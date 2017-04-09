More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Watch Live: Sunderland vs. Manchester United (Lineups & Live Stream)

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT

Manchester United has a chance to get back to winning ways and put pressure on the top of the table as they travel to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Red Devils have suffered disappointing draws with West Brom and Everton in their last two, with just one goal scored between the two matches, and questions have been raised over Jose Mourinho’s pragmatic approach to games. The fight for the top four had been a true battle, but if they fail to win here, they risk being left behind, currently seven points back of Manchester City.

[ WATCH LIVE: Sunderland vs. Manchester United live online at NBCSports.com ]

As he often does, Mourinho has defied his own comments, having only a week ago said he doesn’t believe Luke Shaw has the work ethic to succeed at a club like Manchester United, only to name him in the starting lineup today. Mourinho issued a warning before the match, telling the media, “if he doesn’t perform exceptionally well, he doesn’t come back into the team.”

Sergio Romero also starts in goal with David De Gea missing his second straight match due to an injury he suffered against West Brom. Antonio Valencia returns at right-back, while Ashley Young misses out after an injury against Everton, while Wayne Rooney remains out with an ankle problem. Henrikh Mkhitaryan also comes in after his injury during the international break. Marouane Fellaini takes the captain’s armband for the first time during his Manchester United stay.

For Sunderland, the Black Cats seem the best bet to find themselves in the Championship next season. They sit a massive 10 points back of safety, and manager David Moyes has – fairly or unfairly – taken the brunt of the criticism. Today, with all the pressure on, they will be without Adnan Januzaj against his parent club United, while John O'Shea misses out for a second time as he takes leave after the death of his father.

Jermain Defoe starts up front for Sunderland, having not scored since the club’s last win, a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace back on February 2nd, a win that seems like years ago. Defoe has never scored against a Jose Mourinho-managed team, and if he fires another blank, the Black Cats likely have little chance to save their Premier League status.

LINEUPS

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Oviedo, Denayer, Kone, Larsson, Rodwell, Cattermole, Ndong, Anichebe, Defoe.
Bench: Mannone, Djilbodji, Borini, Pienaar, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson.

Manchester United: Romero; Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Herrera; Lingard, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic.
Bench: Pereira, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Blind, Carrick, Martial, Rashford.

Watch Live: Everton vs. Leicester City (Lineups & Live Stream)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Just six weeks after firing Claudio Ranieri, his replacement Craig Shakespeare and Leicester City have the chance to push into the top half of the table as they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton at 11 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Foxes sit just a point back of 10th placed Watford, and could leap the Hornets with a sixth consecutive league win today. Everton, however, presents a tough barrier towards that goal, with three wins in the last six for the Toffees, and the two losses in that span coming to top-three sides.

[ WATCH LIVE: Everton vs. Leicester City live online at NBCSports.com ]

Captain Wes Morgan remains out for the Foxes, with 30-year-old Yohan Benaloune earning his fourth straight start in place of his injured teammate. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel takes Morgan’s place as captain, no surprise to earn the armband as the club’s vice-captain. Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is out injured, but was not first-choice anyways after losing his spot to Wilfred Ndidi.

That man Ndidi is not in the squad as the Champions League becomes the more important front as Leicester pushes towards more assured league safety, and Riyad Mahrez is on the bench, also rested ahead of Wednesday’s meting with Atletico Madrid.

For Everton, the Toffees are without Ashley Williams who was sent off against Manchester United back on Tuesday, so 22-year-old Matthew Pennington starts in his place along the back line. Morgan Schneiderlin returns from a calf problem to reclaim his spot in midfield, but James McCarthy and Aaron Lennon remain out injured.

There have been just six victories between these two sides in the last 16 league meetings, with each side winning three. A win for Leicester City today would see Craig Shakespeare equal the Premier League record for consecutive wins to start a managerial tenure with six.

LINEUPS

Everton: Joel, Bainres, Jagielka, Pennington, Holgate, Davies, Schneiderlin, Gana, Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Barry, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman, Kenny, J.Williams.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Benalouane, Huth, Chilwell, Albrighton, King, Drinkwater, Gray, Slimani, Vardy.
Subs: Zieler, Musa, Simpson, Ulloa, Mahrez, Wasilewski, Kapustka.

Sunderland 0-3 Man United: Red Devils down 10-man Black Cats

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

It was smooth, it was comprehensive, and it was decisive. Before and after Seb Larsson’s 43rd minute sending off, Manchester United was the better side as they cruised to a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light, keeping their Champions League hopes alive.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic started things off a half-hour into the game, and from there it was done and dusted, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford deepening the wound for the Sunderland fans.

The home side had little to offer in the early going, and Manchester United took advantage, controlling the pace of the game and the attacking flow. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an early chance on a free-kick from just outside the area but he couldn’t direct the close-range effort around the wall.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Manchester United got a bit foul-happy, and it lifted the Black Cats to a spell of possession, as Victor Anichebe and Jermain Defoe both just worked half-chances, with the former off-target and the latter offside. Sunderland would rue those misses, as Manchester United would soon go in front. Just past the half-hour mark, Ibrahimovic produced a moment of brilliance as, with his back to both goal and a double-team, he still managed to find space to turn and shoot, rifling a shot low into the bottom corner for a 1-0 lead.

The visitors had a shot for another minutes later as Zlatan fed Luke Shaw making a run down the left. The young wing-back fed Marouane Fellaini on the penalty spot, but under heavy pressure from Bryan Ovideo, his shot was blocked and then smothered by Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Seconds later, Oviedo pulled up with a hamstring injury, signaling for a substitution and manager David Moyes was required to oblige.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

It would get worse for the hosts, as just before halftime, Seb Larsson was given a straight red card for going over a tackle, with his studs finding the shin of Ander Herrera, who was lucky to escape unscathed. That left Sunderland a man down, and sealed things for a team increasingly likely to find the drop.

Larsson was furious, taking forever to leave the field and then engaging the fourth official on his way off, but he will have little argument after watching the replay, going over the ball and taking aim at Herrera’s shin with his studs.

The game was immediately out of reach for the home side, as Manchester United took a 2-0 lead less than a minute into the second half restart. Henrikh Mkhitaryan collected a long ball from Luke Shaw, touched it expertly forward, and fired into the bottom corner with a similar finish to Zlatan’s earlier strike. The assist from Shaw was his first Premier League helper in over two years.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

With the game firmly in hand, Jose Mourinho instructed his team to shut it down just past the hour mark, looking to preserve the clean sheet against a disadvantaged opponent. Despite that, they still had some chances down the stretch. Moments after coming on the field, Anthony Martial received a perfect long-ball from Daley Blind and nearly chipped Pickford but couldn’t get enough air under the ball.

They’d get a third with just ticks left on the clock as Rashford played a one-two with Ibrahimovic, receiving the return ball to beat Jason Denayer, and the 19-year-old expertly finished to the far left corner for United’s third. The final few minutes were nothing more than a formality, as Manchester United jumped back over Arsenal into fifth with a four-point gap between them and Champions League play. Sunderland remains 10 points back of safety, their Premier League status dwindling with each failed result.

 

Bayern banged up ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 9, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Bayern Munich will kick-off its highly anticipated Champions League matchup with Real Madrid on Wednesday, but they could be without two important parts of their defense.

Manuel Neuer, who is out after minor foot surgery, has yet to train according to reports across Europe. That doesn’t mean he is entirely ruled out yet, but it does shed serious doubt over his availability. Neuer is already behind schedule, as it was originally announced he would miss just two Bundesliga games against Augsburg and Hoffenheim, but he couldn’t prove fit for the win over Borussia Dortmund this weekend and still has been unable to return to first-team action.

Former Stuttgart youth product Sven Ulreich has deputized in goal during Neuer’s absence, and the 28-year-old would be the man between the sticks at Allianz Arena on Wednesday should Neuer miss out. Ulreich has backed up Neuer since arriving at Bayern during the summer of 2015, but he has just seven Bundesliga appearances due to the fantastic bill of health that Neuer has benefitted from.

The other bit of injury news from Bayern could see Mats Hummels miss out in front of Neuer, with the defender pulling up lame in training on Sunday, reportedly needing a stretcher to leave the field. Hummels has been first-choice for manager Carlo Ancelotti for much of the season, but he was rested this weekend against Dortmund, coming off the bench to play the final 11 minutes. However, he’s appeared in every Champions League match for Bayern so far this season, starting in six of the eight appearances. His miss would mean Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng would likely start, as they did against Dortmund. Versatile youngster Josh Kimmich could also start in central defense.

Despite these absences, Bayern will be considered a worthy opponent for the high-flying Real Madrid, with the German side running away with the Bundesliga title currently with a 10-point lead. The Spaniards are with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, with both missing out against Leganes on Wednesday due to injury, but both were able to return on the weekend in the draw with Atletico Madrid.

MLS (late-night) roundup: TFC-ATL thrills; RSL win big in a blizzard

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 12:37 AM EDT

With five MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 29 more to go…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United

It’s still early, but Toronto and Atlanta threw their hat in the ring for Game of the Year consideration, as TFC remained unbeaten on the season (one win, four draws) and Atlanta moved to four games without a defeat (two wins, two draws).

The game was played at roughly 500 mph, which suited both teams just fine. Hector Villalba opened the scoring after 15 minutes, slotting past Alex Bono after reeling in Miguel Almiron’s incisive through ball, but Sebastian Giovinco pulled TFC level with an easy finish after Jozy Altidore‘s clever backheel flick.

Justin Morrow put TFC in front a minute before halftime, but Leandro Gonzalez Pirez found Hector Villalba with a deft 50-yard ball behind the TFC defense, and the Argentine beat Bono with ease.

[ MORE: Saturday’s (afternoon) roundup — Fire burning bright; DCU, NE win ]

Philadelphia Union 1-3 Portland Timbers

Philadelphia are five games without a win to start the season, and Jim Curtin is answering questions about his job post-game. Richie Marquez headed the home team in front after 26 minutes, but the lead was short-lived and everything came unraveled just as quickly.

Darlington Nagbe slotted a long-range effort past Andre Blake six minutes later, and Portland were in control from that point forward. Roy Miller didn’t make it 2-1 until the 66th minute, but the eventual result was hardly ever in doubt. Fanendo Adi completed the scoring from the penalty spot, his 46th goal for Portland, making him the club’s all-time, all-division leading scorer.

[ MORE: U.S., Mexico, Canada to announce joint 2026 World Cup bid ]

FC Dallas 2-0 Minnesota United

For the second time in six games, Minnesota conceded fewer than four goals and the made FCD genuinely work for the three points. It was 0-0 until the 43rd minute, Minnesota’s longest stretch of game time before conceding a goal at the start of a game this season. Javier Morales bagged the opener, and Michael Barrios made it 2-0 four minutes after halftime, as FCD delivered the perfect response to being knocked out of CONCACAF Champions League in such heartbreaking fashion earlier in the week.

[ MORE: Power rankings — Where do the three unbeatens slot in? ]

Real Salt Lake 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps

More than an inch of snow fell and accumulated on the field at Rio Tinto Stadium between the opening and full-time whistles, which meant weird things were bound to happen. Happen, the weird things did.

In this instance, the “weird” a truly dominant performance as new head coach Mike Petke made his RSL debut. New Designated Player Albert Rusnak bagged his first MLS goal, which turned out to be the winner, nine minutes into the second half. Yura Movsisyan tallied his third of the season to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute, and Luke Mulholland completed the rout four minutes later.

Extreme weather conditions or not, RSL looked comfortable, composed and in total control.

[ MORE: Stadium vote falls short, STL’s expansion hopes dashed ]

San Jose Earthquakes ___ Seattle Sounders

For 83 minutes, a stalemate with virtually nothing to separate the two sides. Then, a stunning hit from Nicolas Lodeiro, and a Chris Wondowloski specialty — “Who? Me? You don’t see me gliding to the far post. No need to follow me there,” and he scores.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Chicago Fire 1-0 Columbus Crew SC
New England Revolution 2-0 Houston Dynamo
D.C. United 2-1 New York City FC