man City we expected from Pep Guardiola, as the hosts eased to this win. Only a poor reaction from Claudio Bravo stopped this from being a clean sheet.

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 SouthamptonRECAP

Jordy Clasie tore the proverbial cover off the only goal of this one, and West Brom has seemingly again hit a post-safety wall with no wins in three.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 WatfordRECAP

Spurs look as good as any team in the world right now, even considering Watford’s myriad injuries. Dele Alli and Eric Dier scored, and Heung-Min Son nabbed a brace to stay seven points back of Chelsea.

Stoke City 1-2 LiverpoolRECAP

Sickness cost Philippe Coutinho a start, but his introduction into the game changed it dramatically. Coutinho and fellow sub Roberto Firmino combined to make amends for Jon Walters‘ early goal as Liverpool won at the bet365 Stadium.

Middlesbrough 0-0 BurnleyRECAP

Boro wasted several chances to aid its Premier League safety push, and remains six points back of safety.