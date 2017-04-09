More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Giuseppe Rossi suffers another potentially serious knee injury

By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Another stroke of bad luck in a career chock full of it.

Giuseppe Rossi has suffered yet another potentially serious knee injury.

The 30-year-old has had numerous knee injuries throughout his career, including a pair of ACL tears, and he was withdrawn from Celta Vigo’s match against Eibar in the 16th minute holding his knee. He could be seen crying on the sidelines while being attended to by doctors directly after coming off.

Twice with Villareal Rossi picked up ACL problems, first in October of 2011, missing a total of 559 days. He again tore it in January of 2014 while with Fiorentina, while leading Serie A in scoring. He also suffered a meniscus injury in late 2014 after just having returned from his ACL tear, keeping him out another five months.

This season, Rossi has been in and out of the Celta Vigo lineup, but he has offered solid depth to a good attacking side. Rossi has nine starts and 17 total appearances in La Liga play this season, and another 12 appearances across other competitions, with six goals on the year. He had scored a hat-trick just two games ago, bagging a triple in a 3-1 win over Las Palmas in under an hour.

No update has been given by Celta Vigo yet, as their 2-0 loss to Eibar has just gone final, but there are reports that Rossi has possibly suffered yet another ACL tear, this time in his left knee.

Rossi joined Celta Vigo this past summer on loan from Fiorentina. It’s his second loan spell while with Fiorentina, after playing for Levante for the second half of last season. He joined Fiorentina in 2013 on a permanent basis after 4-1/2 years with Villareal.

If ever there was a career with so much potential derailed by injuries, Rossi’s is the first to come to mind.

VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “I feel like Benjamin Button”

By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

At age 35, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is defying all Premier League logic.

The towering striker scored his 17th goal of the league season in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday, leaving him fourth in the league’s scoring table behind only Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, and Alexis Sanchez.

With not only the goal but an assist as well, Zlatan is clearly the focal point of the Manchester United attack, proving time and time again his worth to the squad is immeasurable.

So how is he able to do all this despite his advanced age? When asked about that after the Sunderland win, Zlatan says he works hard, and decided to compare himself to a Hollywood construct.

“I train hard. I keep focusing, I believe in what I do, I believe in myself, and I know what I’m able to do,” Zlatan said while accepting his Man of the Match award. “I’m not worried, I just play my game, I try to enjoy, and it seems like the older I get the more intelligent I get. Of course, I get more of the same as I did ten years ago, five years ago, even 15 years ago. But the older, more experienced, more intelligent [I get], you don’t waste so much energy on things you don’t really need.”

“[My] game is improving. I feel like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I will die young.”

Potentially even more impressive than his goalscoring talent is his ability to bounce back. In the second half, he crashed into Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a nasty collision, but managed to pick himself back up despite clear pain. In typical Zlatan fashion, he acknowledged Pickford’s legal challenge of a 50/50 ball with a sporting high-five for the Black Cats youngster once he picked himself up off the turf.

Zlatan never ceases to impress, and he never ceases to amaze. Brad Pitt would be proud.

Everton 4-2 Leicester: Toffees take wild game from start to finish

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Everton came into their matchup with Leicester City at Goodison Park having seen 22 goals fly into the back of the home nets in six Premier League games through 2017 so far. That total only climbed on Sunday.

Attacking play was on display from literally the opening whistle, as Everton scored 30 seconds into the match, setting the tone for a wild game from start to finish. The match saw three goals in the opening 10 minutes, five goals in the first half, and _____ goals overall.

The game was off to a flying start, as Everton set Goodison Park alight right from the opening kickoff. Kevin Mirallas barged his way through the Leicester midfield in the opening minute, and upon reaching the box, he was hauled down in the penalty area. Credit referee Bobby Madley for allowing play to continue, as the ball was touched to Tom Davies as Mirallas slid to the turf, and Davies smashed it in with his left foot for a 1-0 lead less than a minute in.

The home side, buoyed by its cracking start, poured men forward hoping to capitalize on the early momentum, and it would do them in. The early lead was wasted as Leicester hit on the counter with Everton stuck in the attacking half, and Islam Slimani put the Foxes back level.

Leicester would complete the quick comeback and go in front inside 10 minutes in stunning fashion. With Jamie Vardy earning a foul on the left edge of the penalty area, Marc Albrighton delivered a simply stunning free-kick, picking out the top right corner from a very tight angle. Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles will be highly disappointed with his failure to read the flight of the ball, but the effort was deserving of a 2-1 lead.

With Everton suddenly trailing, they turned to the Premier League’s leading scorer, and he delivered. Ross Barkley on the right flank put it on a plate with a pinpoint cross, and Lukaku was there for a simple and powerful header from point-blank range.

Everton should have had a third as the goal was gaping with five minutes to go until halftime. A slide-tackle by Davies sent the ball perfectly weighted to spring Barkley on the break, and while it looked that he had rounded Kasper Schmeichel, but the Leicester City goalkeeper recovered to get a slight touch and foil Barkley’s attempt.

But the Toffees would make amends on the ensuing corner, as Phil Jagielka rose high above the defense to glance a header into the far corner, putting Everton back in front 3-2. It’s the first time all Premier League season that two teams have combined to score five goals in the first half.

After the break, the fun continued. Lukaku bagged a brace, left entirely unmarked at the back post of a corner, and as the ball trickled to him, he thumped it home across the face of goal for a 4-2 Everton lead.

As the game ticked into the final 10 minutes, Leicester City looked to change the tide by bringing on attacking players Riyad Mahrez and Leonardo Ulloa. The latter found himself with a great chance immediately after coming on, but his 78th minute header off a corner pinged straight into the head of Idrissa Gueye directly in front of net. They got another big chance with three minutes to go as Ulloa headed a Mahrez cross on target, but it was stopped by Robles, and the rebound was cleared by Jagielka with Ahmed Musa looking to pounce.

The win left Everton in 7th position but brought them up level with Arsenal on points. For Leicester City, they miss the chance to pull into the top half of the table, instead sitting level on points with three other teams muddied in 11th place.

John Brooks scores as Hertha Berlin moves into 5th

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

USMNT defender John Brooks has had a fantastic Bundesliga campaign, and he put the cherry on top early on in Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 win over relegation-threatened FC Augsburg.

Just 12 minutes into the game, Hertha took a corner that met the head of Salomon Kalou, but with a good distance between the former Chelsea man and the net, the header instead cannoned off a defender and away from net.

With Kalou screaming for a handball, Brooks stepped up to the ball and had a go from outside the box. The ball was not struck with any particular power, but with plenty of bodies between Brooks and Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, the netminder had no view of the ball, and was thus helpless to stop the shot as it dribbled into the back of the net.

The goal is the sixth of Brooks’ Bundesliga career and his second of the season, after scoring less than a month ago against Cologne. More importantly for the team, it stops a run of three straight defeats for Berlin. While the losing streak sees them almost certain to miss out on Champions League qualification after it seemed very possible for much of the season, they would certainly welcome a fifth-placed finish should they hold onto their current position.

Score a goal? Check. Get a clean sheet? Check. It’s a solid day at the office for John Brooks.

Watch Live: Everton vs. Leicester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Just six weeks after firing Claudio Ranieri, his replacement Craig Shakespeare and Leicester City have the chance to push into the top half of the table as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton at 11 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Foxes sit just a point back of 10th placed Watford, and could leap the Hornets with a sixth consecutive league win today. Everton, however, presents a tough barrier towards that goal, with three wins in the last six for the Toffees, and the two losses in that span coming to top-three sides.

Captain Wes Morgan remains out for the Foxes, with 30-year-old Yohan Benaloune earning his fourth straight start in place of his injured teammate. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel takes Morgan’s place as captain, no surprise to earn the armband as the club’s vice-captain. Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is out injured, but was not first-choice anyways after losing his spot to Wilfred Ndidi.

That man Ndidi is not in the squad as the Champions League becomes the more important front as Leicester pushes towards more assured league safety, and Riyad Mahrez is on the bench, also rested ahead of Wednesday’s meting with Atletico Madrid.

For Everton, the Toffees are without Ashley Williams who was sent off against Manchester United back on Tuesday, so 22-year-old Matthew Pennington starts in his place along the back line. Morgan Schneiderlin returns from a calf problem to reclaim his spot in midfield, but James McCarthy and Aaron Lennon remain out injured.

There have been just six victories between these two sides in the last 16 league meetings, with each side winning three. A win for Leicester City today would see Craig Shakespeare equal the Premier League record for consecutive wins to start a managerial tenure with six.

LINEUPS

Everton: Joel, Bainres, Jagielka, Pennington, Holgate, Davies, Schneiderlin, Gana, Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Barry, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny, J.Williams.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Benalouane, Huth, Chilwell, Albrighton, King, Drinkwater, Gray, Slimani, Vardy.
Subs: Zieler, Musa, Simpson, Ulloa, Mahrez, Wasilewski, Kapustka.