Giuseppe Rossi suffers another potentially serious knee injury

Another stroke of bad luck in a career chock full of it.

Giuseppe Rossi has suffered yet another potentially serious knee injury.

The 30-year-old has had numerous knee injuries throughout his career, including a pair of ACL tears, and he was withdrawn from Celta Vigo’s match against Eibar in the 16th minute holding his knee. He could be seen crying on the sidelines while being attended to by doctors directly after coming off.

Twice with Villareal Rossi picked up ACL problems, first in October of 2011, missing a total of 559 days. He again tore it in January of 2014 while with Fiorentina, while leading Serie A in scoring. He also suffered a meniscus injury in late 2014 after just having returned from his ACL tear, keeping him out another five months.

This season, Rossi has been in and out of the Celta Vigo lineup, but he has offered solid depth to a good attacking side. Rossi has nine starts and 17 total appearances in La Liga play this season, and another 12 appearances across other competitions, with six goals on the year. He had scored a hat-trick just two games ago, bagging a triple in a 3-1 win over Las Palmas in under an hour.

No update has been given by Celta Vigo yet, as their 2-0 loss to Eibar has just gone final, but there are reports that Rossi has possibly suffered yet another ACL tear, this time in his left knee.

Rossi joined Celta Vigo this past summer on loan from Fiorentina. It’s his second loan spell while with Fiorentina, after playing for Levante for the second half of last season. He joined Fiorentina in 2013 on a permanent basis after 4-1/2 years with Villareal.

If ever there was a career with so much potential derailed by injuries, Rossi’s is the first to come to mind.

