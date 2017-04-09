La Liga & Serie A: Eibar chasing Europe; Roma still chasing Juve

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup | Man United win | Everton, too ]

Celta Vigo 0-2 Eibar

European soccer may just be coming to Ipurua Municipal Stadium, the tiny 7,000-seat home of Eibar, far and away the lowest capacity stadium in La Liga. Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Celta Vigo, courtesy of goals scored by Kike Garcia and Pedro Leon, pulled Eibar level (ahead on goal differential) for seventh (Spain’s second automatic Europa League spot) two days after Athletic Bilbao lost 3-1 away to Villarreal.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 48 12-4-0 10-2-2 72 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 60 11-3-1 10-3-3 69 Atlético Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 32 11-2-2 7-6-3 62 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-4-5 61 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 10 9-3-4 5-5-5 50 Athletic 31 15 5 11 40 36 4 11-3-2 4-2-9 50 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 1 8-5-3 4-5-6 46

Elsewhere in La Liga — SATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Granada 1-3 Valencia

Osasuna 2-1 Leganes

Las Palmas 4-1 Real Betis

Bologna 0-3 Roma

Juventus won on Saturday to go nine points clear in the Scudetto race, which means a slip-up by Roma on Sunday would all but end the title race. Their response? A 3-0 thrashing of Bologna that was done and dusted before halftime. Federico Fazio opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and Mohamed Salah doubled the lead four minutes before halftime.

Edin Dzeko‘ss 24th goal of the season made it 3-0 in the 75th minute, keeping the Bosnian international even with Torino’s Andrea Belotti (one goal on Sunday) in the Golden Boot race.

Lazio 0-3 Napoli

Lazio’s pursuit of third place, and the UEFA Champions League place that comes with it, is all but dead after suffering a 3-0 demolition at the hands of Napoli, the side they’re chasing for third.

Jose Callejon made it 1-0 in the 25th minute, and a second-half brace from Lorenzo Insigne 51st and 91st minutes) signaled the all but certain end of Lazio’s Champions League chase. With seven games remaining, Napoli’s lead has ballooned to seven points. A Lazio victory would have, of course, cut it to one.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Juventus 31 25 2 4 62 20 42 16-0-0 9-2-4 77 Roma 31 23 2 6 69 26 43 14-0-1 9-2-5 71 Napoli 31 20 7 4 72 33 39 10-4-2 10-3-2 67 Lazio 31 18 6 7 52 34 18 10-2-4 8-4-3 60 Atalanta 31 18 5 8 52 34 18 10-2-3 8-3-5 59 AC Milan 31 17 6 8 47 33 14 11-2-3 6-4-5 57 Inter Milan 31 17 4 10 57 35 22 10-2-3 7-2-7 55 Fiorentina 31 14 10 7 49 39 10 8-7-0 6-3-7 52

Elsewhere in Serie A — SATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Sampdoria 2-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 3-0 Genoa

Crotone 2-1 Inter Milan

AC Milan 4-0 Palermo

Cagliari 2-3 Torino

Follow @AndyEdMLS