MLS Snapshot: Red Bulls lose 3rd in 4 games, 1-0 to Orlando City

The game in 100 words (or less): Orlando City SC improved their record to three wins in four games to start the 2017 MLS season, while the New York Red Bulls suffered their third loss in four outing (winless during that stretch), thanks to Servando Carrasco’s 34th-minute goal, the only one of Sunday’s game. New York, of course, started the 2016 season with one win and six losses from their first seven games (they have won their first two games of 2017) and went on to finish top of the Eastern Conference.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three moments that mattered

34′ — Carrasco heads home from close range — Carrasco couldn’t quite believe the space he was allowed to take up, and maintain, at the near post. The header was simple, and unobstructed.

So sneaky. Carrasco gets in front of Robles to nod @OrlandoCitySC ahead. #ORLvNY https://t.co/ng1SaQuHYM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 9, 2017

67′ — Robles denies Larin in a world of space — That’s Sal Zizzo who’s left in Cyle Larin’s wake, and that’s a gigantic one-on-one save by Luis Robles.

Which was better? The touch or the save? #ORLvNY pic.twitter.com/aXDfP4958j — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 9, 2017

86′ — BWP’s chip tipped over the bar — Bradley Wright-Phillips saw a square inch of daylight from the tightest of angles along the endline, and he went for it. He wasn’t far off.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Jonathan Spector

Goalscorers: Carrasco (34′)

Follow @AndyEdMLS