STREAM LIVE: 5 Premier League games at 10am ET

Big, big games are coming your way at the top and bottom of the Premier League on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Relegation haunted West Ham and Swansea clash, while Liverpool head to Stoke knowing a win will boost their top four hopes and that’s also the case for Manchester City who host relegation battlers Hull. Elsewhere it’s a chase of last chance saloon for Middlesbrough who host Burnley, while the battle for eighth place takes place with West Brom welcoming Southampton the Hawthorns.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Man City vs. Hull and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Hull City – NBCSN

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN

10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime

10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Swansea – Premier League Extratime

