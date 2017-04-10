More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League Playback: Dele Alli the next great star

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

ALLI A BEAST

Dele Alli‘s doesn’t do Sophomore slumps. His form this season destroys their notion entirely.

Alli, who turns 21 on Tuesday, scored a stunner in Tottenham’s 4-0 demolition of Watford at White Hart Lane on Saturday as Spurs continue to pile the pressure on Chelsea.

Tottenham remain seven points behind Chelsea with seven games to go but with Alli in this kind of form you can’t blame Spurs for believing they still have a chance of winning the title. He has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, adding five assists for Spurs. Last season, his first in the Premier League after moving up from League One MK Dons, Alli scored 10 goals and added 11 assists.

Alli has it all and his stunning curling goal to set Spurs up for their latest win showed his class.

His only weakness remains his penchant for wanting to get involved in spats with opposition players who target him, which happened again at the weekend. He may always have that streak but he must curb it.

Still, focusing on the positives, of which there are many when it comes to Alli, the stat below reinforces what a special talent he is.

Asked about Alli’s impressive numbers following the win against Watford, Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t hide his surprise and believes he is working with one of the best young players in Europe.

“Wow. That’s unbelievable. He’s green but he’s great. First of all, he’s a great kid, a lovely, lovely person. And then he is a great player,” Pochettino said. “I think today, his age and with his stats, I think so. If not he’s the best, he’s one of the best for sure. He is so young, he can improve a lot, learn a lot, his potential is massive. Every day he’s improving, and getting more mature. He’s improving in his skills but in his character as well. He’s special. He’s different from all the players who play now at his age. He’s so experienced. His energy, his character, his quality. He is a unique player.”

With Harry Kane returning from injury earlier than expected to lead the line for the run-in (Heung-Min Son has scored seven goals in his last five games, doing a fine job in Kane’s absence) Spurs aren’t giving up hope of catching Chelsea for the title.

Even if they don’t catch Chelsea this season, the strength in depth of their young squad suggests Pochettino’s boys will be in many a title race for the next decade to come.

Alli will be the man leading those challenges if the likes of Real Madrid don’t pry him away form White Hart Lane just like they did with Gareth Bale once his star power became apparent.

Among all of the Europe’s brightest young talents — the likes of Paulo Dybala at Juventus, Leroy Sane at Manchester City, Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, Christian Pulisic at Borrusia Dortmund and spring to the mind — Alli is light years ahead of the rest.

A new superstar has been born and is now established in the Premier League.

COSTA CONUNDRUM

Diego Costa is an angry man at the best of times.

Right now he looks exasperated and as if he’s carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

During Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Bournemouth, a result which saw them regain their seven-point lead atop the Premier League following Spurs’ win earlier on Saturday, Costa toiled to no avail.

Chelsea’s first goal was initially credited to him (he did superbly to turn and bring the ball under control) but replays showed he clearly shanked his effort off target as the ball deflected off Adam Smith and in. The goal was later credited to Smith as an own goal which just about sums up Costa’s recent form in front of goal.

You can never accuse Costa of a lack of effort but at times his focus appeared to be off with a bad miss at the near post from Marcos Alonso‘s pinpoint cross at the start of the second half, plus his manager Antonio Conte looked to the heavens in disbelief on each of the occasions Costa surrendered possession easily or crashed to the ground without drawing a foul.

Pro Soccer Talk, on location at the Vitality Stadium, asked Conte after the victory if he was happy with Costa’s display.

“I’m happy for his performance. Yes, at this moment Diego is not scoring but he is totally involved in the team and our idea of football,” Conte said. “The first goal, he provided the first goal. He must continue to work in this way, with a great commitment and desire and great work rate. I’m sure he can score in every game.”

Costa’s record suggests he can indeed score in every game. He has 49 goals in 83 appearances in the Premier League but has just four goals in his last 14 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. For a side on the cusp of clinching the title and in an FA Cup semifinal, their star striker is hardly spearheading their final push.

In the early months of the campaign Costa was a beast as Conte looked to have shackled his mean streak and channeled it perfectly. However, since reports of the back injury, a potential training ground bust up and links to a big move to the Chinese Super League in late January, Costa looks like he did for most of last season.

The Spanish international is laboring through games, grumbling away at officials and snatching at chances whenever they come his way. With Eden Hazard and others stepping up in recent games to soften the blow of Costa’s cold spell in front of goal, the former Atletico Madrid forward will likely win his second PL title in three seasons at Chelsea and he’ll be top scorers in each of those campaigns.

Yet, ask Chelsea’s fans if they want Costa to stick around next season and you’ll likely get a lukewarm response.

Costa’s cold streak continues and despite Conte’s comments you get the sense that if he can bring in Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann or Alexis Sanchez this summer, Chelsea will jump at the chance to ship out Costa and move on. He’d probably do the same.

TOUGH LOVE FROM JOSE GETTING RESULTS?

Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Manchester United’s youngsters, especially Luke Shaw, has divided opinion in recent weeks.

Most agree that Mourinho’s constant bashing of Shaw, 21, crossed the line, but is it working?

On Sunday United brushed aside hapless Sunderland 3-0 with Shaw starting and playing 60 minutes, recording an assist in a solid outing which garnered a hug from Mourinho when he was subbed out in anticipation for their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Anderlecht on Thursday.

Shaw has had fitness issues with a double leg fracture at the start of the 2015-16 campaign giving him a pass for many, but looking past that he had similar issues under Louis Van Gaal and at Southampton before he became the most expensive teenager in world soccer in the summer of 2014. Shaw has been a rising star for five or six years, coveted by Arsenal and Chelsea before he broke into Southampton’s first team and became a regular in the Premier League at the age of 17.

Now, Mourinho has never been known as one to nurture young talent. It’s a fact.

Over the years there have been a few exceptions (Mario Balotelli and Raphael Varane stick out) but at United he now has a crop of youngsters who he must rely on. Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are among them and that trio have all been criticized at different times this season. Mourinho is treating them the way he believes will help them best develop and with Rashford’s goal this weekend and improved performances of late, plus Shaw’s display, shows it may just be doing the trick.

Even if Mourinho’s tactics of criticizing youngsters in public may not be liked by many, it appears to be working. At least for now. Since when has he ever cared about what others think? Never, is the answer. The fact that Mourinho lambasted Shaw then started him and publicly showed his appreciation is all part of his plan to get the best of his young players. It may not be liked but there’s a hint of Sir Alex Ferguson, the master of mind games with players, about this tactic.

RELEGATION PICTURE CLEARER

And then there were three.

This weekend the relegation picture became a lot clearer. Sunderland and Middlesbrough need a miracle to survive as the former are 10 points from safety and the latter are six points from Hull in 17th and Boro haven’t won since mid-December.

So, it seems like one from Swansea City, Hull City and Crystal Palace will slide down into the second-tier alongside Sunderland and Boro.

Who has the form out of those three? Hull, clearly. Although Palace went to Chelsea and won 2-1 last weekend and have won four of their last five, Sam Allardyce‘s men have a horrendous run of games coming up with five of the top six to play in their remaining eight games. That’s not what you need when you have to get another eight or nine points to secure safety.

Hull have a much easier schedule, on paper, with Tottenham Hotspur on the final day their toughest remaining challenge. The May 13 clash between Palace and Hull at Selhurst Park already has the stench of a relegation decider in the penultimate week of the season.

For Swansea, their worrying trend over the past month has continued with Paul Clement‘s initial impact wearing off fast as the Welsh outfit have lost four of their last five to slip back into the relegation zone. Things are extremely tight and that was evident in Swansea’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday which all but secured the Hammers’ safety in the PL as Slaven Bilic‘s side slipped towards the bottom three with five-straight defeats. That’s how fine the margins are at this point of the season.

Swansea still have to play Everton and Manchester United, while goals have dried up for Clement’s side (just two goals in their last five games) with Fernando Llorente nursing an injury and Gylfi Sigurdsson going cold. Form means everything right now and one big result can spark a survival charge.

The relegation race is on and Palace, Hull and Swansea certainly know that.

CAMERON ON FORM

In each of Stoke’s last two games they’ve suffered 2-1 defeats to two top four teams, Chelsea and Liverpool. In both of those games USMNT star Geoff Cameron has been named man of the match for his superb displays in central midfield.

Since Cameron returned to the holding midfield role for the Potters in late February, following a four-month layoff with a knee injury, he’s been hugely impressive. That’s great news for the U.S. national team. Yes, he will likely stay at center back with John Brooks for the big World Cup qualifiers this summer and perhaps even the Gold Cup in July, but Cameron is a great option for Bruce Arena in central midfield.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Cameron, in his fourth season in the Premier League with Stoke, is producing his best form. At the age of 31, he’s bang in his prime and his ability to play right back, center back and center midfield with consummate ease make him a valuable commodity. Expect the Potters to be pushing away offers for Cameron this summer with his contract running until the summer of 2018 at the bet365 Stadium.

Under the radar throughout his career, the U.S. international is grinding out gutsy displays as he tries to drive Stoke on to a fourth-straight top 10 finish.

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST's Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend.

Arsene Wenger’s future in Stan Kroenke’s hands?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov has launched an attack on the current board for failing to sort out Arsene Wenger‘s future and not having a replacement lined up.

Russian billionaire Usmanov, 63, owns 30 percent of the Gunners but has been excluded from the board at Arsenal as majority shareholder Stan Kroenke continues to hold the power with 67.05 percent of the shares.

Usmanov, speaking to Bloomberg from Moscow, had the following to say about the current situation as the Wenger is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to announce his future plans with the Gunners battling for a top four finish for the 21st season in a row under his guidance.

“I do not think that the coach alone is to be blamed for what is happening. The board bear huge responsibility,” Usmanov said. “Some continuity is needed and this includes the need to prepare for a successor for Wenger. This needs to be done in a very respectful way and I can suggest that Wenger himself prepare a successor. Unfortunately, I am fully isolated from decision-making at Arsenal. All the responsibility for the fate of the club rests with the main shareholder.”

Now, this is interesting.

With Ivan Gazidis, Arsenal’s CEO, recently attending meetings with supporters groups speaking of a “catalyst for change” and chairman Sir Chips Keswick saying that the decision over Wenger’s future will be “mutual” between the board and the manager, it appears that, at least according to Usmanov, one man holds the key to this decision: Kroenke.

The American billionaire has a hands-off approach when it comes to Arsenal while his son, Josh, also sits on the board as a director but you never hear much from them. Perhaps what is most crucial amid all of this smack talk from Usmanov is that he admits Kroenke calls the shots and we all know Kroenke is a huge fan of Wenger.

After the most recent Arsenal AGM Kroenke said that Wenger “has been a wonderful influence on the club” and added that “we are all very high on Arsene” as well as praising his ability to achieve consistent results.

Kroenke, Arsenal’s biggest shareholder, holds the key. That is clear.

That fact seems to have been overlooked in the past few months when fans have called for Wenger to be fired and have questioned the ambition of the board time and time again. Yet even the “Wenger Out” protests are dying down recently, with a protest scheduled for the home game against West Ham last week canceled due to a lack of numbers.

With Kroenke calling the shots, Wenger is in a very good position. The owner of the LA Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids sports franchises in the U.S. is the key man in Wenger’s future with a two-year deal reportedly ready for the 67-year-old coach to sign.

If that is the case, surely Kroenke will keep Wenger and maybe that’s why the Frenchman has been so coy on his future. Perhaps he knows he has the offer on the table from Kroenke no matter what everyone else connected with the club is saying.

Still, if Arsenal fail to finish in the top four this season then maybe Wenger and Kroenke’s plans go out of the window. The next few weeks for Arsenal are pivotal in its future with Wenger, plus Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in limbo with Champions League action in the balance.

Champions League quarterfinal predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

UEFA Champions League action returns on Tuesday and Wednesday as we are down to the final eight teams in Europe’s elite club competition.

Three La Liga teams remain, plus two from the Bundesliga, one from Ligue 1, Serie A and Leicester City from the Premier League.

With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at the ties with Atletico clashing with Leicester, Juventus slugging it out with Barcelona, reigning UCL champs Real Madrid up against Bayern Munich and Dortmund facing Monaco with plenty of goals expected.

Below you will find score predictions on how all four quarterfinals encounters will play out over the two legs.

Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City 
First leg in Madrid: April 12, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Leicester: April 18, 2:45 p.m. ET

The Foxes will fancy their chances of repeating their exploits against Sevilla in the last round. Leicester went to Spain and nabbed a vital away goal on the break and then followed that up with a typically committed display under the lights at the King Power Stadium. Yet, facing Atleti is easily their toughest challenge in the UCL to date. With Antoine Griezmann in fine form and Diego Simeone’s fine-tuned machine humming along nicely in recent weeks, the Spanish side could be out of sight before the second leg. Leicester will hang in there but Atletico’s star power will prove too much. 3-1 to Atletico Madrid on aggregate. 

Juventus vs. Barcelona
First leg in Turin: April 11, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Barcelona: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

If you thought PSG vs. Barca was fun in the last round (well, the second leg was absolutely nuts) then this should take things to another level. The Italian and Spanish giants collide with plenty of superstars on show and Barcelona will feel they are destined to go all the way after their amazing comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Gianluigi Buffon will have other ideas as Juve aim to get revenge for their defeat to Barca in the 2015 final in Berlin. Barca’s shock defeat in La Liga at the weekend suggests they’re focused on success in the UCL and with Luis Enrique leaving at the end of the season he seems to be putting all his eggs in one basket. That may well see Barca come unstuck in the first leg but at home they can achieve the impossible with Messi, Suarez and Neymar in full flow. Expect Barca to sneak through in a classic encounter. 3-2 to Barcelona on aggregate. 

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
First leg in Munich: April 12, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Madrid: April 18, 2:45 p.m. ET

Another clash of European giants has neutrals salivating with the leaders of both the Bundesliga and La Liga colliding. Zinedine Zidane’s men are the reigning champs but this will be a huge test of their credentials as former boss Carlo Ancelotti guided Bayern past Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate in the last round. With Robert Lewandowski in fine form, Bayern will look to take the game to Real in the first leg but must be wary of getting countered with the pace of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo on the break. You get the sense that although Bayern has looked unstoppable in spells this season, the challenge of a fired up Real may be a little too much. 4-2 to Real Madrid on aggregate.

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco
First leg in Dortmund: April 11, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Monaco: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

Fans of U.S. soccer are hoping and praying Christian Pulisic plays a leading role in leading Borussia Dortmund to a UCL semifinal. They may get their wish. That said, Monaco’s free-flowing style of soccer has wowed France, and most of Europe, as they breezed past Tottenham and Manchester City but they do take risks defensively. Dortmund’s talented attackers in Aubameyang, Pulisic and Dembele will have plenty of chances but you get the sense that everyone continues to underestimate Monaco. Expect Falcao, Mbappe and Lemar to make the difference for the French club. If this turns into a goal-fest (that’s what we are all hoping for, isn’t it?) then Monaco will prevail. 5-4 to Monaco on aggregate.

Men In Blazers podcast: Live from Golden Blazer ceremony

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Rog and Davo honor NBC Sports’ Rebecca Lowe at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City with special guests Patrick Vieira, Robbie Earle and Kyle Martino.

Plus, a musical performance from GFOP/singer/songwriter Ben Clark.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here

Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
  • Palace won 4 of last 5
  • Arsenal 7 points of 4th, two games in hand
  • Palace just three points above drop zone
  • Gunners won 2-0 on Jan. 1 in last meeting

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams needing three points for very, very different reasons.

After winning four of their last five games to drag themselves out of the relegation battle, Crystal Palace lost at Southampton last time out and Sam Allardyce‘s side are just three points above the drop zone and face five of the top six in their remaining eight games. Allardyce has never been relegated from the Premier League but he could come closer than ever…

As for Arsenal, amidst all the uncertainty regarding the future of manager Arsene Wenger and star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, one constant remains: the Gunners are locked in an intense battle to finish fourth. They’re currently seven points behind fourth-place Manchester City but have two games in hand as Wenger’s men know they cannot afford to slip up in a London derby and the Frenchman wants to keep his proud record of never finishing outside the top four alive.

In team news Palace are without several defenders through injury with Scott Dann, Patrick Van Aanholt and James Tomkins all out and Allardyce could be without 11 players. Arsenal’s third-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will start with Petr Cech and David Ospina both out injured, while Laurent Koscielny is out but Francis Coquelin returns.

What they’re saying…

Arsene Wenger on the current challenge: “Look, I feel we came out of a very difficult period and what we have shown is that we are united and focused and determined to do things right again. That was questioned for a while and I think we gave the right response. We have to show that focus now until the end of the season. There’s still a lot to fight for. That is what’s at stake basically.”

Sam Allardyce on Wenger’s situation: “It is the expectation and, unfortunately for him, the competition is so much fiercer for Arsenal, for Manchester City, for Liverpool, for Chelsea, for Tottenham now. With those five – stroke Everton who are looking more likely to become another challenger – even Champions League places are becoming very difficult to achieve now. The competition is so fierce and the expenditure you have to spend to stay in that competition at that end of the table – let alone go better and win the league – is a massive demand.”

Prediction

Palace’s relegation fears will grow as Arsenal’s star show up big time to boost their top four hopes. 3-1 to the Gunners.