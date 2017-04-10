More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Eagles embarrass Gunners

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
  • Palace gets first win vs AFC since 2011
  • Cabaye, Zaha are menaces
  • Gunners have lost 3 of 5

Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye scored goals as Crystal Palace improved its Premier League safety race by burying Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Luka Milivojevic added a penalty kick in the 69th minute to ice it.

Palace moved six points clear of the drop zone with the win, while Arsenal remains three points back of sixth place Manchester United and seven back of the Top Four.

Townsend pounced on a sliding pass from Zaha to poke an outside of the foot shot beyond Emiliano Martinez to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal tried to work a 1-2 that was blocked back to the Chilean, whose shot was saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Further attempts were stymied by the Eagles, and Sanchez stayed especially lively. Mamadou Sakho continues to be a key to Palace’s defensive turnaround, blocking a Mesut Ozil pass and stopping a Sanchez attack.

Palace didn’t have many chances as the half wore on, save a pair of rough corners.

Danny Welbeck cut a 44th minute shot across goal that just defied the far post, and Hennessey flew to corral a Gabriel Paulista header just before the halftime whistle.

Arsenal was sloppy to start the second half, and Zaha crossed for Townsend. The Englishman laid off for Christian Benteke, who’s turn and fire was deflected out for a corner.

Benteke had the ball in the back of the net a minute later, but the flag was up.

And Palace found the second goal, a true beauty from Cabaye. The Frenchman was the beneficiary of more work from Zaha and Townsend, redirecting an aesthetically-pleasing shot over a laid out Martinez.

Townsend hit the deck under pressure in the 18, and Palace had a penalty to make it 3-0.

Wenger after big loss at Palace: “Every defeat is a big worry”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger maintains that questions about his future aren’t hurting his players’ performance, which begs what is making Arsenal look so poor.

The Gunners were baffled by Crystal Palace on Monday, as Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend made Arsenal’s back line look poor time after time.

And Wenger didn’t want to answer questions about his future, deflecting to the small picture before the big one.

From the BBC:

“Every defeat is a big worry. I’ve managed over 1,100 games for Arsenal and we’re not used to losing like that. It’s a big worry. Unfortunately it is like that and we have to respond very quickly and not accept it.

“I’m disappointed and determined to put things right. Tonight the worry is not me, it’s the fact we lost a big game and that’s a big worry.”

Arsenal remains three points back of sixth place Manchester United and seven back of the Top Four. The Gunners have played one less game than fourth place Man City.

WATCH: USMNT vet Diskerud nets first Goteborg goal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

Mix Diskerud scored his first goal in 13 months, burying a 15-yard chance for new club Goteborg at Sirius on Sunday.

Goteborg is one of four teams with four points through two match days in Sweden’s Allsvenskan.

Diskerud arrives to the party after a break down the right-wing came with a cross to the back post, and guides his shot back through traffic and into goal.

Ranieri speaks out on Leicester firing, backs his former players

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

Claudio Ranieri left Leicester City with class, though he admits there was a problem at the club — and it wasn’t his players.

The Italian manager was fired in late February with Leicester embroiled in a relegation battle, less than one year after leading the Foxes to one of the most improbable title runs in soccer history.

Reports emerged that some players wanted him out, and Leicester has responded with much improved form. But Ranieri says the impetus for his firing, beyond results, came from somewhere else, according to Sky Sports.

“I cannot believe that my players killed me. No, no, no.”

“Maybe it could be somebody behind me, but also the little problem I had the year before and we won the title. Maybe these people, this year, when we lose they push a little more. That’s it. I don’t want to tell. I am a serious man, a loyal man. What I have to say, I say face-to-face.”

The fallout from the Ranieri firing was wild, with Cesare Prandelli claiming he rejected replacing his fellow Italian based on Leicester’s actions and Jamie Vardy admitting his family received death threats over reports he was involved with the rancor.

USA, Mexico, Canada announce joint bid for 2026 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

Three nations coming together sharing one dream: to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday the heads of the national soccer federations of the U.S., Mexico and Canada came together to announce they’ve launched a joint bid to host the 2026 tournament across all three nations.

U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati, Canadian Soccer Association President Victor Montagliani and Mexican Football Federation President Decio de Maria gathered on the 102nd floor of One World Trade Center to make the announcement which hopes to see the tournament return to the CONCACAF region for the first time since the U.S. hosted its first-ever World Cup in 1994.

The U.S. previously bid to host the 2018 World Cup, but failed, and Mexico has hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted the men’s edition but successfully hosted the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Gulati announced that the three federations have signed a “memorandum of understanding” and they planned to unveil more details to FIFA as the bidding process becomes clearer.

FIFA plans to host a 48-team tournament from 2026 onwards but that still has to be fully ratified in Bahrain in the next FIFA congress on May 11.

The U.S. will take the bulk of the tournament, with 60 of the 80 games in the United States of America, and discussions have taken place to schedule group games in similar time zones which run through all three countries to minimize travel.

“There will be 80 games, three quarters of which would be played in the United States and 10 games in each of Canada and Mexico,” Gulati confirmed.

It was also confirmed by Gulati that any potential tournament would be hosted in the U.S. from the quarterfinal stage onwards, thus meaning the World Cup final would take place in the United States of America. It is still unclear as to whether all three nations would qualify automatically for the tournament as the FIFA council would have to discuss that factor and so to would CONCACAF as qualifying would be heavily impacted in the region.

In terms of economics the bid makes a lot of sense as between the three nations there are dozens of stadiums ready to use for the tournament, plus the infrastructure is mostly in place to host an event the size of the World Cup. This continental style hosting approach is on the rise. For example, EURO 2020 will be hosted in cities across Europe instead of in one host country to stop a single nation from having to handle the economic burden alone.

Gulati also allayed fears about potential immigration problems between the U.S. government and teams traveling to the USA for the tournament.

“We have the full support of this project from the U.S. government,” Gulati said. “The president of the United States encouraged us to make this bid and is especially pleased that Mexico is involved in this bid. We have a strong encouragement from President Trump.”

More details will be released by the three governing bodies in due course as they will discuss their bid at the FIFA congress in May in Bahrain.

The overriding emotion from this announcement was one of togetherness as Gulati acknowledged the U.S. could have easily bid to host this tournament on its own but cited the desire to grow the game across the CONCACAF region as well as bringing the three nations together.