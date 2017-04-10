More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Police investigate Ross Barkley punch incident

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT

Merseyside Police are reviewing video footage which appears to show Ross Barkley being punched on a night out following Everton’s 4-2 win against Leicester City on Sunday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With details scarce at this point, the only evidence we have that this took place is the grainy cell phone footage below which appears to show Barkley first talking to a man and then being punched in the face before falling to the floor as the other individual was dragged away.

It is reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning in the Santa Chupitos cocktail bar in Liverpool and although there has been no comment from Everton, Merseyside police had the following to say.

“Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city center. No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

Barkley, 23, played a pivotal role in Sunday’s win for Everton but after the game his manager Ronald Koeman revealed that there is a new contract offer on the table for the England international and the Toffees’ manager appeared angry that the academy product has yet to sign it.

Koeman also said quite simply that if Barkley doesn’t sign the new deal on offer then Everton will sell him. Arsenal and others said to be interested in signing the lifelong Evertonian who often divides opinion with his talent undoubted but sometimes he fails to influence games.

Whether or not any of that led to the incident in question remains to be seen but surely it couldn’t have helped.

The fact that Barkley was also involved in some hefty challenges on Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren during the two Merseyside derbies this season probably didn’t help his reputation either, while the ongoing uncertainty around his Everton future has angered some Toffees fans who want him to commit his future to the club.

In recent weeks Barkley has been in good form despite criticism following Everton’s derby defeat to Liverpool on Apr. 1 and he has four goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season.

Now he will face plenty of questions about the incident off the pitch.

 

Which cities to host 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico, Canada?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

With the U.S., Mexico and Canada to announce a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup on Monday at 2 p.m. ET, many people have many questions.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The fact that all three of the countries involved could conceivably host the tournament on their own (especially the U.S.) has many questioning  why a trio of hosts is needed, yet the prospect of a tournament being hosted across an entire continent is an exciting idea and something UEFA is indeed doing for EURO 2020.

So, let’s take a look at how a 48-team World Cup could be hosted across the U.S., Mexico and Canada with a minimum of 16 host stadiums needed if you take into account that there are currently 12 host stadiums for 32-team World Cups to date. I’m thinking six host cities in each of the U.S. and Mexico, plus four in Canada. No doubt we will find out more about those plans in the coming days and weeks ahead.

The most intriguing nature of this idea, for me at least, is the fact that cities close together on the US-Canadian border and the US-Mexican border can be linked together and group games can be played in two countries, giving a real international and unique vibe to proceedings.

Here’s a breakdown at the best options in each country to host World Cup games, with a few notable mentions as the U.S. has so many great cities and venues to choose from.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

USA

New York City – MetLife Stadium is the obvious choice here with NYC also an outsider to host any potential World Cup final.
Chicago – Solider Field hosted World Cup games in 1994 and should be the venue once again for America’s third city.
LA – Plenty of options here with new stadiums being built. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena has a rich soccer history, but the new NFL stadium for the Rams could be an option.
Houston – Mexico and the U.S. have always got huge crowds for international games in Houston and NRG Stadium would be the perfect venue, especially as it’s just a four-hour drive from the Mexican border.
Seattle – One of the strongest soccer fanbases in the U.S. is certainly deserving of World Cup matches at CenturyLink Field. Not the biggest city in the U.S. but with its proximity to Portland and the Canadian border with Vancouver the Pacific Northwest could become a hub for group games.
Orlando – This would complete a very even spread of stadiums and would give soccer fans in the Southeast a chance to watch the games. Hosting them at Camping World Stadium would be easy and Orlando may just pip D.C. and Atlanta.

Other notables: Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego

Mexico

Mexico City – Azteca Stadium would undoubtedly be the front-runner to host the World Cup final given that it’s done so twice in the past.
Guadalajara – Estadio Chivas the obvious choice here and a city rich in soccer heritage would be a gem in Mexico’s bid. Surely nailed on.
Puebla – Puebla’s Estadio Cuauhtemoc home would be a fine World Cup venue and with it being close to Mexico City, Puebla is easily accessible.
Leon – Estadio Leon would need an upgrade but Leon’s proximity to Mexico City means that it would once again be easy to travel to and from Mexico’s capital.
Tijuana – Its close proximity to the U.S. border and San Diego would again give teams the chance to get a flavor of both the U.S. and Mexico in perhaps the same group play.
Monterrey – The sparkling Estadio BBVA Bancomer should be in line to be one of the host venues, plus Monterrey being a quick flight away from Texas could mean group games played in the U.S. and Mexico.

Other notables: Mexico City (Estadio Olimpico Universitario) Guadalajara (Jalisco Stadium), Toluca, Pachuca, Queretaro

Canada

Toronto – Capable of hosting huge sporting events, Canada’s largest city would almost certainly be a host of group games and knockout matches. BMO Field to be expanded?
Vancouver – After doing a wonderful job in hosting the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, BC Place is the front-runner and Vancouver makes tons of sense as it’s on the border with the U.S.
Calgary – Hosted plenty of games in the Women’s World Cup and geographically would give Canadians in Alberta the chance to watch games.
Montreal – A hub of culture and sport, Montreal makes plenty of sense and hosted the Olympic games and has a rich soccer culture.

Other notables: Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton

Tim Howard in angry rant as Rapids fall to SKC

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT

Tim Howard was left seething on Sunday as his Colorado Rapids lost 3-1 at Sporting Kansas City and their slow start to the 2017 MLS season continues.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news

Howard, 38, was involved in a heated exchange with SKC striker Dom Dwyer who scored Sporting’s third goal in the clash between Western Conference foes.

In the video below you can see Howard lecturing Dwyer at the final whistle (Dwyer’s conduct towards some of Colorado’s players has been questioned) and what makes this even more awkward is that the latter, who was born in England, has just received his green card and many are touting him to be called up to the next U.S. national team squad.

This wasn’t the only exchange Howard was involved in as he also appeared to fire back obscenities at the partisan SKC crowd at Children’s Mercy Park. You can view footage of that incident here (be warned that Howard is particularly foul-mouthed) and there are also reports he flipped the bird at the KC Cauldron after their constant heckling.

It will be intriguing to see if MLS steps in to deal with the latter two incidents.

As for Howard and Dwyer going at it after the game, that’s part of sport. Sometimes tempers flare and passion boils over. Howard has always been fiery yet focused throughout his long and illustrious career and this was no different.

Should be interesting to see the dynamic between Howard and Dwyer if they are indeed USMNT teammates in June when Bruce Arena names his next squad…

Joining WC bid with Mexico, Canada expected to gain “support” for U.S.

Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) A final on or around the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Modern stadiums across the United States and perhaps in Mexico and Canada, too.

A North American World Cup in 2026 with 48 nations would be far larger and played in almost all different venues than the 24-team event the U.S. hosted in 1994.

Soccer officials planned to announce details of the joint bid by the U.S., Mexico and Canada at a news conference Monday atop the Freedom Tower at the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan. The split of games was likely to be discussed.

“Don’t think for a moment that the political climate in the United States didn’t impact this,” former U.S. defender Alexi Lalas, now a Fox analyst, said Sunday. “A joint World Cup that includes Mexico probably garners additional support and sends a message.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has faced criticism over his plans – since stopped by courts – to bar new visas for people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last month than “any team, including the supporters and officials … who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup. That is obvious.”

A majority of games likely will be played in the United States.

Infantino and the six confederation presidents have recommended the North and Central American and Caribbean region get six berths, any host included. But the proposal said the FIFA Council would decide on a structure in the event of co-hosts.

“You sit there and just shake your head: Where is this thing going to go and why?” said former U.S. goalkeeper Kasey Keller, currently an ESPN analyst. “Who knows, maybe they’ll move it to 68 teams by that time? It’s so hard to tell what FIFA’s thinking or what they’re doing or what’s the process after the last bidding fiasco. I guess you just have to trust the people closest to it, that they know what they’re doing.”

FIFA’s Congress of all members decided on World Cup hosts through the 1982 tournament, but the power was then given to its ruling executive committee of about two dozen members. After the tainted vote in December 2010 that awarded the 2018 event to Russia and 2022 to Qatar, the decision was returned to the Congress, now 211 members.

FIFA announced last May that the 2026 vote will take place in May 2020 and said in October that the previous two World Cup hosts – Europe and Asia – will not be eligible to bid.

Africa could mount a bid, especially if it allies with another confederation and both vote as blocs. Europe has 55 members, Africa 54, Asia 46, CONCACAF 35, Oceania 11 and South America 10.

Lalas called a joint bid a “calculated and a strategic play.”

“I was hoping for a U.S.-hosted World Cup, remembering 1994 and how that changed U.S. soccer forever, and I wanted a 2026 version of the United States to also alone reap the benefits of what a men’s World Cup can do,” he said. “However, I would rather have a joint World Cup than no World Cup at all.”

Racing to construct stadiums in time dominated the run-ups to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and the pace of building again is of concern as the 2018 World Cup in Russia approaches.

The U.S. portion of the bid will rely on the gleaming stadiums opened by the NFL in the past two decades.

Among the possible venues are MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (82,500 capacity, opened in 2010); AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (80,000, 2009); Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (68,500, 2014); Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (66,000, 2002); and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (69,500 in 2003).

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) is set to open this year and an 80,000-seat stadium for the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, in 2019. The Washington Redskins also hope for a new home.

Chicago’s Soldier Field, the only one of the 1994 venues likely to be used, reopened in 2003 after a gut renovation. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, also has been modernized and a soccer-style roof over the seats was added.

Mexico would appear to have few edifice concerns. Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, built for the 1966 World Cup, has an 87,000 capacity after a renovation that was completed last year, and there are relatively new venues in Monterrey (BBVA Bancomer, 52,000, 2015) and Guadalajara (Estadio Chivas, 45,000, 2010).

Canada’s largest arena is Commonwealth Stadium (56,000) in Edmonton, Alberta, which opened in 1978 and was renovated ahead of the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

BC Place in Vancouver British, Columbia (54,500) underwent major renovations from 2009-11 and also was used for the women’s tournament. Montreal’s Olympic Stadium (56,000), built for the 1976 Games, and Toronto’s Rogers Centre (53,000) are less ideal for soccer in their current states.

A joint effort could lessen costs in a process through which legal documents and promotion are exorbitant. The failed U.S. bid to host in 2018 or 2022 cost $9 million, of which about half was funded by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Major League Soccer and its owners gave about half the remaining contributions.

MLS Snapshot: Goals (finally) arrive for SKC in demolition of Rapids

Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 9, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): As it turns out, there are plenty of goals in this Sporting Kansas City side, who entered Sunday’s clash with the Colorado Rapids with the league’s worst goals total (two goals from four games). What transpired against last season’s stingiest defensive side (32 goals conceded in 34 games) defied all logic. Seth Sinovic, Gerso Fernandes and Dom Dwyer each scored their first goal of 2017, as Tim Melia, Matt Besler, Ike Opara (who was exceptional with his one-on-one defending all game long) and Co. kept their fourth clean sheet in five games came within 90 seconds of their fourth clean sheet in five games, only to be undone by a stoppage-time penalty converted by Kevin Doyle. Alas, they’ve now conceded two goals in five games, and look a genuine contender in the Western Conference. Sporting KC remain one of three teams still undefeated (FC Dallas and Toronto FC) on the season. Decent company, that is.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three Four moments that mattered

6′ — Sinovic slams home from close range — Gerso Fernandes played the wicked ball across the face of goal, and Colorado dealt with the initial threat. Problem is: Sinovic was crashing the back post as a secondary target.

44′ — Badji climbs over Zusi, but Melia makes a stunning save — Dominique Badji pulled off what’s affectionately known as “the Darren Mattocks,” but Tim Melia was all over it, rushing across the face of goal to make the stop at the back post.

58′ — Gerso slots past Howard for 2-0 — The build-up was quick and smooth in midfield, from Dom Dwyer to Roger Espinoza, and the through ball was perfect. Tim Howard will update his scouting report on Fernandes: “Don’t let him have that shot with his left foot.”

85′ — Dwyer finishes another quick counter for 3-0 — Much like Sporting’s second goal, Dwyer’s clincher was equally easy on the eyes, as three passes unlocked the entire Rapids team and covered the entire field.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Ike Opara

Goalscorers: Sinovic (6′), Fernandes (58′), Dwyer (85′), Doyle (90+4′)