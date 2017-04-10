More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsene Wenger’s future in Stan Kroenke’s hands?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov has launched an attack on the current board for failing to sort out Arsene Wenger‘s future and not having a replacement lined up.

Russian billionaire Usmanov, 63, owns 30 percent of the Gunners but has been excluded from the board at Arsenal as majority shareholder Stan Kroenke continues to hold the power with 67.05 percent of the shares.

Usmanov, speaking to Bloomberg from Moscow, had the following to say about the current situation as the Wenger is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to announce his future plans with the Gunners battling for a top four finish for the 21st season in a row under his guidance.

“I do not think that the coach alone is to be blamed for what is happening. The board bear huge responsibility,” Usmanov said. “Some continuity is needed and this includes the need to prepare for a successor for Wenger. This needs to be done in a very respectful way and I can suggest that Wenger himself prepare a successor. Unfortunately, I am fully isolated from decision-making at Arsenal. All the responsibility for the fate of the club rests with the main shareholder.”

Now, this is interesting.

With Ivan Gazidis, Arsenal’s CEO, recently attending meetings with supporters groups speaking of a “catalyst for change” and chairman Sir Chips Keswick saying that the decision over Wenger’s future will be “mutual” between the board and the manager, it appears that, at least according to Usmanov, one man holds the key to this decision: Kroenke.

The American billionaire has a hands-off approach when it comes to Arsenal while his son, Josh, also sits on the board as a director but you never hear much from them. Perhaps what is most crucial amid all of this smack talk from Usmanov is that he admits Kroenke calls the shots and we all know Kroenke is a huge fan of Wenger.

After the most recent Arsenal AGM Kroenke said that Wenger “has been a wonderful influence on the club” and added that “we are all very high on Arsene” as well as praising his ability to achieve consistent results.

Kroenke, Arsenal’s biggest shareholder, holds the key. That is clear.

That fact seems to have been overlooked in the past few months when fans have called for Wenger to be fired and have questioned the ambition of the board time and time again. Yet even the “Wenger Out” protests are dying down recently, with a protest scheduled for the home game against West Ham last week canceled due to a lack of numbers.

With Kroenke calling the shots, Wenger is in a very good position. The owner of the LA Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids sports franchises in the U.S. is the key man in Wenger’s future with a two-year deal reportedly ready for the 67-year-old coach to sign.

If that is the case, surely Kroenke will keep Wenger and maybe that’s why the Frenchman has been so coy on his future. Perhaps he knows he has the offer on the table from Kroenke no matter what everyone else connected with the club is saying.

Still, if Arsenal fail to finish in the top four this season then maybe Wenger and Kroenke’s plans go out of the window. The next few weeks for Arsenal are pivotal in its future with Wenger, plus Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in limbo with Champions League action in the balance.

Giuseppe Rossi tears ligaments in left knee, out 6 months

Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Spanish club Celta Vigo says Giuseppe Rossi has torn ligaments in his left knee and will be sidelined for six months.

Celta says Rossi will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The 30-year-old American-born Italian has had three serious knee injuries, but all were to his right knee.

An incredibly talented scorer, Rossi’s career has been plagued by injuries. His latest occurred in the first half of Celta’s 2-0 loss to Eibar on Sunday. He walked off the field and sat on the bench.

A week ago, Rossi scored a hat trick for Celta in a 3-1 win over Las Palmas.

Where will 2017 Arsenal top or bottom out?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT

Arsenal is in a very bad place right now.

Of course that’s all relative to Arsenal, the club which brought us the Invincibles and so many beautiful, flowing football moments, those of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, and — to a lesser extent — Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners lost their eighth match of the Premier League season on Monday — a sad display at Crystal Palace — to give them their most losses in a season since 2011-12. That year saw Arsenal lose 10 matches, one of only two seasons with double-digit PL losses under Wenger.

The situation isn’t good, and Arsenal’s hopeful trek to the Top Four is fraught with peril. No mistakes can remain, no more bumps in the road. Arsenal has used up every bit of asphalt in the budget when it comes to paving over potholes.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 40 13-0-2 11-3-2 75
 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 64 22 42 14-2-0 6-6-3 68
 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 28 11-4-1 7-5-4 63
 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 25 8-6-1 10-1-5 61
 Manchester United 30 15 12 3 46 24 22 6-9-1 9-3-2 57
 Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 22 10-3-2 6-3-6 54
 Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 21 11-4-1 4-5-7 54

Right now, it looks like fifth or sixth is Arsenal’s situation. The Gunners certainly won’t catch Chelsea or Spurs, and Manchester City won’t be easy to catch, either. In fact, Arsenal’s only hope for the Top Four is to outperform Manchester United and hope for Liverpool to fall apart.

That’s asking a lot. Even given Liverpool’s relative struggles against bottom half sides, the Reds will not see a single Top Seven team the rest of the way. Even if Jurgen Klopp‘s men lost all three road matches, they’d finish with 72 points. Arsenal would have to do better than 6W-2L to catch them.

That would mean defeating either Spurs, Manchester United, or Everton. Not a huge ask, no, but nothing worth expecting given recent form.

Arsenal schedule
April 17 at Middlesbrough
TBD vs Sunderland (originally 4/22)
April 23 vs Man City (FA Cup semi)
April 26 vs. Leicester City
April 30 at Tottenham Hotspur
May 7 vs. Manchester United
May 13 at Stoke City
May 21 vs. Everton

Even if Arsenal were to do enough to catch Liverpool, the Gunners would also need to better Manchester United’s performance the rest of the way. Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils have a hellish rest of the season which includes at least two Europa League matches and league dates with Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, and Spurs.

If the Gunners can’t rally and finish fifth, they need more than just a managerial change. But it’s difficult to find a path to fourth for Wenger’s men. How can Stan Kroenke and Co. swallow that?

UEFA Champions League Tues. preview: A quartet of entertainers

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

At this stage of the UEFA Champions League, the odds of good entertainment are varying. Sure, anyone in the last eight is going to have a wealth of talent, but how brave are they when it comes to putting it on display.

None of the four sides at play Tuesday are going to have any fears of dancing under the bright lights, which is why we can’t wait for the games to begin.

Juventus vs. Barcelona
First leg in Turin: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Barcelona: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sergio Busquets, Rafinha, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal will all miss Tuesday’s first leg for Barcelona, but you know who will be there: Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez. While Juventus won’t be overwhelmed by anyone, facing a Barcelona side which knows it wasted a huge opportunity in league play is no picnic.

Juve is almost completely healthy and nearly as experienced as its Spanish opponents. The Old Lady broke a rare two-match winless streak with a win against Chievo.

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco
First leg in Dortmund: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Monaco: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

Here you have two of the most attractive sides in the world when it comes to attacking football. Monaco outlasted Manchester City by overwhelming on the flanks with flying fullbacks, while Borussia Dortmund has danced through defenses all year-long.

The beauty of this match is how many young superstars will be on display, and how much these pieces could matter to the world scene in the future, whether at Monaco, Dortmund or elsewhere. Kylian Mbappe (18) and Thomas Lemar (21) at Monaco is a thrilling duo, while BVB has Christian Pulisic (18) and Ousmane Dembele (19).

Palace’s Allardyce gives his playbook to beat Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

Sam Allardyce loves himself a bit of bluster, but his tactical breakdown of “How to Beat Arsenal” is spot on — at least for Monday — and simple enough to bring a lot of cringing to Gooners.

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend absolutely tormented Arsenal on the flanks, and the pressing Palace midfield kept the Gunners off-kilter for most of the match.

If Allardyce, no master tactician, can see things this clearly, then it’s no surprise other teams have been topping the Gunners. And, it follows, Arsene Wenger needs to find some answers.

Here’s Big Sam, whose Eagles have come out of the drop zone to beat Chelsea and Arsenal. From Sky Sports:

“Tactically the players were aware of how to beat Arsenal. The first thing was to defend and frustrate them, keep them playing sideways, then use the space behind the full-backs. Arsenal have been weak defensively, they leave the centre-backs exposed.

“We all know Arsenal are going through their worst spell for years, but the only way to take advantage is by playing well. Everything worked perfectly for us today.”

It did, and that playbook should be simple to follow for Middlesbrough and Leicester City, let alone the tests presented by Tottenham and Manchester United. This season, the status questions aren’t overblown: Arsenal is in trouble.