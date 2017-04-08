Premier League roundup: Chelsea’s fun in sun; Irons nab big win

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea are looking strong as the Premier League season hits its stretch run, but we begin with our ride through the day’s PL action with safety first.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City — RECAP

Cheikhou Kouyate‘s low finish of an incisive West Ham sequence lifts the Irons eight points clear of the 18th place slot occupied by Swans.

Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea — RECAP

An own goal, a long ball, and a free kick: Chelsea found three different ways to take down the Cherries on a gorgeous day in Southern England. The Blues restored their 7-point table lead over Tottenham with goals produced by Eden Hazard, Marcos Alonso, and Diego Costa (the Spaniard forcing an own goal). For Bournemouth, Joshua King‘s goal was all it could muster in a game effort.

Manchester City 3-1 Hull City — RECAP

This was more of the Man City we expected from Pep Guardiola, as the hosts eased to this win. Only a poor reaction from Claudio Bravo stopped this from being a clean sheet.

West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton — RECAP

Jordy Clasie tore the proverbial cover off the only goal of this one, and West Brom has seemingly again hit a post-safety wall with no wins in three.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford — RECAP

Spurs look as good as any team in the world right now, even considering Watford’s myriad injuries. Dele Alli and Eric Dier scored, and Heung-Min Son nabbed a brace to stay seven points back of Chelsea.

Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool — RECAP

Sickness cost Philippe Coutinho a start, but his introduction into the game changed it dramatically. Coutinho and fellow sub Roberto Firmino combined to make amends for Jon Walters‘ early goal as Liverpool won at the bet365 Stadium.

Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley — RECAP

Boro wasted several chances to aid its Premier League safety push, and remains six points back of safety.

