U.S. Soccer schedules “historic” presser; Expected to be World Cup bid

By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

U.S. Soccer has announced a joint press conference with Canada and Mexico, one which will include a “historic announcement” that is expected to be a three-headed bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The press conference will be held 2 p.m. EDT Monday at One World Observatory on the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center in New York, N.Y.

U.S. Soccer boss Sunil Gulati will be joined by Mexican federation president Decio de Maria and Canada/CONCACAF leader Victor Montagliani for the announcement.

By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 12:37 AM EDT

With five MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 29 more to go…

Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United

It’s still early, but Toronto and Atlanta threw their hat in the ring for Game of the Year consideration, as TFC remained unbeaten on the season (one win, four draws) and Atlanta moved to four games without a defeat (two wins, two draws).

The game was played at roughly 500 mph, which suited both teams just fine. Hector Villalba opened the scoring after 15 minutes, slotting past Alex Bono after reeling in Miguel Almiron’s incisive through ball, but Sebastian Giovinco pulled TFC level with an easy finish after Jozy Altidore‘s clever backheel flick.

Justin Morrow put TFC in front a minute before halftime, but Leandro Gonzalez Pirez found Hector Villalba with a deft 50-yard ball behind the TFC defense, and the Argentine beat Bono with ease.

Philadelphia Union 1-3 Portland Timbers

Philadelphia are five games without a win to start the season, and Jim Curtin is answering questions about his job post-game. Richie Marquez headed the home team in front after 26 minutes, but the lead was short-lived and everything came unraveled just as quickly.

Darlington Nagbe slotted a long-range effort past Andre Blake six minutes later, and Portland were in control from that point forward. Roy Miller didn’t make it 2-1 until the 66th minute, but the eventual result was hardly ever in doubt. Fanendo Adi completed the scoring from the penalty spot, his 46th goal for Portland, making him the club’s all-time, all-division leading scorer.

FC Dallas 2-0 Minnesota United

For the second time in six games, Minnesota conceded fewer than four goals and the made FCD genuinely work for the three points. It was 0-0 until the 43rd minute, Minnesota’s longest stretch of game time before conceding a goal at the start of a game this season. Javier Morales bagged the opener, and Michael Barrios made it 2-0 four minutes after halftime, as FCD delivered the perfect response to being knocked out of CONCACAF Champions League in such heartbreaking fashion earlier in the week.

Real Salt Lake 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps

More than an inch of snow fell and accumulated on the field at Rio Tinto Stadium between the opening and full-time whistles, which meant weird things were bound to happen. Happen, the weird things did.

In this instance, the “weird” a truly dominant performance as new head coach Mike Petke made his RSL debut. New Designated Player Albert Rusnak bagged his first MLS goal, which turned out to be the winner, nine minutes into the second half. Yura Movsisyan tallied his third of the season to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute, and Luke Mulholland completed the rout four minutes later.

Extreme weather conditions or not, RSL looked comfortable, composed and in total control.

San Jose Earthquakes ___ Seattle Sounders

For 83 minutes, a stalemate with virtually nothing to separate the two sides. Then, a stunning hit from Nicolas Lodeiro, and a Chris Wondowloski specialty — “Who? Me? You don’t see me gliding to the far post. No need to follow me there,” and he scores.

Chicago Fire 1-0 Columbus Crew SC
New England Revolution 2-0 Houston Dynamo
D.C. United 2-1 New York City FC

Ligue 1: Falcao secures win, preserves Monaco’s 4-point lead

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

Radamel Falcao celebrated his return from injury with a sharply taken goal as French league leader Monaco scraped a 1-0 win at Angers on Saturday.

Falcao missed the last four games with a hip injury and lacked fitness. But when his chance came in the 61st minute, courtesy of a clever pass from midfielder Nabil Dirar, he buried it into the right corner for his 25th goal of the season, including 17 in 23 league games.

“Falcao’s a great player,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “He helped out the team in attack and in defense.”

Falcao spent the past two seasons on loan to Manchester United and Chelsea, where he had a miserable time as he struggled to recover from a serious knee injury, and nearly went on loan again this season.

The club decided to give him another chance, and he has blossomed into a natural leader as captain. His commitment to the club was underlined by the way he jumped into Jardim’s arms at the final whistle.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Monaco 31 23 5 3 88 26 62 13-1-1 10-4-2 74
 Nice 32 20 10 2 52 26 26 12-4-0 8-6-2 70
 Paris SG 30 21 5 4 60 21 39 10-5-0 11-0-4 68
 Lyon 32 17 3 12 65 39 26 11-0-5 6-3-7 54
 Bordeaux 32 13 10 9 46 39 7 8-5-4 5-5-5 49
 Marseille 31 13 8 10 44 38 6 10-4-2 3-4-8 47

Monaco lost the French League Cup final to Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 last weekend and needed this win to maintain its momentum in a hard fought French title race. Monaco is four points clear of Nice and six ahead of defending champion PSG.

This was Monaco’s 51st game of the season and tiredness is beginning to creep in, with coach Leonardo Jardim juggling players ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

“We have two days to recover. It’s not easy but we’re playing in every competition,” said Jardim, whose side is also through to the French Cup semifinals.

Mid-table Angers rarely concedes goals at home and gave Monaco a hard time, going close to scoring in the first half and shutting down Monaco’s silky midfield with its relentless harrying.

Monaco improved after the break and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko blazed over from close range in the 50th.

Then, Dirar broke down the right and showed great awareness to cut the ball back to Falcao, who stabbed the ball home for Monaco’s 133rd goal in all competitions this season – and one of the most valuable.

Angers goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier then made a stunning close-range save to tip over Falcao’s firm downward header with 20 minutes left, moments after making a brilliant double save from striker Valere Germain and winger Thomas Lemar.

Monaco goalie Danijel Subasic threw himself at striker Famara Diedhiou’s feet to make a crucial block in the closing stages as Monaco held on after five minutes of injury time.

“To win this type of game you need mental strength, collective strength, and individual strength,” Jardim said.

Monaco certainly has those qualities, and the pressure is on PSG not to drop points on Sunday against Guingamp, which was the last team to beat PSG, 2-1 at home just before Christmas.

Later Saturday, fourth-place Lyon was at home to 19th-place Lorient.

In other matches, it was: Bordeaux vs. Metz; Caen vs. Montpellier; Dijon vs. Bastia, and Nancy vs. Rennes.

Toulouse hosts Marseille and Saint-Etienne faces Nantes in Sunday’s other games.

Nice kept its title going with a 2-1 win away to Lille on Friday, thanks to two goals from striker Mario Balotelli.

Serie A: Higuain scores twice to send Juve 9 points clear again

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Gonzalo Higuain is coming back into form at just the right time for Juventus.

Higuain hadn’t scored for five matches before netting two against former club Napoli midweek as Juventus progressed to the Italian Cup final. And the forward netted another double to fire the Bianconeri past Chievo Verona 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Juventus moved nine points clear of second-placed Roma, which visits Bologna on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping Higuain can make it three out of three when Juventus hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“It will be a very difficult match in the Champions League, we’re facing a really great team, but we have to remain calm and get to it in top condition,” Higuain said. “As we respect them, they respect us, too.”

He broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, thanks to a fantastic assist from Paulo Dybala, who skipped down the right flank before pulling back for his teammate to fire into the far bottom corner.

Higuain nearly doubled his tally on the hour mark with a swiveling effort which flew just past the right corner.

He had other chances to score before he finally got his second, six minutes from time, after more good work from Dybala in picking out Stephan Lichtsteiner, who crossed for Higuain to control and curl into the bottom right corner.

It was Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon’s 616th Serie A appearance, moving him to second on the all-time list behind Paolo Maldini, who retired after 647.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 31 25 2 4 62 20 42 16-0-0 9-2-4 77
 Roma 30 22 2 6 66 26 40 14-0-1 8-2-5 68
 Napoli 30 19 7 4 69 33 36 10-4-2 9-3-2 64
 Lazio 30 18 6 6 52 31 21 10-2-3 8-4-3 60
 Atalanta 31 18 5 8 52 34 18 10-2-3 8-3-5 59
 Inter Milan 30 17 4 9 56 33 23 10-2-3 7-2-6 55
 AC Milan 30 16 6 8 43 33 10 10-2-3 6-4-5 54
 Fiorentina 30 14 9 7 47 37 10 8-7-0 6-2-7 51

Atalanta’s hopes of sneaking into the Champions League diminished as it was held by Sassuolo, leaving it a point behind fourth-placed Lazio and five behind Napoli, which occupies the last Champions League spot.

Bryan Cristante cancelled out Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener for Sassuolo but the hosts couldn’t snatch a winner.

Lazio hosts Napoli on Sunday.

“Other teams would have collapsed after going behind in such matches,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. “We can have a bit of regret that we didn’t take our chances in the second half, but the result still allows us to fight for Europe until the end of the season.”

Sassuolo took a surprising lead in the first half when Mattia Caldara made a rare mistake and the Atalanta defender was robbed of the ball by Pellegrini, who sprinted forward, rounded goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, and slotted home.

Alejandro Gomez scored a hat trick in Atalanta’s 5-0 win over Genoa last weekend and he was instrumental in the equalizer in the 73rd, floating in a free kick for Cristante to head into the back of the net.

Gomez, who hit the post early, put in another great cross moments after the equalizer but Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli pulled off a good save to deny Alberto Grassi.

Caldara almost went from villain to hero but Consigli finger-tipped his effort away.

Empoli was not safe from relegation after being held by bottom club Pescara.

Empoli was 17th, six points above Crotone, which hosts Inter Milan on Sunday.

Pescara remained nine points behind Empoli. Palermo was the other team in the bottom three.

La Liga: Madrid derby draw opens door for Barcelona, who lose to Malaga

By Andy EdwardsApr 8, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann played the part of hero, Atleti’s superstar savior bagging his 15th league goal this season to steal a point for the visiting Rojiblancos. Pepe headed Madrid into the lead in the 52nd minute, and that looked set to be the difference on the day, but Griezmann was perfectly played through by Angel Correa in the 85th minute, and Keylor Navas was quickly rounded for the late equalizer.

Two points dropped would have been a gigantic blow to Madrid’s title hopes, if not for…

Malaga 2-0 Barcelona

Barcelona can’t seem to get out of their own way during league play this season. Every time Madrid slip up and open the door for a Blaugrana revival, Barca find a new way to blow the opportunity. On Saturday, the two-time defending champs went a goal down to Malaga after 32 minutes, saw Neymar sent off after 65 minutes, and ultimately fell to 2-0 after 90 minutes.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 48 12-4-0 10-2-2 72
 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 60 11-3-1 10-3-3 69
 Atlético Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 32 11-2-2 7-6-3 62
 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-4-5 61
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Athletic 31 15 5 11 40 36 4 11-3-2 4-2-9 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 4-2 Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol 1-0 Alaves

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Granada vs. Valencia — 6 a.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. Eibar — 10:15 a.m. ET
Osasuna vs. Leganes — 12:30 p.m. ET
Las Palmas vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET