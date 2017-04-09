More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Crystal Dunn scores twice to lead USWNT to 5-1 win over Russia

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) After dropping two straight at the SheBelieves tournament, the U.S. women’s national team rebounded with two dominant performances.

Crystal Dunn had two goals for the second straight game, helping the U.S. cruise to a 5-1 win over Russia in an international friendly Sunday.

“It’s important for us to regroup,” Dunn said. “We were all disappointed with SheBelieves results, but it’s all about the journey into World Cup, so 2018 is what we are setting out for.”

Dunn scored in the 38th minute off a pass from Meghan Klingenberg before opening the second half with her fourth goal in the two Russian friendlies off a pass from Mallory Pugh.

“She’s been fantastic,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said of Dunn. “I committed to going into these games playing her central and high. … We can play into her feet, we can play her into space. She’s scoring goals, so I think she’s in a really good spot leaving here.”

Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle also scored in the United States’ dominant performance. The Americans had a 21-2 advantage in shots and attempted 15 corner kicks to one by Russia.

“Things I liked, I thought the mobility of our front group and interplay was good,” Ellis said. “I think today it took a while to get going, but once it did, I was pleased with that.”

Lloyd, who plays in Houston for the NWSL’s Dash, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with her 97th career national team goal, converting a penalty kick inside the near post. Dunn set up the PK after being taken down in the box going for a loose ball.

Lavelle followed with her first career national team goal in fourth cap in the 37th minute, taking a cross-field forward pass from Pugh on the far side for a short breakaway and scoring inside the near post. Pugh’s two assists were her first multi-assist game as a member of the women’s national team.

“We wanted to redeem ourselves,” Lavelle said. “SheBelieves didn’t go the way we would have liked to. We were hungry to get back on the field and prove ourselves and get some in the back of the net.”

The U.S., ranked second in the world behind Germany and playing its last friendly until traveling to Sweden on June 8, also beat Russia 4-0 on Thursday at the home of MLS’ FC Dallas in suburban Dallas.

Overall, Ellis said she was pleased with the camp and the response from the team following the two straight losses.

“Anytime you lose, the next game you’re looking for a response and to see where people are at,” Ellis said. “This team doesn’t lose very much so people are like `Oh.’ Yes, the results are there and they make you feel good, but what answers do you get and how do you get tested? Those are important pieces for me.”

Russia cut the lead to 3-1 with a Nadesha Karpova penalty kick in the 42nd minute, but the Americans regained the three-goal advantage when Lloyd’s header off Lavelle’s corner kick went off Ksenia Kovalenko’s leg for an own goal.

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Edinson Cavani set up Angel Di Maria for the opening goal and then scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain shrugged off a sluggish first-half performance to beat Guingamp 4-0 in the French league on Sunday.

Cavani’s goals have largely carried PSG and the Uruguay striker has an outstanding record of 42 in 41 games this season, including 29 in the league. Midfielder Blaise Matuidi added the fourth goal in injury time.

Defending champion PSG remains three points behind league leader Monaco with seven games left, although the lead is effectively four points because Monaco’s goal difference is +19 better.

Nice is four points behind Monaco, having played one game more than the top two clubs. Nice beat Lille 2-1 on Friday and Monaco won 1-0 at Angers on Saturday, thanks to Radamel Falcao‘s 25th goal of the season.

“We’re holding on to Monaco and Nice aren’t far behind,” Matuidi said. “It’s a great league this season.”

Guingamp was the last team to beat PSG in the league, shortly before Christmas, and was gaining in confidence before carelessly losing possession near the halfway line in the 56th minute.

The ball was pinged quickly to Cavani rampaging down the left, and his fizzing pass across the penalty area rolled into the path of Di Maria, who advanced before lofting the ball over Swedish goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Four minutes later, Guingamp was caught out again near the halfway line and two quick passes sent Cavani into the penalty area. He was tackled but won the loose ball and curled it into the bottom right corner.

His second of the night was even better, as he latched onto a superb cross-field pass from Di Maria and cushioned the ball into his path before driving a low shot into the bottom left corner in the 71st minute.

Although Cavani hit the crossbar with a glancing header in the 18th, and Johnsson saved a shot from Matuidi, mid-table Guingamp looked sharp breaking forward during the first half.

PSG seemed nervous and center half Presnel Kimpembe’s risky pass out from the back landed straight at the feet of forward Jimmy Briand, whose shot flew just over the bar, moments before the break.

Shortly after halftime, Guingamp forward Alexandre Mendy hit the side netting after bursting into the area.

“We weren’t very good in the first half, but we did much better in the second,” Matuidi said on Canal Plus television.

Ultimately, two errors let PSG back in the game, and the individual class of two players costing more than 60 million euros ($64 million) each made the difference.

Marseille lost ground in the chase for a place in next season’s Europa League.

After Toulouse dominated the first half, playmaker Dimitri Payet twice went close to winning the game for Marseille.

With 20 minutes left, Payet’s powerful strike from just inside the penalty area drew a spectacular save from goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Then, five minutes from time, his free kick from the edge of the area went just over.

Marseille remains in sixth place after a third straight league draw, one point behind fifth-place Bordeaux with six games remaining.

Striker Martin Braithwaite hit the crossbar in the first half for Toulouse, which is in ninth place.

“It’s a fair result,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, whose side has scored once in the last three games. “I’m not worried, but we must start finishing better and improve our attacking play.”

Substitute Benjamin Corgnet rescued a point for Saint-Etienne with a powerful header 20 minutes from time.

Burkina Faso striker Prejuce Nakoulma gave Nantes the lead in the 15th minute, making it five goals in six games since joining in January.

Saint-Etienne is in seventh place, three points behind Marseille and three ahead of eighth-place Nantes.

By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Orlando City SC improved their record to three wins in four games to start the 2017 MLS season, while the New York Red Bulls suffered their third loss in four outing (winless during that stretch), thanks to Servando Carrasco’s 34th-minute goal, the only one of Sunday’s game. New York, of course, started the 2016 season with one win and six losses from their first seven games (they have won their first two games of 2017) and went on to finish top of the Eastern Conference.

Three moments that mattered

34′ — Carrasco heads home from close range — Carrasco couldn’t quite believe the space he was allowed to take up, and maintain, at the near post. The header was simple, and unobstructed.

67′ — Robles denies Larin in a world of space — That’s Sal Zizzo who’s left in Cyle Larin’s wake, and that’s a gigantic one-on-one save by Luis Robles.

86′ — BWP’s chip tipped over the bar — Bradley Wright-Phillips saw a square inch of daylight from the tightest of angles along the endline, and he went for it. He wasn’t far off.

Man of the match: Jonathan Spector

Goalscorers: Carrasco (34′)

By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Celta Vigo 0-2 Eibar

European soccer may just be coming to Ipurua Municipal Stadium, the tiny 7,000-seat home of Eibar, far and away the lowest capacity stadium in La Liga. Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Celta Vigo, courtesy of goals scored by Kike Garcia and Pedro Leon, pulled Eibar level (ahead on goal differential) for seventh (Spain’s second automatic Europa League spot) two days after Athletic Bilbao lost 3-1 away to Villarreal.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 48 12-4-0 10-2-2 72
 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 60 11-3-1 10-3-3 69
 Atlético Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 32 11-2-2 7-6-3 62
 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-4-5 61
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 10 9-3-4 5-5-5 50
 Athletic 31 15 5 11 40 36 4 11-3-2 4-2-9 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49
 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 1 8-5-3 4-5-6 46

Elsewhere in La Liga — SATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Granada 1-3 Valencia
Osasuna 2-1 Leganes
Las Palmas 4-1 Real Betis

Bologna 0-3 Roma

Juventus won on Saturday to go nine points clear in the Scudetto race, which means a slip-up by Roma on Sunday would all but end the title race. Their response? A 3-0 thrashing of Bologna that was done and dusted before halftime. Federico Fazio opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and Mohamed Salah doubled the lead four minutes before halftime.

Edin Dzeko‘ss 24th goal of the season made it 3-0 in the 75th minute, keeping the Bosnian international even with Torino’s Andrea Belotti (one goal on Sunday) in the Golden Boot race.

Lazio 0-3 Napoli

Lazio’s pursuit of third place, and the UEFA Champions League place that comes with it, is all but dead after suffering a 3-0 demolition at the hands of Napoli, the side they’re chasing for third.

Jose Callejon made it 1-0 in the 25th minute, and a second-half brace from Lorenzo Insigne 51st and 91st minutes) signaled the all but certain end of Lazio’s Champions League chase. With seven games remaining, Napoli’s lead has ballooned to seven points. A Lazio victory would have, of course, cut it to one.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 31 25 2 4 62 20 42 16-0-0 9-2-4 77
 Roma 31 23 2 6 69 26 43 14-0-1 9-2-5 71
 Napoli 31 20 7 4 72 33 39 10-4-2 10-3-2 67
 Lazio 31 18 6 7 52 34 18 10-2-4 8-4-3 60
 Atalanta 31 18 5 8 52 34 18 10-2-3 8-3-5 59
 AC Milan 31 17 6 8 47 33 14 11-2-3 6-4-5 57
 Inter Milan 31 17 4 10 57 35 22 10-2-3 7-2-7 55
 Fiorentina 31 14 10 7 49 39 10 8-7-0 6-3-7 52

Elsewhere in Serie ASATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Sampdoria 2-2 Fiorentina
Udinese 3-0 Genoa
Crotone 2-1 Inter Milan
AC Milan 4-0 Palermo
Cagliari 2-3 Torino

By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

Week 5 of the 2017 MLS season wraps up on Sunday with a pair of national TV games, one each in the tightly contested Eastern and Western Conferences.

[ FOLLOW: Live score and updates from around MLS ]

Up first, Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls will both be looking to bounce back from defeats suffered last weekend — Orlando, at the hands of Columbus Crew SC; New York, at the hands of Houston Dynamo. Cyle Larin enters Sunday’s home game with three goals in three games, from which Orlando have two wins. On the other side, Bradley Wright-Phillips, fresh off signing his lucrative Designated Player deal, has two from New York’s first five games (winless in three — two losses, one draw).

In the weekend’s nightcap, arguably the league’s two most anemic offenses face off at Children’s Mercy Park — one through frustration and inability to score, the other largely by choice. Sporting Kansas City have scored all of two goals and have been held scoreless in three of four games this season. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids, who last season conceded just 32 goals in 34 games (best in MLS), remain inarguably the least exciting, most tedious attacking team in the league. Someone has to score, or not.

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls — 4 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids — 7 p.m. ET