AP Photo/John Raoux

MLS Snapshot: Red Bulls lose 3rd in 4 games, 1-0 to Orlando City

By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Orlando City SC improved their record to three wins in four games to start the 2017 MLS season, while the New York Red Bulls suffered their third loss in four outing (winless during that stretch), thanks to Servando Carrasco’s 34th-minute goal, the only one of Sunday’s game. New York, of course, started the 2016 season with one win and six losses from their first seven games (they have won their first two games of 2017) and went on to finish top of the Eastern Conference.

Three moments that mattered

34′ — Carrasco heads home from close range — Carrasco couldn’t quite believe the space he was allowed to take up, and maintain, at the near post. The header was simple, and unobstructed.

67′ — Robles denies Larin in a world of space — That’s Sal Zizzo who’s left in Cyle Larin’s wake, and that’s a gigantic one-on-one save by Luis Robles.

86′ — BWP’s chip tipped over the bar — Bradley Wright-Phillips saw a square inch of daylight from the tightest of angles along the endline, and he went for it. He wasn’t far off.

Man of the match: Jonathan Spector

Goalscorers: Carrasco (34′)

La Liga & Serie A: Eibar chasing Europe; Roma still chasing Juve

Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Celta Vigo 0-2 Eibar

European soccer may just be coming to Ipurua Municipal Stadium, the tiny 7,000-seat home of Eibar, far and away the lowest capacity stadium in La Liga. Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Celta Vigo, courtesy of goals scored by Kike Garcia and Pedro Leon, pulled Eibar level (ahead on goal differential) for seventh (Spain’s second automatic Europa League spot) two days after Athletic Bilbao lost 3-1 away to Villarreal.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 48 12-4-0 10-2-2 72
 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 60 11-3-1 10-3-3 69
 Atlético Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 32 11-2-2 7-6-3 62
 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-4-5 61
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 10 9-3-4 5-5-5 50
 Athletic 31 15 5 11 40 36 4 11-3-2 4-2-9 50
 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 2 7-4-4 8-0-7 49
 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 1 8-5-3 4-5-6 46

Elsewhere in La Liga — SATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Granada 1-3 Valencia
Osasuna 2-1 Leganes
Las Palmas 4-1 Real Betis

Bologna 0-3 Roma

Juventus won on Saturday to go nine points clear in the Scudetto race, which means a slip-up by Roma on Sunday would all but end the title race. Their response? A 3-0 thrashing of Bologna that was done and dusted before halftime. Federico Fazio opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and Mohamed Salah doubled the lead four minutes before halftime.

Edin Dzeko‘ss 24th goal of the season made it 3-0 in the 75th minute, keeping the Bosnian international even with Torino’s Andrea Belotti (one goal on Sunday) in the Golden Boot race.

Lazio 0-3 Napoli

Lazio’s pursuit of third place, and the UEFA Champions League place that comes with it, is all but dead after suffering a 3-0 demolition at the hands of Napoli, the side they’re chasing for third.

Jose Callejon made it 1-0 in the 25th minute, and a second-half brace from Lorenzo Insigne 51st and 91st minutes) signaled the all but certain end of Lazio’s Champions League chase. With seven games remaining, Napoli’s lead has ballooned to seven points. A Lazio victory would have, of course, cut it to one.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 31 25 2 4 62 20 42 16-0-0 9-2-4 77
 Roma 31 23 2 6 69 26 43 14-0-1 9-2-5 71
 Napoli 31 20 7 4 72 33 39 10-4-2 10-3-2 67
 Lazio 31 18 6 7 52 34 18 10-2-4 8-4-3 60
 Atalanta 31 18 5 8 52 34 18 10-2-3 8-3-5 59
 AC Milan 31 17 6 8 47 33 14 11-2-3 6-4-5 57
 Inter Milan 31 17 4 10 57 35 22 10-2-3 7-2-7 55
 Fiorentina 31 14 10 7 49 39 10 8-7-0 6-3-7 52

Elsewhere in Serie ASATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Sampdoria 2-2 Fiorentina
Udinese 3-0 Genoa
Crotone 2-1 Inter Milan
AC Milan 4-0 Palermo
Cagliari 2-3 Torino

FOLLOW LIVE: Orlando City vs. Red Bulls; Sporting KC vs. Rapids

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

Week 5 of the 2017 MLS season wraps up on Sunday with a pair of national TV games, one each in the tightly contested Eastern and Western Conferences.

Up first, Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls will both be looking to bounce back from defeats suffered last weekend — Orlando, at the hands of Columbus Crew SC; New York, at the hands of Houston Dynamo. Cyle Larin enters Sunday’s home game with three goals in three games, from which Orlando have two wins. On the other side, Bradley Wright-Phillips, fresh off signing his lucrative Designated Player deal, has two from New York’s first five games (winless in three — two losses, one draw).

In the weekend’s nightcap, arguably the league’s two most anemic offenses face off at Children’s Mercy Park — one through frustration and inability to score, the other largely by choice. Sporting Kansas City have scored all of two goals and have been held scoreless in three of four games this season. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rapids, who last season conceded just 32 goals in 34 games (best in MLS), remain inarguably the least exciting, most tedious attacking team in the league. Someone has to score, or not.

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls — 4 p.m. ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids — 7 p.m. ET

Liga MX striker picks goalkeeper’s pocket to score winner

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

The difference between top and bottom: one stoppage time goal.

But it’s not just any goal.

First-placed Chivas Guadalajara and last-placed Puebla squared off in Liga MX action on Saturday, and with the game tied 2-2 in injury time and both teams down to 10 men, the winning moment came on a laughable goalkeeping mistake.

As Puebla netminder Cristian Campestrini looked to encourage his teammates to push forward for one more attack, he lost concentration for just a moment, costing him and his team. He placed the ball on the ground and looked up to take aim for his boot, without realizing Chivas striker Carlos Fierro was right behind him, waiting for Campestrini to do just that.

Fierro then picked his pocket, rounded the shocked goalkeeper, and scored the winner.

Not only did Fierro steal the ball in a moment of weakness, but he then added insult to injury by rounding the Puebla goalkeeper while he floundered on the ground, hoping to bear crawl his way to a big stop. It wasn’t to be, and Fierro bagged the big goal.

That kept Chivas two points in front at the top of the Clausura 2017 table, while Puebla is a point in the basement.

VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “I feel like Benjamin Button”

By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

At age 35, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is defying all Premier League logic.

The towering striker scored his 17th goal of the league season in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday, leaving him fourth in the league’s scoring table behind only Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, and Alexis Sanchez.

With not only the goal but an assist as well, Zlatan is clearly the focal point of the Manchester United attack, proving time and time again his worth to the squad is immeasurable.

So how is he able to do all this despite his advanced age? When asked about that after the Sunderland win, Zlatan says he works hard, and decided to compare himself to a Hollywood construct.

“I train hard. I keep focusing, I believe in what I do, I believe in myself, and I know what I’m able to do,” Zlatan said while accepting his Man of the Match award. “I’m not worried, I just play my game, I try to enjoy, and it seems like the older I get the more intelligent I get. Of course, I get more of the same as I did ten years ago, five years ago, even 15 years ago. But the older, more experienced, more intelligent [I get], you don’t waste so much energy on things you don’t really need.”

“[My] game is improving. I feel like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I will die young.”

Potentially even more impressive than his goalscoring talent is his ability to bounce back. In the second half, he crashed into Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a nasty collision, but managed to pick himself back up despite clear pain. In typical Zlatan fashion, he acknowledged Pickford’s legal challenge of a 50/50 ball with a sporting high-five for the Black Cats youngster once he picked himself up off the turf.

Zlatan never ceases to impress, and he never ceases to amaze. Brad Pitt would be proud.