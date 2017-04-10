More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Eagles embarrass Gunners

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
  • Palace gets first W vs AFC since 1994
  • Cabaye, Zaha are menaces
  • Gunners have lost 3 of 5

Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye scored goals as Crystal Palace improved its Premier League safety race by burying Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Luka Milivojevic added a penalty kick in the 69th minute to ice it.

Palace moved six points clear of the drop zone with the win, while Arsenal remains three points back of sixth place Manchester United and seven back of the Top Four.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Townsend pounced on a sliding pass from Zaha to poke an outside of the foot shot beyond Emiliano Martinez to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal tried to work a 1-2 that was blocked back to the Chilean, whose shot was saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Further attempts were stymied by the Eagles, and Sanchez stayed especially lively. Mamadou Sakho continues to be a key to Palace’s defensive turnaround, blocking a Mesut Ozil pass and stopping a Sanchez attack.

Palace didn’t have many chances as the half wore on, save a pair of rough corners.

Danny Welbeck cut a 44th minute shot across goal that just defied the far post, and Hennessey flew to corral a Gabriel Paulista header just before the halftime whistle.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arsenal was sloppy to start the second half, and Zaha crossed for Townsend. The Englishman laid off for Christian Benteke, who’s turn and fire was deflected out for a corner.

Benteke had the ball in the back of the net a minute later, but the flag was up.

And Palace found the second goal, a true beauty from Cabaye. The Frenchman was the beneficiary of more work from Zaha and Townsend, redirecting an aesthetically-pleasing shot over a laid out Martinez.

Townsend hit the deck under pressure in the 18, and Palace had a penalty to make it 3-0.

UCL at half: Dybala strikes twice for Juventus

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Barcelona won’t want to keep making a habit of falling behind, but Juventus will be praying it can hold on to its lead… unlike a certain team from Paris.

[ MORE: Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion” ]

Paulo Dybala gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes on Tuesday at the Juventus Stadium after firing home in the seventh and 22nd minutes.

The Argentine striker picked out the left corner on his first finish after Juan Cuadrado picked out the 23-year-old inside the penalty area before Mario Mandzukic found Dybala on the second attempt 15 minutes later.

Russia worried by slow ticket sales for Confederations Cup

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s top sports official is worried by slow ticket sales for the Confederations Cup.

[ MORE: Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion” ]

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is overseeing preparations for the tournament in June and the World Cup next year, says the first-phase sales figure of 211,475 tickets, released by FIFA last week, was below expectations.

A total of 695,000 tickets are available for the tournament, which begins on June 17.

Mutko says “there are worries about ticket sales” in comments reported by state news agency R-Sport, adding “we hope the situation will improve” after more sales outlets open next week.

Russian fans make up the majority of sales so far, with Chile second with just over 7,000 sold. Germany, Portugal and Mexico follow.

Borussia Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion”

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund have announced that their team bus has been involved in a “bomb explosion” at the team hotel ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.

The game was postponed.

One person was injured — Dortmund player Marc Bartra, who is in hospital and is said to have minor injuries — while the players have been placed in security and fans in the stadium were initially told to remain in place.

Dortmund released several updates on Twitter about the attack and after being in close contact with UEFA the game was moved to Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

“Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in and at the stadium. More information to follow.”

Initial photos showed damage to the team bus with broken windows evident as reports stated three explosions took place.

Top Premier League goals from Week 32

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

This is the perfect way to cure your Premier League blues. Don’t worry, the next round of games are just four days away.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

That said, if you can’t wait until then we have the perfect antidote: the top five goals from Week 32 in the PL.

Click play on the video above to watch the likes of Dele Alli, Roberto Firmino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jordy Clasie scoring stunners.

That should sort you out. And breathe.