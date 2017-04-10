Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Eagles embarrass Gunners

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Palace gets first win vs AFC since 2011

Cabaye, Zaha are menaces

Gunners have lost 3 of 5

Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye scored goals as Crystal Palace improved its Premier League safety race by burying Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Luka Milivojevic added a penalty kick in the 69th minute to ice it.

Palace moved six points clear of the drop zone with the win, while Arsenal remains three points back of sixth place Manchester United and seven back of the Top Four.

Townsend pounced on a sliding pass from Zaha to poke an outside of the foot shot beyond Emiliano Martinez to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal tried to work a 1-2 that was blocked back to the Chilean, whose shot was saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Further attempts were stymied by the Eagles, and Sanchez stayed especially lively. Mamadou Sakho continues to be a key to Palace’s defensive turnaround, blocking a Mesut Ozil pass and stopping a Sanchez attack.

Palace didn’t have many chances as the half wore on, save a pair of rough corners.

Danny Welbeck cut a 44th minute shot across goal that just defied the far post, and Hennessey flew to corral a Gabriel Paulista header just before the halftime whistle.

4 – Wilfried Zaha has had a hand in four goals in his last five Premier League games for Crystal Palace (two goals, two assists). Vital. pic.twitter.com/EpWPTodRVS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2017

Arsenal was sloppy to start the second half, and Zaha crossed for Townsend. The Englishman laid off for Christian Benteke, who’s turn and fire was deflected out for a corner.

Benteke had the ball in the back of the net a minute later, but the flag was up.

And Palace found the second goal, a true beauty from Cabaye. The Frenchman was the beneficiary of more work from Zaha and Townsend, redirecting an aesthetically-pleasing shot over a laid out Martinez.

Townsend hit the deck under pressure in the 18, and Palace had a penalty to make it 3-0.

