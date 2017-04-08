STREAM LIVE: 5 Premier League games at 10am ET

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

Big, big games are coming your way at the top and bottom of the Premier League on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Relegation haunted West Ham and Swansea clash, while Liverpool head to Stoke knowing a win will boost their top four hopes and that’s also the case for Manchester City who host relegation battlers Hull. Elsewhere it’s a chase of last chance saloon for Middlesbrough who host Burnley, while the battle for eighth place takes place with West Brom welcoming Southampton the Hawthorns.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Man City vs. Hull and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Swansea – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Dele says Spurs “heads in good places” in hopeful title fight

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

Harry Kane was returning for Spurs. Watford limped into the game battered on the back end. The match was at White Hart Lane.

The recipe begged the hosts not to mess up, especially with the dim chance that Chelsea could revert to last season’s form and allow Spurs a chance at the title.

[ RECAP: Spurs 4-0 Watford ]

Tottenham most certainly avoided any pitfalls against Watford, burying the Hornets with goal after goal in a 4-0 win on Saturday morning. Dele Alli felt pretty good about it all, and didn’t bristle when asked about their preparedness if Chelsea screws it all up.

“Our heads are in good places. We’re in good form and we’re playing well. Our focus is on the right things. We just got to make sure we play well in every game and we do our job. That’s all we can do, isn’t it? (Not) getting carried away with the league and slipping up ourselves, we just gotta make sure we keep winning games and see where it leads us at the end of the season.”

Nothing “Spursy” about that, at least in the traditional sense. And this side does not look like one that will quit when their title hopes are banished, like last year’s side did in being blasted by Newcastle to close the season.

The way Spurs have looked this year in the Premier League, Spursy may be not be a playful jab in the very near future.

Tottenham 4-0 Watford: Spurs close gap on Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
  • Son scores twice
  • Alli, Dier also on target
  • Kane returns from injury as sub
  • Spurs momentarily 4 points off Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur battered Watford 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday as Mauricio Pochetino’s men piled the pressure on Chelsea.

After missing chances early on, Spurs struck three times in 11 minutes before half time as Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Hueng-min Son were all on target.

Son grabbed another in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, with Harry Kane returning from injury.

With the win Spurs move to 68 points, four behind Chelsea who play later on Saturday, while Watford remain on 37 points.

Spurs started brightly with Son’s cross deflected onto the post and soon after Janssen forced Gomes into a fine save down low with his feet.

Watford battled away and looked dangerous on the break as the first half played out.

Before the break Janssen had two glorious chances to put Spurs ahead. First, Trippier’s ball into the box found him unmarked a yard out from goal but somehow the ball bounced off his thigh and onto the crossbar. A horrible miss.

Janssen then couldn’t quite get on the end of another fizzing ball into the box as Spurs pushed hard for the opener.

They finally through as Alli curled home a beauty to make it 1-0 and that opened the floodgates with Dier blasting in a second soon after and Son curling him from distance to make it 3-0 before the break. Spurs flying.

Son added a second for him and a fourth for Spurs in the second half as Pochettino’s men continued to pummel the Hornets. The South Korean volleyed home in style.

Kane returned for the first time in over a month as he jumped off the bench with 30 minutes to go to replace Janssen as Tottenham were handed another big boost. Kane almost scored on his return from injury as another fine cross from Trippier saw the England international throw himself at the ball to no avail.

Son then had two great chances for his hat trick late on as first Kane squared to him in the box but he somehow put his effort wide, then the in-form striker smashed the bar with a volley. Kane also hit the crossbar with a free kick moments before the final whistle as Tottenham could’ve won by six or seven on another day.

Surging Spurs have now won six-straight and have seven victories in their last eight in the PL.

Chelsea, beware.

Alessandrini scores 3rd goal in 2 games, Galaxy beats Impact

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Romain Alessandrini scored in the first half for his third goal in two games, Jermaine Jones added a goal, and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 2-0 on Friday night.

The Galaxy (2-3-0) won their first home game of the season. The Impact (0-2-3) had played to three straight draws.

Alessandrini netted his third MLS goal in the 15th minute. Emmanuel Boateng cut back his defender on the left side and found Alessandrini at the top of the 18-yard box for a shot from distance. Goalkeeper Evan Bush was caught leaning the wrong way.

Jones scored his first goal as a member of the Galaxy in the 74th minute after dribbling it from near midfield.

Montreal’s best scoring chance came in the 42nd minute when Matteo Mancosu split three defenders on a breakaway, but his open shot was saved by Clement Diop. Two minutes later, Marco Donadel was shown a questionable red card for the Impact after his left elbow made contact with Jones.

Gyasi Zardes, who played last Saturday for the first time since breaking his right foot in August 2016, made his first start of the season for the Galaxy and played 82 minutes.

STREAM LIVE: Tottenham v. Watford at the Lane

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 8, 2017, 7:14 AM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Watford to White Hart Lane on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aiming to momentarily cut the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points.

Spurs are on fire, picking up more points than any other PL club in 2017 and have won five-straight games.

As for Watford, Walter Mazzarri‘s men have steadied the ship after a rocky spell, winning their past two games to steer them into the top 10 of the table.

In team news Harry Kane returns to Tottenham’s squad as his ankle injury healed quicker than expected and is on the bench. Tottenham bring in Lloris for Vorm, Trippier for Walker and Janssen for Sissoko, while Watford start Deeney and Capoue on the bench.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Janssen. Subs: Lopez, Walker, Wimmer, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama, Kane

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Amrabat; Niang, Okaka, Success. Subs: Pantilimon, Kabasele, Eleftheriou, Mason, Zuniga, Capoue, Deeney