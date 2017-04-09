More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Joining WC bid with Mexico, Canada expected to gain “support” for U.S.

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) A final on or around the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Modern stadiums across the United States and perhaps in Mexico and Canada, too.

A North American World Cup in 2026 with 48 nations would be far larger and played in almost all different venues than the 24-team event the U.S. hosted in 1994.

Soccer officials planned to announce details of the joint bid by the U.S., Mexico and Canada at a news conference Monday atop the Freedom Tower at the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan. The split of games was likely to be discussed.

“Don’t think for a moment that the political climate in the United States didn’t impact this,” former U.S. defender Alexi Lalas, now a Fox analyst, said Sunday. “A joint World Cup that includes Mexico probably garners additional support and sends a message.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has faced criticism over his plans – since stopped by courts – to bar new visas for people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last month than “any team, including the supporters and officials … who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup. That is obvious.”

A majority of games likely will be played in the United States.

Infantino and the six confederation presidents have recommended the North and Central American and Caribbean region get six berths, any host included. But the proposal said the FIFA Council would decide on a structure in the event of co-hosts.

“You sit there and just shake your head: Where is this thing going to go and why?” said former U.S. goalkeeper Kasey Keller, currently an ESPN analyst. “Who knows, maybe they’ll move it to 68 teams by that time? It’s so hard to tell what FIFA’s thinking or what they’re doing or what’s the process after the last bidding fiasco. I guess you just have to trust the people closest to it, that they know what they’re doing.”

FIFA’s Congress of all members decided on World Cup hosts through the 1982 tournament, but the power was then given to its ruling executive committee of about two dozen members. After the tainted vote in December 2010 that awarded the 2018 event to Russia and 2022 to Qatar, the decision was returned to the Congress, now 211 members.

FIFA announced last May that the 2026 vote will take place in May 2020 and said in October that the previous two World Cup hosts – Europe and Asia – will not be eligible to bid.

Africa could mount a bid, especially if it allies with another confederation and both vote as blocs. Europe has 55 members, Africa 54, Asia 46, CONCACAF 35, Oceania 11 and South America 10.

Lalas called a joint bid a “calculated and a strategic play.”

“I was hoping for a U.S.-hosted World Cup, remembering 1994 and how that changed U.S. soccer forever, and I wanted a 2026 version of the United States to also alone reap the benefits of what a men’s World Cup can do,” he said. “However, I would rather have a joint World Cup than no World Cup at all.”

Racing to construct stadiums in time dominated the run-ups to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and the pace of building again is of concern as the 2018 World Cup in Russia approaches.

The U.S. portion of the bid will rely on the gleaming stadiums opened by the NFL in the past two decades.

Among the possible venues are MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500 capacity, opened in 2010); AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (80,000, 2009); Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (68,500, 2014); Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (66,000, 2002); and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (69,500 in 2003).

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) is set to open this year and an 80,000-seat stadium for the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, in 2019. The Washington Redskins also hope for a new home.

Chicago’s Soldier Field, the only one of the 1994 venues likely to be used, reopened in 2003 after a gut renovation. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, also has been modernized and a soccer-style roof over the seats was added.

Mexico would appear to have few edifice concerns. Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, built for the 1966 World Cup, has an 87,000 capacity after a renovation that was completed last year, and there are relatively new venues in Monterrey (BBVA Bancomer, 52,000, 2015) and Guadalajara (Estadio Chivas, 45,000, 2010).

Canada’s largest arena is Commonwealth Stadium (56,000) in Edmonton, Alberta, which opened in 1978 and was renovated ahead of the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

BC Place in Vancouver British, Columbia (54,500) underwent major renovations from 2009-11 and also was used for the women’s tournament. Montreal’s Olympic Stadium (56,000), built for the 1976 Games, and Toronto’s Rogers Centre (53,000) are less ideal for soccer in their current states.

A joint effort could lessen costs in a process through which legal documents and promotion are exorbitant. The failed U.S. bid to host in 2018 or 2022 cost $9 million, of which about half was funded by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Major League Soccer and its owners gave about half the remaining contributions.

MLS Snapshot: Goals (finally) arrive for SKC in demolition of Rapids

By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): As it turns out, there are plenty of goals in this Sporting Kansas City side, who entered Sunday’s clash with the Colorado Rapids with the league’s worst goals total (two goals from four games). What transpired against last season’s stingiest defensive side (32 goals conceded in 34 games) defied all logic. Seth Sinovic, Gerso Fernandes and Dom Dwyer each scored their first goal of 2017, as Tim Melia, Matt Besler, Ike Opara (who was exceptional with his one-on-one defending all game long) and Co. kept their fourth clean sheet in five games came within 90 seconds of their fourth clean sheet in five games, only to be undone by a stoppage-time penalty converted by Kevin Doyle. Alas, they’ve now conceded two goals in five games, and look a genuine contender in the Western Conference. Sporting KC remain one of three teams still undefeated (FC Dallas and Toronto FC) on the season. Decent company, that is.

Three Four moments that mattered

6′ — Sinovic slams home from close range — Gerso Fernandes played the wicked ball across the face of goal, and Colorado dealt with the initial threat. Problem is: Sinovic was crashing the back post as a secondary target.

44′ — Badji climbs over Zusi, but Melia makes a stunning save — Dominique Badji pulled off what’s affectionately known as “the Darren Mattocks,” but Tim Melia was all over it, rushing across the face of goal to make the stop at the back post.

58′ — Gerso slots past Howard for 2-0 — The build-up was quick and smooth in midfield, from Dom Dwyer to Roger Espinoza, and the through ball was perfect. Tim Howard will update his scouting report on Fernandes: “Don’t let him have that shot with his left foot.”

85′ — Dwyer finishes another quick counter for 3-0 — Much like Sporting’s second goal, Dwyer’s clincher was equally easy on the eyes, as three passes unlocked the entire Rapids team and covered the entire field.

Man of the match: Ike Opara

Goalscorers: Sinovic (6′), Fernandes (58′), Dwyer (85′), Doyle (90+4′)

Crystal Dunn scores twice to lead USWNT to 5-1 win over Russia

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) After dropping two straight at the SheBelieves tournament, the U.S. women’s national team rebounded with two dominant performances.

Crystal Dunn had two goals for the second straight game, helping the U.S. cruise to a 5-1 win over Russia in an international friendly Sunday.

“It’s important for us to regroup,” Dunn said. “We were all disappointed with SheBelieves results, but it’s all about the journey into World Cup, so 2018 is what we are setting out for.”

Dunn scored in the 38th minute off a pass from Meghan Klingenberg before opening the second half with her fourth goal in the two Russian friendlies off a pass from Mallory Pugh.

“She’s been fantastic,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said of Dunn. “I committed to going into these games playing her central and high. … We can play into her feet, we can play her into space. She’s scoring goals, so I think she’s in a really good spot leaving here.”

Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle also scored in the United States’ dominant performance. The Americans had a 21-2 advantage in shots and attempted 15 corner kicks to one by Russia.

“Things I liked, I thought the mobility of our front group and interplay was good,” Ellis said. “I think today it took a while to get going, but once it did, I was pleased with that.”

Lloyd, who plays in Houston for the NWSL’s Dash, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with her 97th career national team goal, converting a penalty kick inside the near post. Dunn set up the PK after being taken down in the box going for a loose ball.

Lavelle followed with her first career national team goal in fourth cap in the 37th minute, taking a cross-field forward pass from Pugh on the far side for a short breakaway and scoring inside the near post. Pugh’s two assists were her first multi-assist game as a member of the women’s national team.

“We wanted to redeem ourselves,” Lavelle said. “SheBelieves didn’t go the way we would have liked to. We were hungry to get back on the field and prove ourselves and get some in the back of the net.”

The U.S., ranked second in the world behind Germany and playing its last friendly until traveling to Sweden on June 8, also beat Russia 4-0 on Thursday at the home of MLS’ FC Dallas in suburban Dallas.

Overall, Ellis said she was pleased with the camp and the response from the team following the two straight losses.

“Anytime you lose, the next game you’re looking for a response and to see where people are at,” Ellis said. “This team doesn’t lose very much so people are like `Oh.’ Yes, the results are there and they make you feel good, but what answers do you get and how do you get tested? Those are important pieces for me.”

Russia cut the lead to 3-1 with a Nadesha Karpova penalty kick in the 42nd minute, but the Americans regained the three-goal advantage when Lloyd’s header off Lavelle’s corner kick went off Ksenia Kovalenko’s leg for an own goal.

Ligue 1: Cavani scores 2, sets up 1 as PSG continue chasing Monaco

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Edinson Cavani set up Angel Di Maria for the opening goal and then scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain shrugged off a sluggish first-half performance to beat Guingamp 4-0 in the French league on Sunday.

Cavani’s goals have largely carried PSG and the Uruguay striker has an outstanding record of 42 in 41 games this season, including 29 in the league. Midfielder Blaise Matuidi added the fourth goal in injury time.

Defending champion PSG remains three points behind league leader Monaco with seven games left, although the lead is effectively four points because Monaco’s goal difference is +19 better.

Nice is four points behind Monaco, having played one game more than the top two clubs. Nice beat Lille 2-1 on Friday and Monaco won 1-0 at Angers on Saturday, thanks to Radamel Falcao‘s 25th goal of the season.

“We’re holding on to Monaco and Nice aren’t far behind,” Matuidi said. “It’s a great league this season.”

Guingamp was the last team to beat PSG in the league, shortly before Christmas, and was gaining in confidence before carelessly losing possession near the halfway line in the 56th minute.

The ball was pinged quickly to Cavani rampaging down the left, and his fizzing pass across the penalty area rolled into the path of Di Maria, who advanced before lofting the ball over Swedish goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Four minutes later, Guingamp was caught out again near the halfway line and two quick passes sent Cavani into the penalty area. He was tackled but won the loose ball and curled it into the bottom right corner.

His second of the night was even better, as he latched onto a superb cross-field pass from Di Maria and cushioned the ball into his path before driving a low shot into the bottom left corner in the 71st minute.

Although Cavani hit the crossbar with a glancing header in the 18th, and Johnsson saved a shot from Matuidi, mid-table Guingamp looked sharp breaking forward during the first half.

PSG seemed nervous and center half Presnel Kimpembe’s risky pass out from the back landed straight at the feet of forward Jimmy Briand, whose shot flew just over the bar, moments before the break.

Shortly after halftime, Guingamp forward Alexandre Mendy hit the side netting after bursting into the area.

“We weren’t very good in the first half, but we did much better in the second,” Matuidi said on Canal Plus television.

Ultimately, two errors let PSG back in the game, and the individual class of two players costing more than 60 million euros ($64 million) each made the difference.

Marseille lost ground in the chase for a place in next season’s Europa League.

After Toulouse dominated the first half, playmaker Dimitri Payet twice went close to winning the game for Marseille.

With 20 minutes left, Payet’s powerful strike from just inside the penalty area drew a spectacular save from goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Then, five minutes from time, his free kick from the edge of the area went just over.

Marseille remains in sixth place after a third straight league draw, one point behind fifth-place Bordeaux with six games remaining.

Striker Martin Braithwaite hit the crossbar in the first half for Toulouse, which is in ninth place.

“It’s a fair result,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, whose side has scored once in the last three games. “I’m not worried, but we must start finishing better and improve our attacking play.”

Substitute Benjamin Corgnet rescued a point for Saint-Etienne with a powerful header 20 minutes from time.

Burkina Faso striker Prejuce Nakoulma gave Nantes the lead in the 15th minute, making it five goals in six games since joining in January.

Saint-Etienne is in seventh place, three points behind Marseille and three ahead of eighth-place Nantes.

MLS Snapshot: Red Bulls lose 3rd in 4 games, 1-0 to Orlando City

By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Orlando City SC improved their record to three wins in four games to start the 2017 MLS season, while the New York Red Bulls suffered their third loss in four outing (winless during that stretch), thanks to Servando Carrasco’s 34th-minute goal, the only one of Sunday’s game. New York, of course, started the 2016 season with one win and six losses from their first seven games (they have won their first two games of 2017) and went on to finish top of the Eastern Conference.

Three moments that mattered

34′ — Carrasco heads home from close range — Carrasco couldn’t quite believe the space he was allowed to take up, and maintain, at the near post. The header was simple, and unobstructed.

67′ — Robles denies Larin in a world of space — That’s Sal Zizzo who’s left in Cyle Larin’s wake, and that’s a gigantic one-on-one save by Luis Robles.

86′ — BWP’s chip tipped over the bar — Bradley Wright-Phillips saw a square inch of daylight from the tightest of angles along the endline, and he went for it. He wasn’t far off.

Man of the match: Jonathan Spector

Goalscorers: Carrasco (34′)