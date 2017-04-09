Watch Live: Everton vs. Leicester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

Just six weeks after firing Claudio Ranieri, his replacement Craig Shakespeare and Leicester City have the chance to push into the top half of the table as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton at 11 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.
The Foxes sit just a point back of 10th placed Watford, and could leap the Hornets with a sixth consecutive league win today. Everton, however, presents a tough barrier towards that goal, with three wins in the last six for the Toffees, and the two losses in that span coming to top-three sides.
Captain Wes Morgan remains out for the Foxes, with 30-year-old Yohan Benaloune earning his fourth straight start in place of his injured teammate. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel takes Morgan’s place as captain, no surprise to earn the armband as the club’s vice-captain. Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is out injured, but was not first-choice anyways after losing his spot to Wilfred Ndidi.
That man Ndidi is not in the squad as the Champions League becomes the more important front as Leicester pushes towards more assured league safety, and Riyad Mahrez is on the bench, also rested ahead of Wednesday’s meting with Atletico Madrid.
For Everton, the Toffees are without Ashley Williams who was sent off against Manchester United back on Tuesday, so 22-year-old Matthew Pennington starts in his place along the back line. Morgan Schneiderlin returns from a calf problem to reclaim his spot in midfield, but James McCarthy and Aaron Lennon remain out injured.
There have been just six victories between these two sides in the last 16 league meetings, with each side winning three. A win for Leicester City today would see Craig Shakespeare equal the Premier League record for consecutive wins to start a managerial tenure with six.
LINEUPS
Everton: Joel, Bainres, Jagielka, Pennington, Holgate, Davies, Schneiderlin, Gana, Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Barry, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny, J.Williams.
Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Benalouane, Huth, Chilwell, Albrighton, King, Drinkwater, Gray, Slimani, Vardy.
Subs: Zieler, Musa, Simpson, Ulloa, Mahrez, Wasilewski, Kapustka.